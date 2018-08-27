Used 2018 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

My wife and I took a long time before deciding to buy the Escape. We looked at everything from Honda CRV, Nissan Rogue, Mazda, Chevy Equinox and the Escape Titanium was what she liked. Easy for her to get in and out of the vehicle, very important! Can see all around through the windows even though it has the backup camera, and the style and looks of it just were better in our judgement than the others. the four cylinder with the twin turbos it will move, which where we live traffic wise was important to her to have great acceleration to merge with moving traffic. And mileage is right where the sticker and all the reading I read is where we are. No long trips yet! It has all the safety features she wanted, she is very happy with the vehicle. March 5, 2019 Update review on 2018 Ford Escape Titanium. Vehicle has 7700 miles on it since purchased in July of last year. Still very pleased with the vehicle, performs like we thought it would. gas mileage city driving has actually been better than quoted on the window sticker. A few longer highway trips with it. Handles and rides very well. Again the 2.0 lt four cylinder with the twin turbos, very peppy and smooth. I am an old school car guy and driven V-8’s mostly all my life but this engine in this vehicle performs very well. recommend for people to look at when looking for a new SUV of this size. Update, 3-5-2020, vehicle is still performing as expected, continues to take care of what my wife and I decided when we bought this vehicle.

