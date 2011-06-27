  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1995 Ford Explorer
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$660$1,189$1,456
Clean$591$1,065$1,310
Average$454$819$1,016
Rough$317$572$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$676$1,195$1,456
Clean$605$1,071$1,310
Average$465$823$1,016
Rough$324$575$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$762$1,286$1,550
Clean$683$1,153$1,394
Average$524$886$1,081
Rough$366$619$769
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$567$1,157$1,456
Clean$508$1,037$1,310
Average$390$797$1,016
Rough$272$557$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$963$1,590$1,906
Clean$862$1,425$1,714
Average$662$1,095$1,330
Rough$462$766$946
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$705$1,228$1,492
Clean$632$1,101$1,341
Average$485$846$1,041
Rough$339$591$740
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$746$1,232$1,476
Clean$668$1,104$1,327
Average$513$849$1,030
Rough$358$593$732
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$887$1,479$1,777
Clean$795$1,326$1,598
Average$611$1,019$1,240
Rough$426$712$882
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$591$1,165$1,456
Clean$529$1,045$1,310
Average$406$803$1,016
Rough$284$561$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$592$1,166$1,456
Clean$530$1,045$1,310
Average$407$803$1,016
Rough$284$561$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Expedition 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$950$1,346$1,541
Clean$851$1,206$1,386
Average$654$927$1,075
Rough$456$648$765
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$735$1,215$1,456
Clean$658$1,089$1,310
Average$506$837$1,016
Rough$353$585$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$628$1,178$1,456
Clean$562$1,056$1,310
Average$432$811$1,016
Rough$301$567$723
Sell my 1995 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,326 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,326 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,326 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Ford Explorer ranges from $426 to $1,777, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.