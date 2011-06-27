Vehicle overview

Back when it debuted in 2000, the Ford Escape was a smash hit with its just-right size, pleasant driving dynamics and available V6. It was also a trend-setter, because there weren't many other choices around for a small crossover or SUV. Fast-forward a decade and the 2011 Ford Escape doesn't have it nearly as easy. Competition abounds, and despite some cutting-edge features, the Escape has aged noticeably in a few respects.

We'll give you the good news first. The Escape strikes most folks as attractive inside and out, offering a number of unique and enticing technology features. Among the latter are Ford's superb Sync system that allows voice control over your cell phone, iPod/MP3 player and the available navigation system. Should you opt for the navigation system, Sync also provides real-time information for traffic, weather, sport scores, movie times and probably your horoscope if you ask nicely enough.

New for the 2011 model year is MyKey, which allows parents of teenage drivers to set electronic limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume. And those who dread parallel-parking might want to consider the Auto Park option, a new Ford technology that enables the Escape to identify a likely parking spot and then navigate into the slot with the steering while you just tend to the gas and brake. It works like a charm and is actually better than the system offered in the high-end Lexus LS 460 luxury sedan.

Now, the bad news. Despite all the gee-whiz features, the 2011 Ford Escape still lacks a few key items offered in most of its competitors, such as a telescoping steering wheel and a reclining/sliding backseat. And folding that backseat is a multistep hassle compared to the simple flip-down design of other crossovers. But it's the Escape's brakes that have it trailing the competition. Where nearly all of its rivals have four-wheel disc brakes, the Escape inexplicably uses drum brakes in the rear that simply don't have the power to bring it to a stop quickly.

Once it's loaded with options, a 2011 Ford Escape will likely please those who value having the latest technology. But unlike a decade ago, there are a number of top compact crossover SUVs such as the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sportage, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4 that best the Ford in terms of overall refinement and functionality.