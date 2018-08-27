Used 2018 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,477$5,331 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 6,942 Miles! S trim. REDUCED FROM $17,995!, PRICED TO MOVE $6,400 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SE... Back-Up Camera CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way manual driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline) and 4-way manual front passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline). Ford S with White Gold Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "Brake performance is solid and consistent. The Escape is very stable, even during our panic-simulation stop tests. In everyday driving, the brakes offer linear response and feel.". Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $17,995. This Escape is priced $6,400 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership serving Burley, Jerome and Mountain Home, ID carries new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. Renowned for their design language, enduring quality and value, vehicles such as the Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart, Dodge Journey, Jeep Grand Cherokee and RAM 1500 are proven crowd pleasers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F77JUC48466
Stock: JUC48466D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 27,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$15,999$4,406 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4249 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9HDXJUB80820
Stock: C304541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 22,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,749$3,627 Below Market
Davidson Ford of Clay - Liverpool / New York
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, Escape SE, 4WD, Equipment Group 200A, SE SYNC 3 Package, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect. 2018 Ford Escape SE 1.5L 4-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC 4WD Ingot Silver Metallic Odometer is 13124 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!Davidson Ford provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Ford owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center. Employing only highly trained technicians that use certified parts from the manufacturer, we make servicing your vehicle a simple, pleasant experience. From your initial auto search online until you drive off of our lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle, Davidson Ford is excited to be your preferred auto partner. If you're interested in any of our incredible products or services, don't hesitate to contact us online or by phone, or simply swing by our convenient 3690 State Route 31 Liverpool,NY 13090 location, today. We look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD9JUC31564
Stock: C181144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Escape S19,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Equipment Group 100A White Gold Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Ford Escape S is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Escape. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F72JUA71292
Stock: JUA71292
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Escape SEL2,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,985$2,266 Below Market
Crossroads Ford of Wake Forest - Wake Forest / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner, Clean CARFAX, 2018 Ford Ingot Silver Escape SEL, Panoramic moon-roof, 18 inch alloys, Sync 3 with touchscreen, Heated leather seats, Rear view camera with reverse sensing, LIKE NEW, Ford Certified Pre-Owned!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0HD0JUB70695
Stock: A244
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 43,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,179$3,193 Below Market
Metro Nissan of Redlands - Redlands / California
Being family owned and operated our job is to insure the best customer experience. Our sales department is open 7 days a week, with available sales consultants always willing to provide you the best information to make a well educated decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD9JUC90125
Stock: P1688R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 39,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,891$4,105 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Ford Escape 4dr SE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a BEIGE interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9G95JUC38622
Stock: 994820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 9,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$1,822 Below Market
Davidson Ford of Clay - Liverpool / New York
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, 4WD. 2018 Ford Escape SE 1.5L 4-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC 4WD Ingot Silver Metallic Odometer is 23753 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!Davidson Ford provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Ford owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center. Employing only highly trained technicians that use certified parts from the manufacturer, we make servicing your vehicle a simple, pleasant experience. From your initial auto search online until you drive off of our lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle, Davidson Ford is excited to be your preferred auto partner. If you're interested in any of our incredible products or services, don't hesitate to contact us online or by phone, or simply swing by our convenient 3690 State Route 31 Liverpool,NY 13090 location, today. We look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD2JUB33900
Stock: C181496A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 12,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,699$1,677 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Se Sync 3 Package Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Navigation System Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Equipment Group 200A Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Escape SE with 12,413mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Ford Escape is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This low mileage Ford Escape has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This wonderfully maintained Ford Escape is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD8JUC02732
Stock: JUC02732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 19,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,559$1,944 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Equipment Group 200A Shadow Black Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! -TAKE DELIVERY WITH PEACE OF MIND!!! Extra Clean!!!!!! AUTONATION FORD MEMPHIS OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / UNLIMITED MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! 100% CARFAX guaranteed! At AutoNation Ford Memphis, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD5JUB41209
Stock: JUB41209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 25,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,896
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Navigation System, Automatic Parking, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear-view Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control. Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J95JUB42185
Stock: TJUB42185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 17,689 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,400$2,265 Below Market
AutoFair Ford of Haverhill - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD, Heated Seats, Rear View Back Up Camera.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption ReimbursementOdometer is 10472 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGAutoFair Ford of Haverhill MA. #1 Ford Certified dealership in New England! Serving Merrimac, Plaistow, Atkinson, Quincy, Lawrence, Methuen, Salem and Andover. Number 1 used Ford dealer in New England. Boston Massachusetts Ford sales leader.AutoFair is proud to be part of the New England community. We live in and support our community so we treat everyone just as we would a guest in our home. We value your time and budget so we set out to change the way you are able to look for and get your next car!AutoFair Offers Dependability You Can Count On! See why so many choose AutoFair by seeing our 5 star google reviews or visiting: https://www.autofairfordofhaverhill.com/testimonials.htm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUA46537
Stock: FH01700P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Escape SEL10,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$3,067 Below Market
Skalnek Ford - Lake Orion / Michigan
Skalnek Ford has made several enhancements to our dealership sales practices to continue providing our customers the service and experience they deserve. In addition to the increased sanitation measures we have already enacted, Skalnek Ford offers: Free pickup and delivery for test drives and contract paperwork. Disinfecting vehicles and keys before and after test drives, including high touch areas. Ability for complete online shopping experience with the new ExpressQuote shopping tool. Remote e-contracting for most vehicle transactions available. Value your trade online with KBB Instant Cash Offer. Our dedicated and professional sales staff is always waiting via phone, text, or chat to assist you. Certified. One Owner, Ford Certified!, 4x4, **Heated Leather Seats**, Backup Camera, 4WD, Charcoal Black w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum. 2018 Ford Escape SEL White Gold Metallic Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection Equipment Group 300A, Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, Charcoal Black w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power dr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9HD6JUA41283
Stock: U24571
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 16,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,400
Five Star Ford of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
2018 Ford Escape, Magnetic Metallic, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Control. SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L 4-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty. All services have been done consistent with age and miles. Ready for immediate delivery. We work with all credit types including customers with Bad Credit, Bankruptcy or First Time Buyers with No Credit. Buy with confidence. Five Star Ford of Dallas is family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at www.fivestarforddallas.com Free CARFAX report. Large Dallas Used Car store. Here at Five Star Ford of Dallas we are taking care of business by treating our customers with respect and providing first rate service across all departments. Give us a call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD6JUB51389
Stock: P6062
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 9,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998$2,279 Below Market
Bob Maxey Ford of Howell - Howell / Michigan
Save thousands by shopping at Bob Maxey Ford of Howell. With features like backup camera, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2018 Ford Escape SE is a must-have ride. This one's available at the low price of $18,998. This one scored a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Exhibiting a suave black exterior and a charcoal black interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Come see why Bob Maxey Ford of Howell is the difference!! The only Livingston County President's Award winner 2 years in a row!! If it doesn't say Bob Maxey Ford of Howell then you definitely paid too much!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD3JUA52338
Stock: H9126P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$2,758 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Treat yourself to this 2018 Ford Escape SE, which features a backup camera, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. You can trust this SUV because it has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! The exterior is a dazzling blue. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUB29441
Stock: 200233B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 76,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,250$2,932 Below Market
Thorson Motor Center - Pasadena / California
2018 Ford Escape SE Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Safety Package, Black Beltline Molding, Front & Rear Gloss Black-Painted Skid Plates, Gloss Black-Painted Sideview Mirror Caps, Gloss Black-Painted Upper Grille Bars & Plinth, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated Partial Leather Front Sport Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, SE Sport Appearance Package, Wheels: 19 Premium Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD9JUA56633
Stock: 49651A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 20,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$1,846 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD2JUD21249
Stock: L7598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
- 5(61%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(9%)
Related Ford Escape info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Flex Evansville IN
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Hollywood FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Taurus X Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Expedition Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Ontario CA
- Used Ford Fiesta Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Harrisburg PA
- Used Ford Mustang 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020