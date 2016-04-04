Used 2009 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
- 209,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$1,953 Below Market
- 128,168 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,799
- 231,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,499$1,288 Below Market
- 91,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,497$1,575 Below Market
- 136,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,750
- 136,844 miles
$3,999$1,979 Below Market
- 110,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$2,974 Below Market
- 104,179 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,250$2,024 Below Market
- 164,454 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,200$1,474 Below Market
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,665 Below Market
- 112,857 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,680 Below Market
- 108,625 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,499
- 192,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,589
- 178,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,477$878 Below Market
- 130,481 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,236 Below Market
- 169,763 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,498$1,089 Below Market
- 115,198 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987$709 Below Market
- 151,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950$929 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Texas Chemist,04/04/2016
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my Escape used in Sep 2010 to replace my 98 Grand Prix. These are the only two vehicles I've ever owned and I've been driving 15 years. The Escape is a challenge to rate for two main reasons: It is extremely reliable, has almost no mechanical issues, is smooth and fluid on the road and provides almost everything I need as far as cargo and transportation goes. On the other hand, it is uncomfortable to sit in. I mean, the seats are not good. In 6 years I've yet to get the seat/steering position perfect. My legs get cramped up or my back starts to hurt a little after only 20 minutes of driving. But this thing is so smooth and nice on the road, the road noise is low (compared to my wife's Civic which is ridiculously loud), and the steering is so soft and fluid you can control the the vehicle with a single finger. Other than some pretty stupid interior design (center stack mainly) and cheap materials, as well as an occasionally jerky transmission the vehicle is near perfect. Pros: - Extremely reliable - Drives very well - Easy to control - Excellent in snow/ice/rain - Great exterior styling Cons: - Jerky transmission when starting from a stop - Horrible interior stying/center stack design - Cheap plastic materials inside - Very uncomfortable seats - Lack of telescoping steering UPDATE: After 8 years of ownership my Escape is still performing really well. Non-routine maintenance is increasing in frequency, as would be expected, but the biggest expense to date was replacing some suspension components on the front end. No major mechanical issues have come up and the majority of expense is spent on routine maintenance, the most being spark plugs ($400), front brakes ($350) and a 100,000 mile tune up ($400). The biggest issue now is the rear passenger wheel well is rusting underneath and on the outside and there is rusting on the roof above the driver side where the windshield and roof meet. Other than that, this thing is doing really well with over 125,000 miles and I will likely drive it until it has close to 200,000.
