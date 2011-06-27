  1. Home
2003 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable interior, car-like handling.
  • Weak standard four-cylinder engine, small gas tank size limits range.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful V6 engine, spacious cabin, handsome looks and car-like handling. The 2003 Ford Escape is one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Ford introduced the Escape in 2001 to capture buyers in the rapidly growing small SUV market. It quickly became a best seller thanks to a correct combination of size, power and ruggedly handsome styling. First year Escapes suffered numerous recalls, but recent models seem to have the bugs worked out. Mazda also sells a version of this vehicle. Called the Tribute, it shares the Escape's basic structure, platform and powertrains.

Appealing to a wide range of buyers, the Escape (and Tribute) is intended for those who want the styling and four-wheel drive capability of a traditional SUV combined with the size, price, practicality and driving characteristics of a midsize car. The Escape is more suited to on-road driving than off-roading, due to its light-duty 4WD system and unibody construction.

Therefore, the Escape isn't as rugged as other compact SUVs like the Nissan Xterra and Jeep Liberty. Its main competitors include vehicles like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4. In a 2001 SUV comparison test, the Escape finished in first place.

Though long-term reliability is likely not as good as the Japanese entrants, the Escape is one of the best compact SUVs available. Consumers shopping in this segment would be wise to take one for a test drive.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: Only one four-door body style is available with either front-wheel drive or automatic four-wheel drive. Three trim levels are offered: base XLS, mid-level XLT, and a new luxury Limited model. The new Limited model comes with body color exterior trim, polished aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, Mach audio system with six-disc CD changer, heated front seats and sideview mirrors, premium leather seats with side airbags, and an autodimming rearview mirror.

A variety of options packages are further available to spruce up the Escape.

Powertrains and Performance: Standard on the Escape XLS 2WD is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 127 horsepower and 135 pound-feet of torque. It is matched to a five-speed manual transmission. This isn't the most vibrant powertrain, especially if the vehicle is loaded up with people or gear.

Though it returns rather unimpressive fuel economy, the 3.0-liter V6 is a more appealing choice. It makes 201 horsepower and 196 pound-feet of torque, making it one of the most powerful compact SUVs available. The V6 is standard on Escape XLS 4WD, XLT and Limited and comes with a four-speed automatic transmission. With this setup, the Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety: All Escapes comes equipped with dual front airbags. XLS models can be equipped with optional four-wheel disc antilock brakes; ABS is standard on XLT and Limited. Side airbags for the front seat occupants are optional on XLS and XLT, standard on Limited. To aid in parallel parking and to detect if small children or items are behind the vehicle, a new reverse sensing system is standard on the Limited trim.

The Escape has done well in government crash testing. It earns five stars for the driver in a head-on accident, the highest rating. The front passenger gets four stars. In side impact crash tests, the Escape receives five stars for both front and rear seat occupants. It has a three-star rollover rating. Less impressive is the Escape's performance in offset crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this case, the Escape is rated "M" for marginal.

Interior and Special Features: A previous complaint of ours was that the Escape's interior was too liberal in its use of low-grade plastic trim. Ford has addressed that issue for 2003 by upgrading much of the interior plastic. If that still isn't enough for you, the new Limited model includes higher-grade leather than what was formerly available on the XLT. The rear 60/40 split rear seats fold forward to reveal 65 cubic feet of cargo room, a good figure for this class.

Driving Impressions and Opinions Fun to drive, the Ford Escape offers impressive road manners for a compact SUV. It drives much like a tautly suspended sedan, with little body roll and responsive steering. The V6 is much more powerful, providing swift acceleration, but fuel economy is less than what might be expected in a small SUV. A small gas tank also limits range, making for frequent fill-ups.

2003 Highlights

Need more luxury when you Escape? For 2003, Ford will offer a new Limited edition that includes body-color trim, polished aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a Mach audio system with six-disc CD changer, heated front seats and sideview mirrors, premium leather seats, front side airbags and an autodimming rearview mirror. The XLT can also be upgraded this year with an appearance package that includes special wheels, side step bars and body-color exterior trim. For all 2003 Ford Escapes, there are upgraded interior materials and fabrics, an available two-tone cabin color scheme, illuminated power window and lock switches and three new colors. Finally, the XLS 4WD with a four-cylinder engine and a manual transmission is dropped for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Escape.

5(67%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
251 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Whats not to love!
krootox23,10/18/2011
I do not see any flaws in this vehicle whats so ever. It gets great gas mileage, very very spacious. Extremely comfrotable leather interior. Engine is strong and tough. Anyone who says this car sucks or is bad is pulling it out of their a$$. I have owned the escape for nearly five years now and it has 197570 miles on it, I have never had to do any repairs except brakes rotors and oil changes with a few services for recalls.
Just sold it with 375,000 miles and running
ljs_florida,06/23/2013
XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
This is the best vehicle I had ever owned I just sold it with 375,000 miles on it and still running, very little problems with this vehicle since I owned it, I will buy another Escape and hope I still have the luck I had with this one.
Not too bad for a 13 year old car
Gary,02/27/2016
XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2003 Ford Escape XLT with leather seats and a sunroof in February of 2015 with 130,000 miles on it. The moment I got it I gave it a tune up and a oil change a month later I had to replace the front driver side strut and it's been good ever since. I read reviews online that the transmission sometimes has problems on these cars so I decided to install a transmission oil cooler which is supposed to extend the life of the transmission it shifts smoothly by the way and the engine is good too. The battery light has been on ever since I got it but there is nothing wrong with the battery or the alternator I had it looked at by more than one mechanic and they all said the same thing one of them said it could be a bad connection to the alternator he had customers with the same exact car and the same exact problem and he said he replaced the alternator only for the light to come back on so he changed the alternator connection and that solved the problem just recently I drove 8 hours to Buffalo, NY and 8 hours back with that battery light on and nothing happened. Don't expect a 13 year old car to be perfect it's going to wear down a bit and end up needing a repair no matter the make or model Ford, BMW, Volvo, Nissan, Honda, Chevy, etc. I am satisfied with my Ford Escape
Single Mother
Katherine Kendrick,05/22/2016
XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
This SUV ..doesn't receive the accolades it deserves. I love it! I have a dissabled..Adult son..front passenger. .comfortable and adjustable for him. And with simple regular maintenance. .holds up extremely well! My mileage is high but strictly highway. ..won't GET rid of it..for that reasons alone! 4 wheel drive is perfect for "country living "...and reliability
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2003 Ford Escape

Used 2003 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include XLT Popular 2 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS Value Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Premium Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XLS Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

