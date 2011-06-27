Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,189
|$1,456
|Clean
|$591
|$1,065
|$1,310
|Average
|$454
|$819
|$1,016
|Rough
|$317
|$572
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,195
|$1,456
|Clean
|$605
|$1,071
|$1,310
|Average
|$465
|$823
|$1,016
|Rough
|$324
|$575
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,286
|$1,550
|Clean
|$683
|$1,153
|$1,394
|Average
|$524
|$886
|$1,081
|Rough
|$366
|$619
|$769
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,157
|$1,456
|Clean
|$508
|$1,037
|$1,310
|Average
|$390
|$797
|$1,016
|Rough
|$272
|$557
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$963
|$1,590
|$1,906
|Clean
|$862
|$1,425
|$1,714
|Average
|$662
|$1,095
|$1,330
|Rough
|$462
|$766
|$946
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,228
|$1,492
|Clean
|$632
|$1,101
|$1,341
|Average
|$485
|$846
|$1,041
|Rough
|$339
|$591
|$740
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$746
|$1,232
|$1,476
|Clean
|$668
|$1,104
|$1,327
|Average
|$513
|$849
|$1,030
|Rough
|$358
|$593
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,479
|$1,777
|Clean
|$795
|$1,326
|$1,598
|Average
|$611
|$1,019
|$1,240
|Rough
|$426
|$712
|$882
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,165
|$1,456
|Clean
|$529
|$1,045
|$1,310
|Average
|$406
|$803
|$1,016
|Rough
|$284
|$561
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,166
|$1,456
|Clean
|$530
|$1,045
|$1,310
|Average
|$407
|$803
|$1,016
|Rough
|$284
|$561
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Expedition 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,346
|$1,541
|Clean
|$851
|$1,206
|$1,386
|Average
|$654
|$927
|$1,075
|Rough
|$456
|$648
|$765
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,215
|$1,456
|Clean
|$658
|$1,089
|$1,310
|Average
|$506
|$837
|$1,016
|Rough
|$353
|$585
|$723
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,178
|$1,456
|Clean
|$562
|$1,056
|$1,310
|Average
|$432
|$811
|$1,016
|Rough
|$301
|$567
|$723