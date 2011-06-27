  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(278)
Appraise this car

2004 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable interior, carlike handling.
  • Weak standard four-cylinder engine, bland interior design, small gas tank size limits range.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still one of our favorites in the category, the 2004 Ford Escape is a very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful V6 engine, spacious cabin and carlike handling.

2004 Highlights

The 2004 Ford Escape remains largely unchanged although the price has been lowered on the plush Limited model and certain appearance packages are now available on lower trim levels which, in effect, reduce the final price. Also, Chrome Yellow is no longer a color choice. To eliminate confusion, trim levels and option packages have been consolidated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Escape.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
278 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 278 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good to go
David M Decker,02/24/2015
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this sweet heart with 120k and have put another 50K on in the last 2 years. 4x4 easy to handle and shift. We live in Alaska atop the hillside in Anchorage. and have some pretty icy roads and rough weather. I can leave town and trust my bride, daughter and her baby will be safe in our trusted little rig. Tracks and climbs like one of the big boys, pretty reasonable on the fuel, though if your not towing anything and don't live at altitude you might consider the 4 cyl. The 6 is good but not needed most of the time. A delight to drive. Lost the Transmission and had to replace it, but found on out of a wreck, (crap shoot I know but 20K miles later it's doing fine.) Keep those fluids changed and topped off or you'll pay the same price, these rigs like to eat their trannys if you don't keep up the service. One of the most popular and trusted rigs in Alaska for family and general cross state travel.
Good value for the money
ohiodale,04/11/2012
I have a 2004 Escape with about 87,000 miles on it. It has always been a good car for me and its going on 9 years. I had to replace the front axil due to the gear that drives the anti lock brakes cracking. This repair was $350 which was not bad in my eyes. I do routine oil changes and have had all the other fluids changed once, including the brake fluid. I am a firm believer that if you want a car to last you need to put some money into them. I expect I will need to replace the spark plugs and serpentine belts in about a year. I drain the transimission fluid from the drian plag every couple of years and so far so good with the tranny.
Not bad but not great
johnny127,12/08/2014
Only have about 98K, but the body is starting to rust out. I've seen Escapes much newer than mine with similar corrosion problems. Engine has been reliable (aside from several coil packs requiring replacement), but it gulps fuel. Transmission has been reliable and shifts well. If we drove longer distances, we would add a separate transmission cooler due to problems others have reported. Car is peppy and feels sporty. Well weighted steering. Upholstery shows stains like there's no tomorrow. The 4 wheel drive is not the best, even when the part time 4x4 mode is selected.
2004 Escape keeps on keeping on!
James Crum,11/12/2015
XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this vehicle new in Oct. 2003. No trade in got a good deal from the dealership. Car has been one of the best we ever had for the money. 202,000 miles and still running strong. I change my own oil, every 5,000 miles w/Motorcraft oil and filter and the 3.0 V-6 never uses any oil, average 1/2 qt. in 5,000 miles. Very happy with the car. Went out and bought another new one hope it is as good as the 2004 has been. Got 26MPG highway with Continental tires, went on the cheap with Cooper tires last set never again. Tires are loud, ride rough had them balanced twice, plus MPG DROPPED 2 MPG stay away from Cooper tires.
See all 278 reviews of the 2004 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2004 Ford Escape

Used 2004 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XLS Value Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Escape?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford Escape trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford Escape XLS is priced between $1,900 and$1,900 with odometer readings between 280889 and280889 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,900 and mileage as low as 280889 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford Escape.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford Escapes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,608.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,096.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,044.

