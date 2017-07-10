Overall rating 7.1 / 10

Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders. It offers a choice of three engines, an impressive voice-command interface, and cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. After a thorough update last year, the 2018 Escape offers a new trim level that bridges the gap between standard and luxury models.

The Escape offers optional all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, cargo space that ranks near the top of the class (only Toyota and Honda offer more) and an available hands-free power liftgate. You can outfit the Escape from comfortable casual (SE trim with no options) to rugged luxury (a loaded Titanium model that can breach $40,000). On the road, its agility instills a level of driver confidence that's rare in this class.

After a more comprehensive update last year that introduced a new four-cylinder engine and improved things such as smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were introduced) and small-item storage (the lever-mounted parking brake was replaced with a button), the 2018 Escape now offers a SEL trim level that bridges the gap between the more mainstream SE model and the luxury fixings of the Titanium.

Overall, the Escape excels in some areas and falls short in others. With its turbo four-cylinder, quick (if twitchy) steering, and tight suspension, the Escape is one of the more engaging compact SUVs to drive, only outmatched by the Mazda CX-5. Large cargo space and an excellent tech interface are other advantages. On the other hand, the Escape isn't quite as refined as the Honda or Mazda, its "fun" engine is only available on its top trim level, and that "fun" engine doesn't return particularly impressive fuel economy. But generally we think the 2018 Escape's qualities outweigh its flaws and deserves a close look from anyone interested in a compact SUV.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Ford Escape of this generation, read our updates from a full year and more than 20,000 miles of living with a Ford Escape SE. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world reliability. We were impressed with the performance from the Escape's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine but think it falls short in many other areas. Get the full scoop from our long-term test. Note that while we tested a 2017 Escape, the 2018 Escape is of the same generation and all of our reporting still applies.