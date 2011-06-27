  1. Home
2010 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,493$12,218$13,973
Clean$8,915$11,481$13,130
Average$7,760$10,006$11,443
Rough$6,605$8,531$9,756
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,662$7,361$8,454
Clean$5,318$6,917$7,944
Average$4,629$6,028$6,923
Rough$3,940$5,139$5,903
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,331$9,721$11,258
Clean$6,885$9,134$10,579
Average$5,993$7,961$9,219
Rough$5,101$6,787$7,860
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,214$10,709$12,315
Clean$7,714$10,063$11,571
Average$6,715$8,770$10,085
Rough$5,715$7,477$8,598
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,626$11,184$12,831
Clean$8,101$10,509$12,056
Average$7,052$9,159$10,507
Rough$6,002$7,809$8,958
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,756$10,160$11,707
Clean$7,284$9,547$11,001
Average$6,340$8,320$9,587
Rough$5,396$7,094$8,174
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,679$10,069$11,606
Clean$7,212$9,461$10,906
Average$6,277$8,246$9,505
Rough$5,343$7,030$8,103
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,146$10,628$12,224
Clean$7,650$9,986$11,487
Average$6,659$8,703$10,011
Rough$5,668$7,420$8,535
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,898$8,790$10,008
Clean$6,479$8,259$9,404
Average$5,639$7,198$8,196
Rough$4,800$6,137$6,988
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,475$9,817$11,324
Clean$7,020$9,224$10,640
Average$6,111$8,039$9,273
Rough$5,201$6,854$7,906
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,102$10,701$12,372
Clean$7,609$10,055$11,625
Average$6,623$8,763$10,131
Rough$5,637$7,471$8,638
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,073$7,966$9,184
Clean$5,704$7,485$8,630
Average$4,965$6,523$7,521
Rough$4,226$5,562$6,412
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,996$10,457$12,042
Clean$7,509$9,826$11,315
Average$6,536$8,564$9,861
Rough$5,563$7,301$8,408
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,690$8,821$10,193
Clean$6,283$8,289$9,578
Average$5,469$7,224$8,347
Rough$4,655$6,159$7,117
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,693$10,112$11,668
Clean$7,225$9,501$10,964
Average$6,289$8,281$9,555
Rough$5,353$7,060$8,147
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,897$9,127$10,561
Clean$6,478$8,576$9,923
Average$5,638$7,474$8,648
Rough$4,799$6,372$7,373
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,850$11,332$12,930
Clean$8,312$10,648$12,150
Average$7,235$9,280$10,589
Rough$6,158$7,912$9,028
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,755$8,913$10,301
Clean$6,344$8,375$9,680
Average$5,522$7,299$8,436
Rough$4,700$6,223$7,192
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,291$8,389$9,739
Clean$5,908$7,883$9,151
Average$5,143$6,870$7,976
Rough$4,377$5,857$6,800
Estimated values
2010 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,368$8,483$9,844
Clean$5,981$7,971$9,250
Average$5,206$6,947$8,061
Rough$4,431$5,923$6,873
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,485 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,485 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,485 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford Expedition ranges from $4,226 to $9,184, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.