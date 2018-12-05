  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. 2019 Lincoln Continental

2019 Lincoln Continental

Lincoln Continental Reserve Sedan Exterior. Options Shown.
7.0/10 Expert Rating
Lincoln Continental Reserve Sedan Exterior Shown
Lincoln Continental Black Label Sedan Front Badge
Lincoln Continental Black Label Sedan Fender Badge
Lincoln Continental Black Label Sedan Exterior
+81
(7)

2019 Lincoln Continental
MSRP Range: $46,145 - $72,045

MSRP$46,145
Dealer Price

Which Continental does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommended trim is the Reserve, which is equipped with the optional turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. It's a modest upcharge over the Select trim level, and in the bargain you get front seats with more adjustments and heated back seats. As a bonus, the Reserve comes with the Technology package as standard for 2019, though prices have risen this year.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Exceptional rear-seat legroom
  • Strong optional V6 engine with capable AWD system
  • Cabin stays quiet at highway speeds
Cons
  • Interior and build quality are a bit inferior to other luxury rivals
  • Value factor is lacking
  • Occasional rough and disruptive shifts from the automatic transmission
What's new
  • Minor adjustments to features availability
  • Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

If ever there was an evocative American luxury automaker nameplate, the Lincoln Continental is it. It's been around since the late 1930s, with some breaks in production along the way. Early on, it was a prestigious luxury car that reflected European styling sensibilities and it was among the last American cars available with a V12 engine.

The Continental name lost some of its luster in the meantime, with a succession of models that didn't resonate the way Continentals up through the 1960s did. In creating the current-generation Continental that debuted in 2017, Lincoln aimed to capitalize on the memory of its halcyon days.

Today's 2019 Continental shares its fundamental platform with the Lincoln MKZ and Ford Fusion, albeit with a longer wheelbase. It's handsome and roomy, especially in the back seat. Lincoln packs it with features, including optional 30-way-adjustable front seats and an available turbocharged V6 thumping out 400 horsepower.

However, the Continental suffers from its positioning in the marketplace. Lower trims have an uninspiring engine and can't match the feature content of loaded-up sedans from non-luxury manufacturers, such as the Honda Accord. Meanwhile, costly higher trims of the Continental don't fare well against the formidable competition from true luxury brands.

While the 2019 Continental is quiet and plush, its indifferent steering and handling are in marked contrast to buttoned-down European sedans. Likewise, its cabin design is a mindless rehash of past glories that look and function awkwardly. Overall, there are better choices for a midsize luxury sedan.

What's it like to live with?

The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a Lincoln Continental for a year, logging just over 14,000 miles. We were unanimous in our praise for the powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine but had mixed opinions about the 30-way adjustable front seats and build quality. Note that while we tested a 2017 model, our observations still fully apply to the 2019 Continental as well. To learn more, check out our long-term Continental test for all the details, good and bad.

Lincoln Continental models

The 2019 Lincoln Continental is available in four trim levels. The base trim shares some luxuries and features with its more expensive brethren but has a limited options list. The Select is only a modest upgrade but has access to a decent options list. The Reserve trim is more generously equipped with luxury features. The range-topping Black Label comes with unique, upscale interior options and membership in Lincoln's lifestyle service program.

Three engines are available for the Continental. The base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque), which comes standard on base and Select trims. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft of torque) is standard on the Reserve and Black Label trims. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive.

The third engine option is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp, 400 lb-ft) that's optional on the Reserve and Black Label trims. To manage this engine's power, Lincoln bundles it with a torque-vectoring AWD system. This engine also uses a six-speed automatic transmission.

Beyond the 3.7-liter V6, the base trim receives 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding side mirrors (driver-side auto dimming), front and rear parking sensors, an adaptive suspension and keyless entry.

Inside, you get dual-zone climate control with a rear-seat air vents, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and simulated-leather upholstery. Infotainment duties are handled by Ford's Sync 3 system, which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, satellite radio, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system. All Continentals now come with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist as well.

Moving up to the Select trim adds 19-inch wheels, power-operated soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid opener, navigation, leather upholstery and rear-seat USB ports.

The Reserve trim, in addition to the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, gets heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system, an automated parking system, a head-up display, a panoramic moonroof and a 13-speaker Revel audio system. It also upgrades to 24-way power-adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated, three-zone automatic climate control with separate rear-seat controls, and a power rear window sunshade.

At the top of the range, and nearly doubling the base's starting price, is the Continental Black Label. This trim comes standard with 20-inch wheels, 30-way-adjustable seats and unique interior materials and colors. A Rear Seat package with power-adjustable seats is available as an option.

Buying a Black Label car also gets the buyer access to Lincoln's lifestyle and concierge service. Lincoln will wash your car for free, pick it up from you for service, and book reservations for you (and even buy you dinner), among other services. Black Label Continentals are also covered by a four-year/50,000-mile maintenance plan that covers services and wear items.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lincoln Continental Reserve (turbo 3.0L 6-cyl. | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
The Continental can be a competent performer, but it varies depending on the trim level and configuration. The Reserve — fitted with the optional turbo V6, AWD and adaptive suspension — offers strong acceleration and stable if numb handling. Other Continentals will be less impressive.

Acceleration

7.5
In typical driving, the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 feels confident and authoritative and sounds strong. It's aggressive off the line and through the midrange but runs out of grunt and shifts early at 6,000 rpm. Our measured 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds is quick, though average for the class.

Braking

8.0
These are strong brakes, hauling the 4,600-plus-pound sedan from 60 mph to a stop in just 111 feet in our testing. The pedal is firm, and the braking force is easy to modulate, instilling a lot of driver confidence. When ABS does engage, though, it sounds unpleasantly coarse and loud in the cabin.

Steering

6.5
The steering is well-weighted but doesn't offer feedback, so it's hard to tell when the front tires have approached their grip limits. The variable ratio, while neat in theory, lacks consistency. The Continental is a competent handler, but the steering makes it harder to trust.

Handling

7.0
The Continental is respectably stable and composed during spirited driving. The advance AWD system enhances the car's handling in the way it distributes power and puts it to the ground. The car is prone to significant understeer but recovers from it quickly and without fuss.

Drivability

6.5
This car is generally easy to drive. The variable-ratio steering adjusts to be quick and light in parking lots. The transmission is mostly smooth, if a little slushy, but it occasionally shifts with a palpable, disruptive clunk at low speeds. Paddle shifting isn't as quick or direct as in rivals.

Comfort

7.5
You get highly adjustable seats, an adaptive suspension and heated-and-cooled everything, but somehow the Continental comes up lacking. Seat adjustment is unnecessarily complex, and the suspension tuning isn't as refined as we'd like. There's certainly comfort to be had, but at the price competitors offer more.

Seat comfort

7.5
The optional multi-contour front seats are interesting, if not over complex and gimmicky. With some fiddling, it's possible to find a comfortable position, and the seats offer heating, cooling and massage. The rear seats are nicely contoured and have enough thigh support for tall passengers.

Ride comfort

7.0
The adaptive suspension offers several modes. While Comfort mode is a bit bouncy and floaty, it does ease larger road imperfections. Sport or Comfort, though, you can feel the high-frequency chatter of the suspension working on uneven pavement. It's not as refined as similarly priced competitors.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Continental is mostly quiet, although there's some wind noise on the freeway. Road noise and vibration from uneven pavement, especially at higher speeds, is noticeable in the cabin. The V6 is almost silent during normal driving.

Climate control

8.5
Our test car had the heated and ventilated front seats, plus a heated steering wheel; they're effective. The dual-zone climate control's auto mode still has an independently adjustable airflow output, which is a nice touch. The rear seating also has auto climate controls plus strong-blowing air vents.

Interior

8.0
The interior layout is easy to use, although the steering wheel controls are a little complex and the infotainment relies on on-screen buttons. There's a lot of room, especially in the rear and the leather upholstery feels upscale, but materials quality is otherwise a bit lacking.

Ease of use

6.5
We like the button layout for the audio and climate controls, and the power trunklid and soft-close doors are nice. But the interior door release buttons are out of place, and the steering-wheel controls are fiddly and distracting. The exterior door lock touch-swipe pad doesn't work very well.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The door openings are sufficiently generous, but stepover is a bit higher and wider than some sedans. The long doors can hinder entry and exit in smaller parking spaces. Backseat passengers, in particular, will have difficulty without plenty of room to swing their door wide.

Driving position

8.0
The Continental bucks the low seating position favored by many luxury brands in favor of a more upright position that, while comfortable, makes the front feel less roomy. The variety of adjustments for both seat and steering wheel mean that most drivers will be able to find a comfortable position.

Roominess

8.0
There's plenty of room, although the cabin design makes the front feel a little tighter than it is. The excess of rear legroom and toe room is a big selling point, rivaling space in much larger luxury sedans. Rear headroom is average and lacking for tall adults, particularly in the center seat.

Visibility

8.5
Visibility is good all around, with a clear view of the road ahead and no major obstructions. The sloping rear deck means rear visibility is quite good. While the side mirrors are somewhat small, the well-integrated and easy-to-see blind-spot monitoring warning lights help make up for them.

Quality

6.0
On the expensive trim levels, the abundance of plastics is a bit of a disappointment, although many are soft-touch, textured or chrome-finished, and the Continental's leather is nice. The bigger build quality issue is the uneven fit of body panels noticeable around the car.

Utility

7.5
The trunk is somewhat low and smaller than average. And while there are a lot of clever little cubbies around the cabin, they're almost all a bit on the small side. As much as you can carry five people, you might not be able to fit all their luggage.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are plenty of storage options available in the cabin. But aside from the generously sized center console box, they can be somewhat small. The cellphone cubby won't hold a big phone, and the glovebox is quite small. Still, this is an area a lot of luxury cars lag in, and the Lincoln shows well.

Cargo space

6.5
The Continental's trunk has a respectable 16.7-cubic-foot capacity. It's deep and wide but not very tall. Some bulky objects simply won't fit. Liftover height is pleasantly low.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH points are clearly marked and easy to access under a nicely integrated leather pad that's held down with magnetic clasps. The extensive rear legroom translates into plenty of space for car seats.

Technology

7.5
The Continental uses some of the best of what parent company, Ford, has to offer. While the infotainment and driver aids are very competitive in Ford's market, they're less so in a car priced against luxury offerings that are currently pushing the technology envelope.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The optional stereo produces accurate sound, though it can get harsh when turned up. The navigation system is easy to use but feels more primitive than competitors at our tester's price.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard. There are plenty of USB ports for both the front and rear. The front USB location ends up being a mess of cords if you're plugging in multiple devices, however.

Driver aids

7.0
We appreciate the full set of driver aids, and the adaptive cruise control works in stop-and-go traffic. However, the autonomous functions aren't as advanced as luxury rivals'. The collision warning sounds unnecessarily early, with a panic-inducing alarm.

Voice control

8.0
The native Sync system makes an admirable attempt at understanding you and puts prompts on screen as well as offering spoken guidance when it can't. Not all commands are made clear, though: Temperature can be adjusted by voice, but there's no prompt on screen to tell you that.
Jump to:Related 2019 Continental articles
Save as much as $7,899 with Edmunds

2019 Lincoln Continental pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Continental lease offers
2019 Lincoln Continental price drops
Shop used 2019 from $25,910

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln Continental.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, World Class Presence, Luxury and Performance!
Jesse,
Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.

5 out of 5 stars, Boom Boom
Forbes,
Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

Perfect......

5 out of 5 stars, Great vehicle
Richard,
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

It is more than expected

5 out of 5 stars, We be cruzan
We be cruzn,
Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

40 years of driving Lincolns and I had to put an alternator on my Mark 8. That is all. Can your brand do that?

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Used Years for Lincoln Continental
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

Select 4dr Sedan features & specs
Select 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$49,945
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
Reserve 4dr Sedan features & specs
Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$59,710
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$61,710
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Select 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Select 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$51,945
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lincoln Continental features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Continental safety features:

Pre-Collision Assist
Alerts the driver of the need to apply the brakes to avoid a forward collision and automatically brakes if the driver takes no action.
Lane Keeping System
Warns the driver when the car drifts out of its lane and can apply steering input to keep the car in its lane.
Blind-Spot Information System

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lincoln Continental vs. the competition

Lincoln Continental vs. Cadillac CT6

Both of these American flagship sedans offer optional turbocharged six-cylinder engines and available all-wheel drive. Both cars also have feature-packed infotainment systems, but the Lincoln's is a bit easier to use. Of the two cars, we like the CT6 a little more because of its sportier performance.

Compare Lincoln Continental & Cadillac CT6 features

Lincoln Continental vs. Lincoln MKZ

While sharing the same basic platform of the 2019 Continental, the MKZ is smaller and less expensive. For the same price as a base Continental, you can get an MKZ loaded up with nearly every feature. You can get the MKZ as a hybrid version, too. However, the MKZ lacks its bigger brother's power and presence.

Compare Lincoln Continental & Lincoln MKZ features

Lincoln Continental vs. Volvo S90

The S90 is a roomy, sumptuous luxury car that more convincingly exudes a premium vibe than does the Continental. In particular, its cabin stands out for its style. Volvo uses a four-cylinder engine in the S90, but it provides competitive amounts of power. The T8 version, in particular, is a match for the Continental's top V6. The T8 is a plug-in hybrid, too.

Compare Lincoln Continental & Volvo S90 features
Lincoln Continental for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Related Continental Articles

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition First Look

Lincoln Celebrates 80 Years With a Look Back at a Classic

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorDecember 17th, 2018

For its 80th anniversary, Lincoln spins up an old hit. The 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition is a nod to 1960s Continentals, specifically the ones with reverse-opening rear doors. "Coach doors" is the preferred term in the world of design, but you're more likely to hear them called "suicide doors" by hot-rodders and classic-car enthusiasts.

Today, you'll often find one of those '60s Continentals in a limousine or vintage rental fleet, its long and stately body and distinctive rear doors adding style and panache to any occasion. Lincoln plans to buff some of that mojo onto today's Continental by adding 6 inches to the Coach Door Edition's wheelbase, which will increase the already vast 41 inches of rear-seat legroom and allow the coach doors to open up to 90 degrees.

Not only can rear passengers luxuriate in lounge-like comfort, but a sense of gravitas will accompany them as they step out unimpeded into the valet line.

Rear passengers will also enjoy the Coach Door Editon's pass-through console, which houses a stowable tray table with a tablet holder and wireless charging pad. Six stars for the Uber driver who picks you up in one of these.

The Coach Door Edition comes with Lincoln's Black Label interior treatment in either Chalet or Thoroughbred trim, both highlighted by premium leather upholstery and exotic wood inlays. Other spiffy features include 30-way power-adjustable front seats, a premium Revel Audio system with selectable listening modes that adjust the soundstage, active cabin noise-cancellation, a customizable head-up display that remains legible while wearing polarized sunglasses, and walk-up lighting.

Power will come from the Continental's top-end turbocharged V6 engine, making 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Lincoln will produce just 80 Coach Door Editions for 2019, available next summer through Lincoln Black Label dealers. Each of the 80 models will feature a unique run number in the doorsill plate. A limited number of Coach Door Edition models will also be available in 2020. Pricing hasn't been announced.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Continental a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Continental both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln Continental fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Continental gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Continental. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lincoln Continental?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln Continental:

  • Minor adjustments to features availability
  • Part of the 10th Continental generation introduced in 2017
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Continental reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Continental is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Continental. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Continental's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lincoln Continental a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lincoln Continental is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Continental and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Continental is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln Continental?

The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln Continental is the 2019 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,145.

Other versions include:

  • Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $49,945
  • Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $59,710
  • Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $61,710
  • Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,945
  • 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,145
  • Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $72,045
  • Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $70,045
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,145
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Continental?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Continental, the next question is, which Continental model is right for you? Continental variants include Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Continental models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lincoln Continental

2019 Lincoln Continental Overview

The 2019 Lincoln Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Sedan. Available styles include Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln Continental?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln Continental and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Continental 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Continental.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln Continental and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Continental featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln Continental?

Which 2019 Lincoln Continentals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lincoln Continental for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Continentals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $76,425 and mileage as low as 31 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln Continental.

Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln Continentals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln Continental for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,300.

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,942.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln Continental?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

Related 2019 Lincoln Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles