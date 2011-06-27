2004 Ford Escape Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable interior, carlike handling.
- Weak standard four-cylinder engine, bland interior design, small gas tank size limits range.
List Price
$1,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still one of our favorites in the category, the 2004 Ford Escape is a very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful V6 engine, spacious cabin and carlike handling.
2004 Highlights
The 2004 Ford Escape remains largely unchanged although the price has been lowered on the plush Limited model and certain appearance packages are now available on lower trim levels which, in effect, reduce the final price. Also, Chrome Yellow is no longer a color choice. To eliminate confusion, trim levels and option packages have been consolidated.
Most helpful consumer reviews
David M Decker,02/24/2015
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this sweet heart with 120k and have put another 50K on in the last 2 years. 4x4 easy to handle and shift. We live in Alaska atop the hillside in Anchorage. and have some pretty icy roads and rough weather. I can leave town and trust my bride, daughter and her baby will be safe in our trusted little rig. Tracks and climbs like one of the big boys, pretty reasonable on the fuel, though if your not towing anything and don't live at altitude you might consider the 4 cyl. The 6 is good but not needed most of the time. A delight to drive. Lost the Transmission and had to replace it, but found on out of a wreck, (crap shoot I know but 20K miles later it's doing fine.) Keep those fluids changed and topped off or you'll pay the same price, these rigs like to eat their trannys if you don't keep up the service. One of the most popular and trusted rigs in Alaska for family and general cross state travel.
ohiodale,04/11/2012
I have a 2004 Escape with about 87,000 miles on it. It has always been a good car for me and its going on 9 years. I had to replace the front axil due to the gear that drives the anti lock brakes cracking. This repair was $350 which was not bad in my eyes. I do routine oil changes and have had all the other fluids changed once, including the brake fluid. I am a firm believer that if you want a car to last you need to put some money into them. I expect I will need to replace the spark plugs and serpentine belts in about a year. I drain the transimission fluid from the drian plag every couple of years and so far so good with the tranny.
johnny127,12/08/2014
Only have about 98K, but the body is starting to rust out. I've seen Escapes much newer than mine with similar corrosion problems. Engine has been reliable (aside from several coil packs requiring replacement), but it gulps fuel. Transmission has been reliable and shifts well. If we drove longer distances, we would add a separate transmission cooler due to problems others have reported. Car is peppy and feels sporty. Well weighted steering. Upholstery shows stains like there's no tomorrow. The 4 wheel drive is not the best, even when the part time 4x4 mode is selected.
James Crum,11/12/2015
XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this vehicle new in Oct. 2003. No trade in got a good deal from the dealership. Car has been one of the best we ever had for the money. 202,000 miles and still running strong. I change my own oil, every 5,000 miles w/Motorcraft oil and filter and the 3.0 V-6 never uses any oil, average 1/2 qt. in 5,000 miles. Very happy with the car. Went out and bought another new one hope it is as good as the 2004 has been. Got 26MPG highway with Continental tires, went on the cheap with Cooper tires last set never again. Tires are loud, ride rough had them balanced twice, plus MPG DROPPED 2 MPG stay away from Cooper tires.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5900 rpm
