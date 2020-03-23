2021 Ford Escape
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- Ford's recently redesigned compact SUV
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the fourth generation Escape introduced for 2020
What is the Escape?
The 2021 Ford Escape is a small crossover SUV. It competes against segment juggernauts such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, which offer SUV versatility in small and relatively affordable packages. The Escape was redesigned in 2020, giving it a sleek new look, more interior space, and a bit more power under the hood — all of which help it stand out in this highly competitive class of vehicles.
Engine choices for the 2021 Ford Escape include a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower — an impressive number for such a small crossover. On the inside, the Escape offers Ford's newest Sync technology as a part of the 8-inch touchscreen display. We like Sync for its ease of use and ability to understand simple voice commands. There's also a long list of available safety features including a standard rearview camera, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.
Edmunds says
The Ford Escape was redesigned just a year ago, bringing back the long-dead hybrid model and introducing new styling, powertrain options, and a long list of available features. It's already a strong competitor in one of the toughest segments on the market.
