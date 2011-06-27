Used 2016 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Thinking about a new Expy? Andrew Cohen , 04/22/2016 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful I replaced my 99 when it had 233k miles. It served us well, but it was time. I recommend you rent each car you are looking at. A day should be enough. Make sure you drive on the highway. I was almost sold on a Durango until I drove it on the highway in a cross wind. The newer Ford technology, independent rear, etc. is all good. Comfort is excellent. Gas mileage is 50% improved. Sometimes there is a little turbo-lag but when it sets in, it boogies pretty fast; much faster than the v8 (yes, believe it or not). Plenty of power. The voice recognition is pretty darn good. Making calls by voice command is pretty easy. The nav responds very fast & it's good. There is only 1 fairly major and unexpected complaint; wind noise. My 99 had this 16 beat. Once you pass 45mph, air entering the compartment or if there is a/c or heat on, pressurizes the cabin and pushes the driver and passenger doors out at the top. The end result is wind noise, and it's significant because otherwise this vehicle is like a quiet living room on 4 wheels. My 99 had weatherstrip on both the frame and the door. The 16 only has it on the frame. I am sure that is a factor. I made sure to get the XLT because the power floorboards are clearly a mistake that has gone on far beyond being recognized as such. The steering ratio is clearly different than my 99. It takes a little more turning to aim where you want to go, but you get used to it easily. The tilt-tele works well, but the wheel should go lower. It stops mechanically while still on quite an angle. My Chrysler 300 goes lower and that makes driving more comfortable. Dashboard visibility is excellent. The seats are not quite as comfortable as those in my 99, but I think that is because of all the mechanisms inside this one. Powerfold seats and mirrors get my vote. 4x2, 4awd, 4x4hl all shift well, quietly and solidly. Brakes are good but pumping them a bit makes them great. In rush hour stop and go, you need great brakes. Shifting and orchestration of lockout clutch are excellent. Control of gears is intuitive. Limit of up-shift can be set by buttons on shifter. Heat and cool operations work very, very well and I did notice that the reaction time of the system to respond to a change in the temperature setting is the fastest I've ever seen. Very responsive and cabin temps were very good; no swings beyond the high or low temperature thresholds for comfort. It zeroes-in on the temp you set very nicely. I did notice that water lodged on the roof after a rain and it was a significant amount. This is surprising because my driveway is sloped down, but each time after a rain, when I would back up or come to a stop, down came the river. The 99 didn't do that. So far, build quality is good and solid. Starts easily and idles quietly. Remote start enables the hvac to make if comfortable when I get in. I like that. The turn signal and warning/status chimes are a pleasing tone. Moonroof is solid, no rattles (unlike panoramic sunroofs - rattleboxes; stay away from those) The mechanism works nicely. Back side vent windows work nicely too. Entertainment system is pretty darn good, but lacks an SD card slot, which makes no sense in this day and age (I don't want to load my phone up with music). The wireless system works to contact passing open public wi-fi, but updates require that you permit it to blindly contact Ford for I/O. I can understand that it may need to download updates, etc., but there is a definite privacy issue. What other information goes back to Ford? Driving habits? Locations? Phone lists? Who knows??? I just left updates disabled for now. 110volt ac outlet was not sought after but turns out to be a nice feature which I used to charge a video camera battery on the way to my daughter's softball game. The addition of a driver's side grab handle seems like an obstruction at first but soon yields to function. It's great when standing in the doorway to get something on the roof or to clean the roof (and moonroof glass). Expect that many of the surfaces on the new one are squared-off whereas the older ones were rounded-out. There is no cargo net in these and no fasteners if you wanted to add one. My 99 had a nice net which worked great when carrying things that you don't want to roll around. The backup camera is excellent; day and night. The warning system is a bit nervous, but once you get used to it, it will help. Between the two, I can park the battleship within 4" of the curb, go back and forth and never touch a car ahead or behind. All in all, I'm happy but the wind noise thing really bugs me. There isn't any reason for that noise to be present in a vehicle like this. If you're coming from a trusted old Expy, you will like this but expect some changes; many, many good... some that are good but take time to adjust to, and a couple that are not so good. Overall, it's the kind of vehicle that you look forward to driving.

How did Ford do it? Joe McWilliams , 05/31/2017 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Ok, bought the car to two a 7,000 pound travel trailer, compared to a Yukon/Tahoe and selected the Ford since it was 10 grand less expensive and towed more on paper...in practice the twin turbo engine didn't hiccup at all towing the trailer about 3,000 miles from sea level to 7,000 feet. Gas mileage without trailer at 80 is about 22 on the highway, with the trailer at 65, drops to 15. Other than that, which I suppose is to be expected when towing a big box that weighs more than the truck, the truck is a hoot. Great features, options, stupid quick when not towing a trailer. First Ford I bought since 1978. If something happened to it I would trot down and buy another one.

Buy another Brand. Ford having issues all models NLYONS , 10/09/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 27 of 32 people found this review helpful Purchased second Expedition.(first one was 2010 and went 250,000 miles AFTER spending first two months in shop with repairs at Casco Bay Ford, Yarmouth maine) . This one a 2016 Platinum sticker price about $74,000. +/- YUP... less than 6000 miles on it on a trip to FL from Maine, on interstate I-95 southbound, doing about 80mph, passing an 18 wheeler and with an 18 wheeler behind me. I'm in the third lane (left)...it's raining. The engine just decides to shut down....no notice, nothing. The only way I knew it was off was I de-accelerated and by pumping the gas frantically, NOTHING HAPPENED! Luckily, by the Grace of God, I was not too committed to the passing and was able to slid in behind the 18 wheeler and coast to the right hand side of the road where I said a number of prayers. Then called my dealer. We went round and round where he felt I had a sensor that prevented me from getting too close to the vehicle in front of me and we thought the rain might have malfunctioned the sensor. We went through everything and I kept telling him I didn't have that "YOU HAVE TO HAVE IT< iT"S A PLATINUM"..NOPE I didn't have that. SO I took off again....with one sensor thing turned off....whatever. I played it cautiously....and stayed in the right hand lane. I still had like 800 miles to go.... About 150 miles later, the truck did the SAME THING. I was in the right lane this time, coasted off the highway and into the rest area, where I again called the dealer (VARNEY FORD, NEWPORT MAINE) and we went round and round. I told them to come pick up the truck on in the rest area, I was NOT going to die driving it (SOMEONE WILL IF THEY HAVEN"T ALREADY AND INVESTIGATORS UNABLE TO TELL WHAT CAUSED CRASH!) SO.... We convince me to drive to Daytona Ford and have them look it over. Daytona Ford kept it for a day and said they found the problem...LISTEN TO THIS..... UNFILTERED AIR. Yup, that's what they said. BUT I've gone about 8000 miles since and no issues on THAT. (TONS AND TONS OF OTHER ISSUES!!! TONS!!) SO.... now that's done. I have a HUGE LOUD CLANKING when I turn a hard right. (can't find a cause). My windshield trim has fallen off. My rear windows will not open while driving on highway. My sunroof leaked (repaired twice so far). My heated seats smell like they are MELTING....my heater smells like it's burning up. Oh and the best one yet....FORD NAVIGATION SYSTEM. Well second best...the UNFILTERED AIR is the best. The navigation system just decides, like the car itself, to SHUT OFF, randomly...whenever it wants to. Just shut off. Now the 2016 Platinums ALL THE CONTROLS are ON this system. (not sure if same for all models)...ALL. I can't control my volume, my heat, my navigation, nothing. GONE. BLACK. GONE. Dealer cannot find issue..replacing whole system. THe truck has been int he garage the past 2 weeks for a whole slew of little stuff including the navigation system. The sensors are a PAIN IN THE BUTT. The back up sensor is the only one you really need. the side ones just go off randomly going down the road. The light telling me there is a vehicle on my right, flickers when it wants to, i thought it was when I passed trees, but not so, it went off while i was passing a field...no signs, nothing within 1000' of vehicle, so I'm REALLY going to trust that light...NOPE, I'll ignore it. THe beeping sensors are ANNOYING...they just randomly go off, not always when something is coming, never (yet) while driving though...) SO with ALL the SMALL stuff....one that could KILL YOU....OR YOUR LOVED ONES. RUN AWAY FROM FORD. RUN DON'T WALK as I am not sure they will EVER get my truck fixed. If I die, someone look into HOW...if I was in my Expedition...YOU KNOW NOW WHY. UPDATE: MAY 2017. FORD REFUSED TO HELP ME OR THE DEALER (wicked LOSERS). As far as FORD as a company, they LOST ME and my faith in Ford, Forever. HOWEVER....THE DEALER took it upon themselves to replace the vehicle and get me into a new 2017 and out of the LEMON. THEY AGREED there was something desperately wrong and tried and tried to deal with Ford, but FORD REP...JOHN I think was an idiot and NOT NICE. He refused to even LISTEN to the issues...just said NOPE NO CAN DO NOTHING. IDIOT. SO THE DEALER took care of me and I am still driving a FORD, as it was the ONLY way out of the LEMON.....and I took it. I have about 8000. miles on the new vehicle and KNOCK ON WOOD, ALL IS GOOD. I think FORD should pull their head out of their butt and realize someone HAS or WILL be KILLED with the issue THEY turned their face from. BUY ANOTHER BRAND FOLKS. Don't support FORD who doesn't care about killing people.

Real deal Bolfer , 09/09/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had my 2016 expedition limited for about 2 years now. Use it for vacations, around town, towing ski boat. Absolutely fantastic. Quiet. Big. Powerful. Decent mpg considering - 17 - 18 combined, 20 mpg towing 5000lb at 60mpg, well over 20 mpg normal highway. Nice large gas tank means 500mi between fill-ups on long trips. Can tow in the mountains so easily that we use cruise control up and down. Great turning radius, easy to park ... but like all large vehicles best to back in so easier to pull out. The V6 is amazing, if you haven't driven one definitely try it. Rear seat really folds, unlike Suburban/ Tahoe the rear floor is normal load height. Sit high, feels safe, does it all. No issues at now 65K mi. Absolutely love it.