Bought this sweet heart with 120k and have put another 50K on in the last 2 years. 4x4 easy to handle and shift. We live in Alaska atop the hillside in Anchorage. and have some pretty icy roads and rough weather. I can leave town and trust my bride, daughter and her baby will be safe in our trusted little rig. Tracks and climbs like one of the big boys, pretty reasonable on the fuel, though if your not towing anything and don't live at altitude you might consider the 4 cyl. The 6 is good but not needed most of the time. A delight to drive. Lost the Transmission and had to replace it, but found on out of a wreck, (crap shoot I know but 20K miles later it's doing fine.) Keep those fluids changed and topped off or you'll pay the same price, these rigs like to eat their trannys if you don't keep up the service. One of the most popular and trusted rigs in Alaska for family and general cross state travel.

