Used 2013 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
14,476 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 116,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,409$2,424 Below Market
- 114,793 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 86,345 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,435$2,474 Below Market
- 97,963 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,064 Below Market
- 58,563 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,989$2,191 Below Market
- 101,010 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,996
- 96,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,895$2,548 Below Market
- 116,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,295$1,623 Below Market
- 100,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,777$2,461 Below Market
- 125,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,700$1,873 Below Market
- 135,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,495$2,676 Below Market
- 146,947 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,650$3,096 Below Market
- 79,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 82,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,399$2,117 Below Market
- 75,403 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900$2,179 Below Market
- 119,576 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,880$1,944 Below Market
- 122,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980
- 142,194 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500$1,355 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Write a reviewSee all 187 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.4187 Reviews
Report abuse
albyg,12/29/2013
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Three years and 21,000 miles have gone by since buying this little SUV and we have had zero issues other than three, non-issue and ridiculous recalls. It still has the original tires (ContiProContact) on it which are in good condition; when the time comes I will probably get the same tire as they handle well, perform well on snow and ice and are lasting very well. I bought a our 2013 Escape SEL with 13,900 miles on it. We have had it for two years and it has around 35,000 miles now. But, the time I have had driving it has been rewarding. Compared to the archaic, Jeep Cherokee Limited which it replaced, it is a little larger, yet drives like a sports car. Steering is quick, as is acceleration, although there is some lag before the turbo kicks in. I wouldn't want to make a habit out of pulling out in traffic without adequate space. While some reviewers think it has a clunky, funky climate control system, I find it simple and quite effective. The seat heat is second to none with 10 settings, from warm to way hotter than I want to be! So far it has been an enjoyable vehicle, with the exception of the misc. re-calls - on our car we have only had one re-call change to make. But, every time they send out a recall notice they expect you to make an appointment and get it checked out, so that's a bit of a hassle. I beleive we have had 4 recall notices...two of which appear to be for the same issue or non-issue in our case. I always wait until we need to take it in for an oil change and them let them check the recall issue. I have owned a number of very fast sports cars; I find the 1.6 liter EcoBoost to be powerful and responsive, except for off the line where there is a slight hesitation before the turbo kicks in. The handling of this little SUV is really nice, the steering is quick and extremely responsive while the suspension provides a firm, nimble ride. The brakes are very good, although touchy - requiring a light, controlled foot. It handles packed snow and ice amazingly well, even while braking. Our average gas mileage, for mixed city-highway is 26MPG; this has been the same from the day we got it until now. We live about ten miles out of town, so we have highway driving and city driving in fairly equal proportion. We have yet to take a road trip with it, but I suspect it should get 30-32 MPG on a 500 mile trip through the Nevada desert, constantly going up hills and down hills at 70 - 80 MPH (at least that's what I'm hoping for.) Update - 6/29/2017 We're still lovin' it! The only thing I would change is the lag time between stepping on it and the turbo kicking in; it would be nice if that was zero. Update - 7-3-2018 Five years and nearly 48,000 miles and I just installed a new battery last night. A 2-3 hour job, unless you do them all of the time. Other than the re-calls we have had to take the Escape in for, we have had zero problems. The recall work has created a few problems which, so far have been fixed by the dealer at no charge. Have a rattle in the console, near the radio that is probably due to one of the recalls and the work they did. Going back and looking at the mileage I have been recording for these reviews has me scratching my head, though! Update 1/03/2019 - Escape now has 51,729 miles. Zero issues. Still get right around 26MPG mixed city and highway and have yet had the opportunity to take a long trip to know what the true highway mileage would be. We're still running the original tires and brakes. 7/4/2019 - Still loving it. 54,944 miles, stock tires and brakes are still good; zero issues to date. Will probably have to put new tires on before next winter. 26 MPG mixed highway city is easy on the pocket book, compared to my '07 F150.
Related Ford Escape info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fargo ND
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Expedition Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford Expedition Boston MA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Thunderbird York PA
- Used Ford Flex Lexington KY
- Used Ford Focus ST Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE