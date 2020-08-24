Used 2013 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

14,476 listings
Escape Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    116,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,409

    $2,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    114,793 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    86,345 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,435

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    97,963 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Light Green
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    58,563 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,989

    $2,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    101,010 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,996

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape Titanium in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Escape Titanium

    96,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,895

    $2,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    116,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,295

    $1,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    100,530 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,777

    $2,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in Light Green
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    125,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,700

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    135,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,495

    $2,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    146,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,650

    $3,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    79,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Escape Titanium

    82,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,399

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Escape Titanium

    75,403 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $2,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    119,576 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,880

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SE

    122,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Escape SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Escape SEL

    142,194 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating
3.4187 Reviews
See all 187 reviews
  • 5
    (28%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Stylish. zippy and sure footed! Still lovin' it!
albyg,12/29/2013
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Three years and 21,000 miles have gone by since buying this little SUV and we have had zero issues other than three, non-issue and ridiculous recalls. It still has the original tires (ContiProContact) on it which are in good condition; when the time comes I will probably get the same tire as they handle well, perform well on snow and ice and are lasting very well. I bought a our 2013 Escape SEL with 13,900 miles on it. We have had it for two years and it has around 35,000 miles now. But, the time I have had driving it has been rewarding. Compared to the archaic, Jeep Cherokee Limited which it replaced, it is a little larger, yet drives like a sports car. Steering is quick, as is acceleration, although there is some lag before the turbo kicks in. I wouldn't want to make a habit out of pulling out in traffic without adequate space. While some reviewers think it has a clunky, funky climate control system, I find it simple and quite effective. The seat heat is second to none with 10 settings, from warm to way hotter than I want to be! So far it has been an enjoyable vehicle, with the exception of the misc. re-calls - on our car we have only had one re-call change to make. But, every time they send out a recall notice they expect you to make an appointment and get it checked out, so that's a bit of a hassle. I beleive we have had 4 recall notices...two of which appear to be for the same issue or non-issue in our case. I always wait until we need to take it in for an oil change and them let them check the recall issue. I have owned a number of very fast sports cars; I find the 1.6 liter EcoBoost to be powerful and responsive, except for off the line where there is a slight hesitation before the turbo kicks in. The handling of this little SUV is really nice, the steering is quick and extremely responsive while the suspension provides a firm, nimble ride. The brakes are very good, although touchy - requiring a light, controlled foot. It handles packed snow and ice amazingly well, even while braking. Our average gas mileage, for mixed city-highway is 26MPG; this has been the same from the day we got it until now. We live about ten miles out of town, so we have highway driving and city driving in fairly equal proportion. We have yet to take a road trip with it, but I suspect it should get 30-32 MPG on a 500 mile trip through the Nevada desert, constantly going up hills and down hills at 70 - 80 MPH (at least that's what I'm hoping for.) Update - 6/29/2017 We're still lovin' it! The only thing I would change is the lag time between stepping on it and the turbo kicking in; it would be nice if that was zero. Update - 7-3-2018 Five years and nearly 48,000 miles and I just installed a new battery last night. A 2-3 hour job, unless you do them all of the time. Other than the re-calls we have had to take the Escape in for, we have had zero problems. The recall work has created a few problems which, so far have been fixed by the dealer at no charge. Have a rattle in the console, near the radio that is probably due to one of the recalls and the work they did. Going back and looking at the mileage I have been recording for these reviews has me scratching my head, though! Update 1/03/2019 - Escape now has 51,729 miles. Zero issues. Still get right around 26MPG mixed city and highway and have yet had the opportunity to take a long trip to know what the true highway mileage would be. We're still running the original tires and brakes. 7/4/2019 - Still loving it. 54,944 miles, stock tires and brakes are still good; zero issues to date. Will probably have to put new tires on before next winter. 26 MPG mixed highway city is easy on the pocket book, compared to my '07 F150.
Report abuse
to
