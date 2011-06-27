Used 2010 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Outstanding SUV
What an unbelievable ride! This SUV is the best driving car I have ever driven. Very quiet and smooth. The sync is the absolute coolest option ever. We got the nav package and the stereo is amazing along with the ability to check the gas prices, sports scores and weather radar on the screen. I didn't buy the vehicle for the gas mileage but it is better than I thought. You need to drive a limited or king ranch before you buy a Navigator or Escalade. You will save yourself thousands!
helped my daughters family buy a 2010
My kids just bought it during the Christmas Holiday. So the review is way slanted towards the "we love it" factor. A better review would be one after owning it a year or more. But so far the Expedition is great. Plenty of room for their growing family, handles great in the snow which is a plus as the NW has been getting hit this winter. They got 20+ miles to the gallon of gas on their trip from Oregon back home to Montana, which is better then my 05 Expedition KR by 5 mpg. Its beautiful, safe, very comfortable and handles like on rails, what more could you ask for. But these 5.4 modular engines can be a problem, most worked out by 2010. This one had low miles so I hope will be trouble free. It was a one owner rig and appeared to be well maintained. Update, one year later The unit has been great. I did have to fix a couple small things ( 1 window regulator 55.00, 1 fan control 38.00) because of lack of maintenance by PO but other then that the Expedition has worked without any problems. I would still highly recommend it.
Thank God I Bought An Expedition!
I am a GM Man... I have cheated only once before ('97 Expediton)! This '10 SUV is PERFECT. Ride, Value, and 3rd row seats, What was GM thinking with the 3rd row seating! I LOVE this SUV and my wife won't let me drive it! She wouldn't drive the '97 Expedition, "too big" she said. Go figure (same size). In this class, Ford is the clear cut WINNER! Plus no Gov. bail-out $$$. Just go cut a deal on an Expedition & enjoy! FORD IS ON TOP FOR NOW!!!
Love my Expedition!
We LOVE our 2010 Expedition! When car shopping we were looking at Acadia's and Enclaves, but when the I test drove the Expedition I was in LOVE! I was so impressed, it drove like a car! I love that adults can actually sit comfortably in the third row plus we have plenty of cargo space. I am a mom of three kiddos and two 120 pound dogs so we love our Expedition on road trips cause everyone has plenty of room! I average about 14.5 mpg in city and 20-21 mpgs on HWY if I'm not romping on it LOL. I think the Expedition is a great family friendly vehicle that will not only keep your family safe but is also a stylish ride for moms like me who do not want to do the mini van =)
Chevy Suburban - Move Over
We traded in our 2008 Chevy Suburban (our fifth full size Chevy Sport Ute in a row) on a new 2010 Expedition EL Limited and we couldn't be more pleased. The Expedition is quieter, seemingly more powerful and the automatic transmission shifts seamlessly. Add to that the power folding rear seats, a nav system that puts the Chevy's to shame and the SYNC systems and you have the winner in the full size sport ute segment. While the Suburban had a few small features I liked, there really is no comparison. Our dealer was excellent as well and the transaction was hassle free. Based on our experience, I'll be trading in my Silverado on a new F-150 very soon.
