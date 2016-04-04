Used 2009 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Escape Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    209,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Silver
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    128,168 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    231,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,499

    $1,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    91,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,497

    $1,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    136,289 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,750

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    136,844 miles

    $3,999

    $1,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    110,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $2,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    104,179 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,250

    $2,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    164,454 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,200

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape Limited in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape Limited

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    112,857 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    108,625 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    192,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,589

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    178,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,477

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    130,481 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    169,763 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,498

    $1,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    115,198 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,987

    $709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Escape XLT

    151,966 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    $929 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5155 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
8 years and going strong
Texas Chemist,04/04/2016
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my Escape used in Sep 2010 to replace my 98 Grand Prix. These are the only two vehicles I've ever owned and I've been driving 15 years. The Escape is a challenge to rate for two main reasons: It is extremely reliable, has almost no mechanical issues, is smooth and fluid on the road and provides almost everything I need as far as cargo and transportation goes. On the other hand, it is uncomfortable to sit in. I mean, the seats are not good. In 6 years I've yet to get the seat/steering position perfect. My legs get cramped up or my back starts to hurt a little after only 20 minutes of driving. But this thing is so smooth and nice on the road, the road noise is low (compared to my wife's Civic which is ridiculously loud), and the steering is so soft and fluid you can control the the vehicle with a single finger. Other than some pretty stupid interior design (center stack mainly) and cheap materials, as well as an occasionally jerky transmission the vehicle is near perfect. Pros: - Extremely reliable - Drives very well - Easy to control - Excellent in snow/ice/rain - Great exterior styling Cons: - Jerky transmission when starting from a stop - Horrible interior stying/center stack design - Cheap plastic materials inside - Very uncomfortable seats - Lack of telescoping steering UPDATE: After 8 years of ownership my Escape is still performing really well. Non-routine maintenance is increasing in frequency, as would be expected, but the biggest expense to date was replacing some suspension components on the front end. No major mechanical issues have come up and the majority of expense is spent on routine maintenance, the most being spark plugs ($400), front brakes ($350) and a 100,000 mile tune up ($400). The biggest issue now is the rear passenger wheel well is rusting underneath and on the outside and there is rusting on the roof above the driver side where the windshield and roof meet. Other than that, this thing is doing really well with over 125,000 miles and I will likely drive it until it has close to 200,000.
Report abuse
