2019 Lincoln Continental
Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Exceptional rear-seat legroom
- Strong optional V6 engine with capable AWD system
- Cabin stays quiet at highway speeds
- Interior and build quality are a bit inferior to other luxury rivals
- Value factor is lacking
- Occasional rough and disruptive shifts from the automatic transmission
- Minor adjustments to features availability
- Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017
Overall rating7.0 / 10
If ever there was an evocative American luxury automaker nameplate, the Lincoln Continental is it. It's been around since the late 1930s, with some breaks in production along the way. Early on, it was a prestigious luxury car that reflected European styling sensibilities and it was among the last American cars available with a V12 engine.
The Continental name lost some of its luster in the meantime, with a succession of models that didn't resonate the way Continentals up through the 1960s did. In creating the current-generation Continental that debuted in 2017, Lincoln aimed to capitalize on the memory of its halcyon days.
Today's 2019 Continental shares its fundamental platform with the Lincoln MKZ and Ford Fusion, albeit with a longer wheelbase. It's handsome and roomy, especially in the back seat. Lincoln packs it with features, including optional 30-way-adjustable front seats and an available turbocharged V6 thumping out 400 horsepower.
However, the Continental suffers from its positioning in the marketplace. Lower trims have an uninspiring engine and can't match the feature content of loaded-up sedans from non-luxury manufacturers, such as the Honda Accord. Meanwhile, costly higher trims of the Continental don't fare well against the formidable competition from true luxury brands.
While the 2019 Continental is quiet and plush, its indifferent steering and handling are in marked contrast to buttoned-down European sedans. Likewise, its cabin design is a mindless rehash of past glories that look and function awkwardly. Overall, there are better choices for a midsize luxury sedan.
What's it like to live with?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats and build quality. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, our observations still fully apply to the 2019 Continental as well. To learn more, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.
Lincoln Continental models
The 2019 Lincoln Continental is available in four trim levels. The base trim shares some luxuries and features with its more expensive brethren but has a limited options list. The Select is only a modest upgrade but has access to a decent options list. The Reserve trim is more generously equipped with luxury features. The range-topping Black Label comes with unique, upscale interior options and membership in Lincoln's lifestyle service program.
Three engines are available for the Continental. The base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque), which comes standard on base and Select trims. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft of torque) is standard on the Reserve and Black Label trims. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive.
The third engine option is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 400 lb-ft) that's optional on the Reserve and Black Label trims. To manage this engine's power, Lincoln bundles it with a torque-vectoring AWD system. This engine also uses a six-speed automatic transmission.
Beyond the 3.7-liter V6, the base trim receives 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding side mirrors (driver-side auto dimming), front and rear parking sensors, an adaptive suspension and keyless entry.
Inside, you get dual-zone climate control with a rear-seat air vents, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and simulated-leather upholstery. Infotainment duties are handled by Ford's Sync 3 system, which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, satellite radio, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system. All Continentals now come with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist as well.
Moving up to the Select trim adds 19-inch wheels, power-operated soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid opener, navigation, leather upholstery and rear-seat USB ports.
The Reserve trim, in addition to the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, gets heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system, an automated parking system, a head-up display, a panoramic moonroof and a 13-speaker Revel audio system. It also upgrades to 24-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated, three-zone automatic climate control with separate rear-seat controls, and a power rear window sunshade.
At the top of the range, and nearly doubling the base's starting price, is the Continental Black Label. This trim comes standard with 20-inch wheels, 30-way-adjustable seats and unique interior materials and colors. A Rear Seat package with power-adjustable seats is available as an option.
Buying a Black Label car also gets the buyer access to Lincoln's lifestyle and concierge service. Lincoln will wash your car for free, pick it up from you for service, and book reservations for you (and even buy you dinner), among other services. Black Label Continentals are also covered by a four-year/50,000-mile maintenance plan that covers services and wear items.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln Continental.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- infotainment system
- spaciousness
- road noise
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.
Perfect......
It is more than expected
40 years of driving Lincolns and I had to put an alternator on my Mark 8. That is all. Can your brand do that?
Features & Specs
|Select 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$49,945
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$59,710
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$61,710
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Select 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$51,945
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Continental safety features:
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Alerts the driver of the need to apply the brakes to avoid a forward collision and automatically brakes if the driver takes no action.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns the driver when the car drifts out of its lane and can apply steering input to keep the car in its lane.
- Blind-Spot Information System
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln Continental vs. the competition
Lincoln Continental vs. Cadillac CT6
Both of these American flagship sedans offer optional turbocharged six-cylinder engines and available all-wheel drive. Both cars also have feature-packed infotainment systems, but the Lincoln's is a bit easier to use. Of the two cars, we like the CT6 a little more because of its sportier performance.
Lincoln Continental vs. Lincoln MKZ
While sharing the same basic platform of the 2019 Continental, the MKZ is smaller and less expensive. For the same price as a base Continental, you can get an MKZ loaded up with nearly every feature. You can get the MKZ as a hybrid version, too. However, the MKZ lacks its bigger brother's power and presence.
Lincoln Continental vs. Volvo S90
The S90 is a roomy, sumptuous luxury car that more convincingly exudes a premium vibe than does the Continental. In particular, its cabin stands out for its style. Volvo uses a four-cylinder engine in the S90, but it provides competitive amounts of power. The T8 version, in particular, is a match for the Continental's top V6. The T8 is a plug-in hybrid, too.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Continental a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln Continental?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln Continental:
- Minor adjustments to features availability
- Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017
Is the Lincoln Continental reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln Continental a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln Continental?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln Continental is the 2019 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,145.
Other versions include:
- Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $49,945
- Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $59,710
- Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $61,710
- Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,945
- 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,145
- Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $72,045
- Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $70,045
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,145
What are the different models of Lincoln Continental?
More about the 2019 Lincoln Continental
2019 Lincoln Continental Overview
The 2019 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln Continental?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln Continental and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Continental 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Continental.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln Continental and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Continental featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln Continental?
Which 2019 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln Continental for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Continentals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $76,425 and mileage as low as 31 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln Continental.
Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Continental for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,300.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,942.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln Continental?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
