2021 Ford Escape Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/23/2020

The 2021 Ford Escape is a small crossover SUV. It competes against segment juggernauts such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, which offer SUV versatility in small and relatively affordable packages. The Escape was redesigned in 2020, giving it a sleek new look, more interior space, and a bit more power under the hood — all of which help it stand out in this highly competitive class of vehicles.

Engine choices for the 2021 Ford Escape include a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower — an impressive number for such a small crossover. On the inside, the Escape offers Ford's newest Sync technology as a part of the 8-inch touchscreen display. We like Sync for its ease of use and ability to understand simple voice commands. There's also a long list of available safety features including a standard rearview camera, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.