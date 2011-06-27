Used 2008 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$3,990Great Deal | $1,253 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT149,545 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan
'Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2008 Ford Escape XLT Duratec 3.0L V6. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU03108KC34446
Stock: EW01204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,975Great Deal | $1,980 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT105,333 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93198KC15818
Stock: 0528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,450Great Deal | $819 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT200,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Ford Escape also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU03128KD68004
Stock: 122095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $2,110 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT132,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carson Ford - Carthage / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93178KE79152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,487Great Deal | $2,566 below market
2008 Ford Escape Limited161,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94118KB66032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,990Great Deal | $611 below market
2008 Ford Escape Limited141,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
I-Deal Cars - York / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94128KE09198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,880Good Deal | $1,662 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT131,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - HARD TO FIND W/ THE AWESOME 4 CYL ENGINE! - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - AUX INPUT RADIO - WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - JUST A GOOD BASIC SIMPLE SUV W/ A 4 CYLINDER - CLEAN TITLE, ONE MINOR FENDER BENDER YEARS AGO - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU03Z78KD99514
Stock: AL3252591F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Good Deal | $994 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT136,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93168KC24377
Stock: 15500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Good Deal | $1,209 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT88,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunshine Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93128KA57404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495Good Deal | $1,152 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT116,895 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2008 Ford Escape XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering wheel w/speed control, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass on doors & liftgate, Side intrusion door beams, Side air bags, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, and Round front fog lamps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93188KE37623
Stock: D20084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $5,999
2008 Ford Escape XLT103,993 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2008 Ford Escape XLT Sport Utility 4DWe are proud to present this beautiful 2008 Ford Escape. 'A new body and interior may keep the 2008 Ford Escape fresh for a little while longer, but its driving dynamics are stale compared to newer rivals in the small SUV class.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Comfortable interior- impressive list of standard safety features.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93138KA34004
Stock: 31-3616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,772Good Deal | $531 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT109,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Kiwi Clearcoat Metallic 2008 Ford Escape XLT FWD 4-Speed Automatic Duratec 3.0L V6Odometer is 23051 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU03168KD66515
Stock: ALL028619A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $4,974Good Deal | $458 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT147,134 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
3.0L Dohc Sefi 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU03198KB46933
Stock: 8KB46933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,400Good Deal | $465 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLT140,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** Odometer is 16580 miles below market average! 4D Sport Utility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU93138KA64958
Stock: 8KA64958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $8,990Fair Deal
2008 Ford Escape XLS37,751 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Mazda - Mentor / Ohio
CALL OR TEXT *JAMES JOSEPH* AT (440-339-6259) FOR FULL DETAILS AND A THOROUGH CAR SIDE DESCRIPTION! BE SURE TO REQUEST A PERSONALIZED VIDEO WALK-AROUND!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU02Z18KA68039
Stock: M25163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,980Good Deal | $381 below market
2008 Ford Escape Limited130,232 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jansen Chevrolet - Germantown / Illinois
2008 Ford Escape Limited Odometer is 5830 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94118KA66321
Stock: 20468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $261 below market
2008 Ford Escape XLS85,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
For a small crossover your gonna love this one, it has all the little amenities, it also has the fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine, and has great low miles of 85315. Come in and take this one for a ride. We may have you in a new to you car or truck today. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU02Z28KE37961
Stock: 1323n
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $6,988Good Deal | $342 below market
2008 Ford Escape Limited147,833 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
Local trade, no accidents, nice condition! 600A equipment group, convenience package, leather comfort group, chrome appearance package, keyless entry keypad, 17-inch chrome clad wheels, class II trailer tow package, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, 6-way driver seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU94148KB75145
Stock: BL148A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020