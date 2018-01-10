Used 2002 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
14,476 listings
- 178,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,493
- 134,462 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,295
- 211,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,750
- 101,354 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
- 164,734 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
- 173,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495
- 226,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495$1,439 Below Market
- 180,648 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$700$1,275 Below Market
- 158,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$409 Below Market
- 144,782 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
- 214,231 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- used
2003 Ford Escape224,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 75,398 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,695
- 112,791 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 209,881 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,399
- used
2003 Ford Escape90,724 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 70,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating4.3188 Reviews
Vito Mulea,10/01/2018
XLS Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my vehicle in 2012 at Good Sam Motors here in Ocala when I first purchased this vehicle I didn't know if I would get good longevity out of it however it fooled me! This vehicle has over 250,000 miles on it occasionally I still have a few things I have to do to it nothing major the hand ability of this vehicle is very good right now I need a valve cover gasket on the engine and also my front end makes a clunking sound at certain intervals or bumps Drive drivetrain wise seems to be very strong I am very surprised with Ford engines especially this 3.0 very rugged and holds up pretty good I'm a firm believer in frequent oil changes and add a Lucas or STP oil treatment withevery oil change it handles great in bad weather for a 2002 I really have no complaints with 250,000 miles on it... thank you Vito m.
