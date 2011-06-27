Used 2005 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
- $3,494Great Deal | $1,523 below market
2005 Ford Escape Limited135,572 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Gray AWD Duratec 3.0L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 10773 miles below market average!~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94175KA08015
Stock: MXR2766A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $1,999Great Deal | $556 below market
2005 Ford Escape XLT193,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93125KD11839
Stock: 288B20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,499Fair Deal | $806 below market
2005 Ford Escape Limited68,648 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
This gas-saving Limited 3.0L Automatic will get you where you need to go** This Escape has less than 69k miles. Awesome!!! This terrific SUV with its grippy 4WD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. Safety equipment includes: ABS Passenger Airbag Front fog/driving lights Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats Power locks Power windows Auto Air conditioning... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notificatio * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU94175KC27790
Stock: 5KC27790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $4,995Good Deal | $518 below market
2005 Ford Escape XLT145,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93175KB29280
Stock: 670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,400
2005 Ford Escape XLT200,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Gray 2005 Ford Escape XLT Duratec 3.0L V6Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93165KC90973
Stock: PV7390B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $4,000Good Deal | $657 below market
2005 Ford Escape Limited154,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Saldutti Car Corner - Gilbertsville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94115KD63794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,799Fair Deal | $219 below market
2005 Ford Escape Limited135,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auffenberg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - O'Fallon / Illinois
ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. Duratec 3.0L V6, AWD. Duratec 3.0L V6 Odometer is 3381 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU94105KD75750
Stock: 5290J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$4,771Good Deal | $671 below market
2005 Ford Escape XLT157,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Tried-and-true, this 2005 Ford Escape XLT lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side intrusion door beams, Rear outboard LATCH child seat anchors & tethers, Rear 3-point safety belts, Front height-adjustable 3-point safety belts w/pretensioners, Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side Occupant Classification Sensor.* Know the Ford Escape is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Child safety rear door locks, Belt Minder feature.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*3.0L (182) DOHC SEFI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD), White-faced instrument panel-inc: warning lights, Warm steel-painted center cluster & front door switch bezel trim, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tilt steering wheel w/speed control, Solar-tinted glass on doors & liftgate.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 to make this car yours today!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93135KD51511
Stock: 4B20163B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,950Good Deal | $445 below market
2005 Ford Escape XLT192,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93145KA16483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,750
2005 Ford Escape XLS188,124 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU92Z45KB95017
Stock: 9337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Fair Deal
2005 Ford Escape XLT139,213 milesDelivery available*
Paramount Ford - Valdese / North Carolina
One Owner, Clean Carfax, Carfax Certified, Escape XLT, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Cloth. 2005 Ford Escape XLT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 13425 miles below market average!Come Experience this Ford here at Paramount Ford / Hyundai I-40 Exit 113 Valdese!!! 828-874-2161.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93125KD99064
Stock: T9798A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,500
2005 Ford Escape XLS155,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Silver 2005 Ford Escape XLS CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU02Z35KB12544
Stock: B71084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $5,988Fair Deal
2005 Ford Escape XLT142,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joseph Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Only 142,004 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Escape boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.0L (182) DOHC SEFI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD), White-faced instrument panel-inc: warning lights, Warm steel-painted center cluster & front door switch bezel trim.*This Ford Escape Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tilt steering wheel w/speed control, Solar-tinted glass on doors & liftgate, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock passive anti-theft system w/immobilizer, Round front fog lamps, Roof rack w/cross bars, Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters, Rear window defroster.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Joseph Chevrolet located at 8733 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93185DA10805
Stock: 95956A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $5,988
2005 Ford Escape XLT150,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CARZ PLANET - Portland / Oregon
CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 BEAUTIFUL 2005 FORD ESCAPE 4WD SUV THAT WAS JUST PRE-INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED FOR ITS NEW OWNER! CLEAN TITLE AND IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT! IT HAS THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS: LEATHER, MOON ROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, ROOF RACK, TOW PACKAGE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, 4WD, AND SO MUCH MORE! BAD CREDIT, DIVORCE, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY CAN HELP! WE ARE THE FINANCE KINGS! WE CAN HELP WITH ANY CREDIT PROBLEM! IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT! COME SEE US TODAY AND LET US HELP YOU DRIVE YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY! DA#3599 CARZ PLANET CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 similar vehicles: 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2015 2015 02 03 01 00 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 Durango Grand Cherokee escalade Durango Yukon crv rav4 rogue escape
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93115KA14412
Stock: 6524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Fair Deal
2005 Ford Escape XLT74,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gagne Ford - Princeton / Wisconsin
THIS IS A RARE ONE! HOLY COW IS THIS THING NICE AND CLEAN WITH NO RUST!! FRESH TIRES AND LESS THAN 75,000 MILES FOR A 4WD SUV UNDER $9,000 WITH A MONNROOF?!?! IT DOESN'T GET MUCH BETTER THAN THAT DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93175DA21648
Stock: U3728B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,995
2005 Ford Escape XLT134,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93165KD50742
Stock: 26696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,849Fair Deal
2005 Ford Escape Limited190,075 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Manahawkin Kia - Manahawkin / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94175KA36459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,941
2005 Ford Escape XLT187,119 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln - Somerset / Kentucky
Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2005 Ford Escape XLT AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 RECENT TRADE IN, ONE OWNER, Escape XLT, Duratec 3.0L V6, AWD.Recent Arrival!THE ALTON BLAKLEY FAMILY OF DEALERSHIPS HAVE BEEN SERVING THE LAKE CUMBERLAND AREA AND BEYOND FOR OVER 50 YEARS. Proudly serving: Somerset, Danville, London, Science Hill, Lexington, Louisville, Russel Springs, Corbin, Columbia, Richmond, Berea, Manchester, Pikeville, Georgtown, Winchester, Versailles, Frankfort, Nicholasville, Harrodsburg, Elizabethtown, and all of greater Kentucky.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU93165KB36432
Stock: 5KB36432Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020