Used 2018 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Ford Escape S in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford Escape S

    6,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,477

    $5,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SEL

    27,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,999

    $4,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    22,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,749

    $3,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape S in Gold
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape S

    19,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SEL in Silver
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape SEL

    2,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,985

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    43,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,179

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    39,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,891

    $4,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    9,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $1,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    12,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,699

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    19,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,559

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Escape Titanium

    25,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,896

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    17,689 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,400

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SEL in Gold
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape SEL

    10,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,000

    $3,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    16,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,400

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    9,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,998

    $2,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    30,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $2,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    76,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,250

    $2,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Escape SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Escape SE

    20,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,495

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating
4.164 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Lots of Homework!!
James Recek,08/27/2018
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and I took a long time before deciding to buy the Escape. We looked at everything from Honda CRV, Nissan Rogue, Mazda, Chevy Equinox and the Escape Titanium was what she liked. Easy for her to get in and out of the vehicle, very important! Can see all around through the windows even though it has the backup camera, and the style and looks of it just were better in our judgement than the others. the four cylinder with the twin turbos it will move, which where we live traffic wise was important to her to have great acceleration to merge with moving traffic. And mileage is right where the sticker and all the reading I read is where we are. No long trips yet! It has all the safety features she wanted, she is very happy with the vehicle. March 5, 2019 Update review on 2018 Ford Escape Titanium. Vehicle has 7700 miles on it since purchased in July of last year. Still very pleased with the vehicle, performs like we thought it would. gas mileage city driving has actually been better than quoted on the window sticker. A few longer highway trips with it. Handles and rides very well. Again the 2.0 lt four cylinder with the twin turbos, very peppy and smooth. I am an old school car guy and driven V-8’s mostly all my life but this engine in this vehicle performs very well. recommend for people to look at when looking for a new SUV of this size. Update, 3-5-2020, vehicle is still performing as expected, continues to take care of what my wife and I decided when we bought this vehicle.
Report abuse
