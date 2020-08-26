Used 2016 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Ford Escape S in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Escape S

    79,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,970

    $2,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    66,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,395

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    64,360 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,799

    $2,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    59,326 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Orange
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    95,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape S in White
    used

    2016 Ford Escape S

    71,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,850

    $2,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    47,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,788

    $2,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $3,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    51,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,994

    $2,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    44,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $3,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    39,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,990

    $3,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    22,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,495

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    83,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    36,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Escape S

    115,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Escape SE

    59,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,300

    $4,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    101,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $2,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Escape Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Escape Titanium

    23,706 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,427

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details

My wife and I purchased a base model Escape S with no options except alloy wheels. Even in base trim, the 2016 Escape has some nice features. A backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, Ford Sync, Applink, power windows & locks, keyless entry, and full color screens on the dash and instrument cluster....all standard. In order to get some of these items, you have to step up from the base trim (the 2016 Kia Sportage is a good example...you can't get a backup camera in base trim). I was so impressed with the vehicle that we replaced my Ford Fusion with one. We now have two Escapes in the garage! For a performance standpoint, the 2.5L naturally aspirated four cylinder is just adequate. Meaning it's not dangerously under powered, but it's no powerhouse either. It is quiet, smooth, and proving to be fuel efficient. It's also NOT direct injected, which should help avoid the carbon build up on the intake valves so may GDI engines suffer from. My wife never notices the engine being an issue. She just happily drives along oblivious to the fact that she has the "base model" engine. Myself, on the other hand, am a bit of a speed freak and the 2.5L is not winning any races. Just appreciate it for what it is...an old school, tried and true design that's been around in some form for many years. It's a workhorse and has proven reliable. It also has chain driven cams, so no worry about timing belts. The Escape has a playful character. It rides a bit firm for a vehicle in this class, but having driven the Honda CR-V, which like all Hondas, is the equivalent of riding a dead horse. Very boring and isolated. If you like a little fun feel in your cars, the Escape won't disappoint. The handling is not sport car sharp, but it acquits itself nicely. When driven is the manner in which it is designed, it is above average. Steering is nicely weighted, especially for electronic steering, and feedback is good as well. The ride and handling of the Escape give it a fun to drive factor that is missing in most other CUVs. Inside things are very nice for a base model. Soft touch surfaces abound, including on the tops of the door panels where tall folks like me rest their left arm. The center armrest is nicely padded and well located. Underneath it is a smallish bin that is deep and narrow. If the Escape falls short anywhere, it's in the center console. Two cup holders and a hand brake consume much of the space, with a 12v outlet and change pocket for those who have a toll to pay on their route (in which case a pass would be a better option). The new 2017 Escape is going to an electronic brake and moving the transmission selector to the side a bit to offer more storage space in the console. A welcome change! Seats are nicely padded and even for my long legs (36" inseam) offer decent support. Legroom is also very good. I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position as the seats have plenty of adjustment and the tilt and telescoping steering wheel all conspire to fit even the most oddly shaped driver. Ingress and egress are nice. Not pickup truck high or sedan low....really the "goldilocks" of heights...just right. Doors open wide and offer plenty of room for even a big guy such as myself. On many cars my backside hits the steering wheel or the B pillar when getting in, but not on the Escape. Plenty of room for those large of stature. The Sync entertainment system on the base model is not the touch screen driven system which has received so much negative press. In fact, if you get a 2016 Escape with the touch screen infotainment system, it is the new Sync3 system which is no longer made by Microsoft. Initial reviews have been very positive, but I have no first hand experience. Sound quality from the base system is, well....pretty poor. This is the case with most base level audio systems, so I'm not picking on Ford here. It's a price point audio system for sure. There are kits available to allow you to step up to an aftermarket system if you like, so if you are an audiophile, you have options. If you listen to mostly talk radio like I do...it's not a big deal and it works fine. There is bluetooth audio and hands free functions as well as USB connectivity. If you hold down the Sync button for a couple of seconds, it envokes Siri on your iPhone and even displays "Siri" on the center mounted dash display. The system works fine with no glitches, but I think Ford got a little button and menu happy. The standard AppLink integration works great and allows you to voice command many apps on your smartphone. I particularly like the AccuWeather app which will reach me the weather over the cars speakers. So far, I'm really impressed. My wife and I drove almost every CUV offering, and while some were much nicer, they had a much higher price too. A competitor worth looking at is the base model Hyundai Tucson. It's very comparable to the Escape in features and comes with a longer warranty. You can buy an Escape for less thanks to discounts.
