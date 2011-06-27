  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2006 Ford Escape
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(150)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable interior, carlike handling, optional side curtain airbags.
  • Four-cylinder models feel unrefined at high rpm, so-so interior materials quality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Escape for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$4,995
Used Escape for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still one of our favorites in the category, the 2006 Ford Escape is a very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful V6, spacious cabin and carlike handling.

Vehicle overview

Ford introduced the Escape in 2001 to capture buyers in the rapidly growing small SUV segment. It quickly became a best-seller thanks to a desirable combination of size, power and ruggedly handsome styling. First-year Escapes suffered numerous recalls, but recent models seem to have the bugs worked out. Mazda also sells a version of this vehicle. Called the Tribute, it shares the Escape's basic structure, platform and powertrains. A more luxurious version is also available from Mercury, dubbed the Mariner.

Appealing to a wide range of buyers, the 2006 Ford Escape (and Tribute/Mariner) is intended for those who want the styling and all-wheel-drive capability of a traditional SUV combined with the size, price, practicality and driving characteristics of a midsize car. The Escape is more suited to on-road driving than off-roading, due to its light-duty AWD system and unibody construction, and isn't as rugged as some other compact SUVs like the Nissan Xterra and Jeep Liberty. Its main competitors include vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Saturn Vue, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4.

For 2005, Ford made the Escape a more attainable proposition for budget-conscious buyers by slotting in a 153-hp, 2.3-liter four-cylinder as the base engine choice. The Escape also received a new electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system last year that Ford says provides smoother and more efficient operation. To allay concerns about side-impact safety in small SUVs, full-length side curtain airbags (Ford's Safety Canopy system) are optional. A bland interior has always been one of the Escape's shortcomings, but the 2005 model brightened things up a bit with a fresh set of white-faced gauges and a console-mounted gear selector. Although long-term reliability is not likely to be as good as that of its Japanese competitors, the 2006 Ford Escape is still one of the best compact SUVs available. Consumers shopping in this segment would be wise to take one for a test-drive.

2006 Ford Escape models

The 2006 Ford Escape is available in one four-door body style with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Four trim levels are offered: XLS, XLT, XLT Sport and Limited. XLS versions start you out with basic amenities like air conditioning, a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. XLT models add 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control and an in-dash CD changer. The XLT Sport versions have two-tone exterior paint, black step bars and machined aluminum wheels. The high-line Limited comes with body-color exterior trim, leather upholstery, automatic headlamps and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2006 Highlights

The Ford Escape continues into 2006 with only minor trim and color changes.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the Escape XLS is a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 153 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. It is matched to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic. There's also the more potent 3.0-liter V6, which makes 200 hp and 193 lb-ft of torque. It is standard on XLT, XLT Sport and Limited models, and comes with an automatic transmission only. With this setup, the Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

ABS is standard on all Escapes, and V6 models have four-wheel disc brakes. The optional Safety Package includes front side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. A reverse-sensing system is optional on the Limited. The 2006 Ford Escape has done well in government crash testing, earning a perfect five stars for the driver in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Less impressive is the Escape's "Acceptable" rating (the second highest) in frontal offset crash test conducted by the IIHS. When equipped with side airbags, the Escape merits a "Good" rating (the highest) from the IIHS for side-impact protection.

Driving

Fun to drive, the 2006 Ford Escape offers impressive road manners for a compact SUV. It drives much like a tautly suspended sedan, with little body roll and responsive steering. The V6 is quite powerful, providing swift acceleration, but fuel economy is mediocre. The four-cylinder is not as smooth or potent, but its decent acceleration and better mileage make it a good option for budget-minded buyers.

Interior

The Escape has never been known for its exciting interior, but most buyers will find the layout functional and user-friendly. The front seats can accommodate adults of all sizes, while the backseat is comfortable for kids and passable for adults. There is 33 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity, a good figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Escape.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
150 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great vehicle
garyr32000,10/05/2011
I bought my escape new in 2007 and have had done nothing but change fluids, filters and oil in 60,000 miles. It has been very dependable and has nEver failed to get me from point a to point b. the only issue i have had is a little surface rust on the inside of the bottom of all doors and the hatch. I stopped that with a rust reformer made by rustoleum.
anonymous
ojars zvaigzne,02/24/2016
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Things I DONT like about my Escape are: noise at highway speeds; insufficient acceleration for a v6; long reach to steering wheel (needs telescopic wheel); poor resale value. Things I DO like are: interior comfort (both, front and rear); smooth ride, for a compact suv; reliability.
Not a Ford Escape, it is a Mad Max Desert Ship
Aaron Harford,08/23/2015
XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
My goodness people, I won't ever get rid of this SUV. Cali and the Mojave desert several times, 206,000 miles and still strong. I feel like its a member of my family. You cannot go wrong. Meat and potatoes, but so reliable you just cannot go wrong. I do not want a new one. Ill just get a factory engine and transmission replacement.....if it ever so happens I need it. It will probably outlast my body. lol.
Please read this before continuing.
djte,01/26/2014
This car is amazing. I've driven a few SUVs, but this one takes the cake. I love it. It has been a very reliable car for me and my family for the last 5 years, and it's still going. Gas is OK for an SUV, but it's an SUV...I wouldnt expect amazing mileage. I've had no problems with it, no repairs needed other than a turn signal bulb. It has 123K miles on it. Spark plugs are due but that's it. It is very solid, very nicely designed, no complaints at all. As far as the negative reviews go, there can be a lot of situations leading to the problems (Previous rental, poor care, etc.) I have had none of these problems, inspect your car before you buy. Thank you Ford!
See all 150 reviews of the 2006 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Ford Escape

Used 2006 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Escape?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Escape trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Escape XLT is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 136319 and136319 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 136319 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Escape.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Escapes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,408.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,395.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,037.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Escape?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escape lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Escape info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles