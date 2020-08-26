Used 2016 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
- 79,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,970$2,989 Below Market
- 66,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,395$2,454 Below Market
- 64,360 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,799$2,729 Below Market
- 59,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$2,777 Below Market
- 95,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900$3,418 Below Market
- 71,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,850$2,106 Below Market
- 47,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,788$2,490 Below Market
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999$3,513 Below Market
- 51,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,994$2,669 Below Market
- 44,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,500$3,548 Below Market
- 39,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990$3,182 Below Market
- 22,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495$2,031 Below Market
- 83,710 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,098 Below Market
- 36,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,991
- 115,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,341 Below Market
- 59,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,300$4,601 Below Market
- 101,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$2,254 Below Market
- 23,706 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,427$2,233 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Chad Hargis,03/04/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
My wife and I purchased a base model Escape S with no options except alloy wheels. Even in base trim, the 2016 Escape has some nice features. A backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, Ford Sync, Applink, power windows & locks, keyless entry, and full color screens on the dash and instrument cluster....all standard. In order to get some of these items, you have to step up from the base trim (the 2016 Kia Sportage is a good example...you can't get a backup camera in base trim). I was so impressed with the vehicle that we replaced my Ford Fusion with one. We now have two Escapes in the garage! For a performance standpoint, the 2.5L naturally aspirated four cylinder is just adequate. Meaning it's not dangerously under powered, but it's no powerhouse either. It is quiet, smooth, and proving to be fuel efficient. It's also NOT direct injected, which should help avoid the carbon build up on the intake valves so may GDI engines suffer from. My wife never notices the engine being an issue. She just happily drives along oblivious to the fact that she has the "base model" engine. Myself, on the other hand, am a bit of a speed freak and the 2.5L is not winning any races. Just appreciate it for what it is...an old school, tried and true design that's been around in some form for many years. It's a workhorse and has proven reliable. It also has chain driven cams, so no worry about timing belts. The Escape has a playful character. It rides a bit firm for a vehicle in this class, but having driven the Honda CR-V, which like all Hondas, is the equivalent of riding a dead horse. Very boring and isolated. If you like a little fun feel in your cars, the Escape won't disappoint. The handling is not sport car sharp, but it acquits itself nicely. When driven is the manner in which it is designed, it is above average. Steering is nicely weighted, especially for electronic steering, and feedback is good as well. The ride and handling of the Escape give it a fun to drive factor that is missing in most other CUVs. Inside things are very nice for a base model. Soft touch surfaces abound, including on the tops of the door panels where tall folks like me rest their left arm. The center armrest is nicely padded and well located. Underneath it is a smallish bin that is deep and narrow. If the Escape falls short anywhere, it's in the center console. Two cup holders and a hand brake consume much of the space, with a 12v outlet and change pocket for those who have a toll to pay on their route (in which case a pass would be a better option). The new 2017 Escape is going to an electronic brake and moving the transmission selector to the side a bit to offer more storage space in the console. A welcome change! Seats are nicely padded and even for my long legs (36" inseam) offer decent support. Legroom is also very good. I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position as the seats have plenty of adjustment and the tilt and telescoping steering wheel all conspire to fit even the most oddly shaped driver. Ingress and egress are nice. Not pickup truck high or sedan low....really the "goldilocks" of heights...just right. Doors open wide and offer plenty of room for even a big guy such as myself. On many cars my backside hits the steering wheel or the B pillar when getting in, but not on the Escape. Plenty of room for those large of stature. The Sync entertainment system on the base model is not the touch screen driven system which has received so much negative press. In fact, if you get a 2016 Escape with the touch screen infotainment system, it is the new Sync3 system which is no longer made by Microsoft. Initial reviews have been very positive, but I have no first hand experience. Sound quality from the base system is, well....pretty poor. This is the case with most base level audio systems, so I'm not picking on Ford here. It's a price point audio system for sure. There are kits available to allow you to step up to an aftermarket system if you like, so if you are an audiophile, you have options. If you listen to mostly talk radio like I do...it's not a big deal and it works fine. There is bluetooth audio and hands free functions as well as USB connectivity. If you hold down the Sync button for a couple of seconds, it envokes Siri on your iPhone and even displays "Siri" on the center mounted dash display. The system works fine with no glitches, but I think Ford got a little button and menu happy. The standard AppLink integration works great and allows you to voice command many apps on your smartphone. I particularly like the AccuWeather app which will reach me the weather over the cars speakers. So far, I'm really impressed. My wife and I drove almost every CUV offering, and while some were much nicer, they had a much higher price too. A competitor worth looking at is the base model Hyundai Tucson. It's very comparable to the Escape in features and comes with a longer warranty. You can buy an Escape for less thanks to discounts.
