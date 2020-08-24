Used 2013 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Three years and 21,000 miles have gone by since buying this little SUV and we have had zero issues other than three, non-issue and ridiculous recalls. It still has the original tires (ContiProContact) on it which are in good condition; when the time comes I will probably get the same tire as they handle well, perform well on snow and ice and are lasting very well. I bought a our 2013 Escape SEL with 13,900 miles on it. We have had it for two years and it has around 35,000 miles now. But, the time I have had driving it has been rewarding. Compared to the archaic, Jeep Cherokee Limited which it replaced, it is a little larger, yet drives like a sports car. Steering is quick, as is acceleration, although there is some lag before the turbo kicks in. I wouldn't want to make a habit out of pulling out in traffic without adequate space. While some reviewers think it has a clunky, funky climate control system, I find it simple and quite effective. The seat heat is second to none with 10 settings, from warm to way hotter than I want to be! So far it has been an enjoyable vehicle, with the exception of the misc. re-calls - on our car we have only had one re-call change to make. But, every time they send out a recall notice they expect you to make an appointment and get it checked out, so that's a bit of a hassle. I beleive we have had 4 recall notices...two of which appear to be for the same issue or non-issue in our case. I always wait until we need to take it in for an oil change and them let them check the recall issue. I have owned a number of very fast sports cars; I find the 1.6 liter EcoBoost to be powerful and responsive, except for off the line where there is a slight hesitation before the turbo kicks in. The handling of this little SUV is really nice, the steering is quick and extremely responsive while the suspension provides a firm, nimble ride. The brakes are very good, although touchy - requiring a light, controlled foot. It handles packed snow and ice amazingly well, even while braking. Our average gas mileage, for mixed city-highway is 26MPG; this has been the same from the day we got it until now. We live about ten miles out of town, so we have highway driving and city driving in fairly equal proportion. We have yet to take a road trip with it, but I suspect it should get 30-32 MPG on a 500 mile trip through the Nevada desert, constantly going up hills and down hills at 70 - 80 MPH (at least that's what I'm hoping for.) Update - 6/29/2017 We're still lovin' it! The only thing I would change is the lag time between stepping on it and the turbo kicking in; it would be nice if that was zero. Update - 7-3-2018 Five years and nearly 48,000 miles and I just installed a new battery last night. A 2-3 hour job, unless you do them all of the time. Other than the re-calls we have had to take the Escape in for, we have had zero problems. The recall work has created a few problems which, so far have been fixed by the dealer at no charge. Have a rattle in the console, near the radio that is probably due to one of the recalls and the work they did. Going back and looking at the mileage I have been recording for these reviews has me scratching my head, though! Update 1/03/2019 - Escape now has 51,729 miles. Zero issues. Still get right around 26MPG mixed city and highway and have yet had the opportunity to take a long trip to know what the true highway mileage would be. We're still running the original tires and brakes. 7/4/2019 - Still loving it. 54,944 miles, stock tires and brakes are still good; zero issues to date. Will probably have to put new tires on before next winter. 26 MPG mixed highway city is easy on the pocket book, compared to my '07 F150.

