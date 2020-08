Used 2016 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

James Hodge Chevrolet - Okmulgee / Oklahoma

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMCU0GX3GUB23262

Stock: P06249A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-29-2020