Close

St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota

This gas-saving Limited 3.0L Automatic will get you where you need to go** This Escape has less than 69k miles. Awesome!!! This terrific SUV with its grippy 4WD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. Safety equipment includes: ABS Passenger Airbag Front fog/driving lights Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats Power locks Power windows Auto Air conditioning... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notificatio * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMYU94175KC27790

Stock: 5KC27790

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020