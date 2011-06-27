Vehicle overview

A compact crossover typically stands out among its peers about as much as an Emperor penguin does while chilling on an ice floe with a hundred or so of his mates. Yet the 2015 Ford Escape manages to not only distinguish itself with its chiseled good looks, but also garner critical praise thanks to its sharp handling, comfortable seating and high-end interior touches.

Based on the same platform as the Focus, this Ford shares its smaller sibling's solid build quality, versatility and athletic demeanor. There's also a choice of no fewer than three engines: the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a pair of turbocharged fours. Of the latter, one displaces 1.6 liters and is focused on maximizing fuel economy while the other, at 2.0 liters, provides V6-like performance while still achieving impressive fuel mileage ratings.

That welcoming cabin we spoke of is furnished with high-quality materials and some impressive standard features, such as a rearview camera, an iPod interface and Ford's Sync voice-control system. We'd suggest opting for the slick-looking (though occasionally finicky) MyFord Touch electronics interface that not only makes the 2015 Ford Escape feel like a more expensive car, but is also superior to the standard interface of form-over-function buttons under a smallish display screen. We'd avoid getting too enthusiastic about other options, though, as selecting too many can push this Ford's price above its direct rivals. Keep the available equipment level reasonable, though, and the Escape still represents solid value in this class.

There are other, excellent choices in this segment, though, which is a main reason why the Escape ultimately receives a "B" rating from the Edmunds editors. The "A"-rated Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 may not be as handsome nor offer the same engine selection as the Escape, but they're both roomier inside and enjoy better reputations for reliability. The sporty Mazda CX-5 is also worth a look, as its sporty driving dynamics and excellent fuel economy help it also earn an A. The Escape's not that far behind, though, and we certainly recommend it, in no small part because of how pleasantly it stands out from the crowd.