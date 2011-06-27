  1. Home
2008 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable interior, impressive list of standard safety features.
  • Lackluster performance, braking and fuel efficiency compared to rivals, folding down second seat a multistep process.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A new body and interior may keep the 2008 Ford Escape fresh for a little while longer, but its driving dynamics are stale compared to newer rivals in the small SUV class.

Vehicle overview

Ever since its introduction seven years ago, the Ford Escape has been a winner for the company and has often ranked as the best-selling compact SUV in America. For 2008, the Escape has received a "top-half" revamping, meaning the exterior and interior got a complete makeover, while the mechanical components remain mostly unchanged.

When it debuted, the Escape was one of those "we got it right the first time" vehicles. Ford's small car-based SUV was roomy for four, fun to drive (thanks to chassis co-development with Mazda) and peppy (thanks to its sprightly V6). In light of this success and its challenged financial situation, Ford evidently hoped that giving the Escape a tougher look and a nicer cabin for 2008 would be enough to keep the entry-level SUV competitive.

With its bolder grill, taller beltline, higher hood and Edge-inspired headlights, the Escape is a handsome little rig. More functional changes were made to the Escape's cabin, including the first use of recycled materials for a vehicle's upholstery, a multifunction display at the top center of the dash and cool blue instrument lighting. To promote a quieter cabin, the Escape features an acoustic laminate within the windshield and new carpeting that's much thicker than before.

Unfortunately, we've found that attractive as the 2008 Ford Escape seems initially, it falls down in a few key areas when compared to more modern rivals. The Escape's available 200-horsepower V6, although generally energetic, has its efforts blunted by an aged four-speed automatic transmission. The end result is a double-whammy of merely adequate acceleration (zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds) and mediocre fuel economy. Almost all its competitors now have five- or even six-speed units that do a better job of keeping their engines on their toes while returning higher fuel mileage. The quicker sport-utes in this class dash to 60 mph in less than 8 seconds.

A more serious disappointment concerns the Escape's braking. For some reason, Ford fitted the 2008 Escape with rear drum brakes (it formerly had discs all around) and braking performance suffers. Our testing resulted in a best stop from 60 mph taking 154 feet, a decidedly poor showing for an ABS-equipped vehicle.

Shoppers in the small SUV segment should know that although the Escape has been a favorite of ours for many years, this year's mostly cosmetic changes aren't enough to keep it in this fast-moving game. In short, Ford's compact SUV has been eclipsed by recently revamped and more competent rivals. Though they cost a little more, you'll probably want to take a look at top vehicles like the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4 before settling on the 2008 Ford Escape.

2008 Ford Escape models

The 2008 Ford Escape is a compact four-door SUV that comes in three trim levels: XLS, XLT and Limited. The XLS comes with air-conditioning, keyless entry, full power accessories, a CD player and an auxiliary input jack. The XLT adds 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, automatic headlights, foglights, a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery and cruise control. The top-of-the-line Escape Limited includes color-keyed grille and side mirrors, leather seating and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Options include a moonroof, an upgraded 320-watt audio system with a subwoofer and a DVD-based navigation system. For the Limited only, you can get a chrome accent package as well as a luxury package, which includes heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and reverse parking sensors.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Escape gets a makeover inside and out. This means new sheet metal that mimics the look of newer and recently redesigned Ford models (such as the Edge and Expedition) and a more attractive and functional cabin. Under the skin, however, the chassis and powertrain are virtually unchanged, meaning this "redesigned" Escape has the same running gear as before.

Performance & mpg

All trim levels of the Ford Escape can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. A 2.3-liter inline-4 (153 hp, 152 pound-feet of torque) powers all trims except the Limited, which comes with a 3.0-liter V6 (200 hp and 193 lb-ft). The V6 is optional on the XLT. The 2.3 can be fitted with either a five-speed manual transmission (XLS only) or a four-speed automatic. The V6 comes only with the automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the V6 Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

A V6 Escape isn't exactly slow, but its 10-second 0-60-mph time puts it at the back of the pack, bested by many rivals, a few of which are powered only by four-cylinders. In addition, throttle tip-in can be abrupt, requiring a concerted effort to enact a smooth takeoff. Fuel economy is respectable with the four-cylinder engine (24/29 mpg on manual-equipped models) but below average with the V6.

Safety

Antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitor, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard on the 2008 Ford Escape. A reverse-sensing parking system is optional on the Limited. Safety scores have not been published as of this writing but we expect them to be similar to those of the '07 model.

Driving

A new electric power steering system in the '08 Escape delivers surprisingly good road feel and response. Handling is respectable, with the SUV remaining flat through corners and composed in quick transitions. Sadly, the ride quality is more trucklike than carlike. Although the 2008 Ford Escape's suspension absorbs larger bumps without drama, smaller road imperfections can make the small SUV feel busy.

Interior

Impressive fit and finish is evident in the Ford Escape's cabin. A center console box big enough to swallow a laptop also features removable bins that can be attached to the front passenger side and rear of the console. Piano black accents lend an upscale ambience. The front seats are well bolstered and comfortable, but the rear seat, although roomy enough for adults, is flat and devoid of recline or fore/aft adjustments. Folding that seat down is a bit of a chore, too, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Escape.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.2
233 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 233 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission issues
msgomez1,06/04/2014
Back in 2011 my 2008 Ford Escape was found to have a cracked transmission, leaking fluid, etc. This fix was covered under the extended warranty I bought when I purchased the car. Yesterday I took the car to the dealership for transmission issues and was told my transmission was shot and its a $4000 fix. Shame on Ford for doing such a subpar 'fix' job in 2011. I did try contacting Customer Service for some financial help...what a joke...in 5 minutes they decided they could not help me unless there was a recall. BTW if you call and get a 'Dylan', just hang up, he is no help.
Good and bad with the 2008 Escape….
Carla,03/14/2016
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Escape 8 years ago. Only 85,000 miles on it at this point. Here are the facts: What I have had to have fixed: since new, Liftgate rattled: numerous trips/replacement by dealership. Ford engineer stumped. Put duct tape around the too-small latch pin and it rattles no more. Automatic part of dome light quit. Replaced once, then quit again. Left it that way. Waterpump needed replaced at 75,000 miles. Control arm starting to come loose at 75,000 miles. Replaced battery and tires once. Now I have a small oil leak starting at 85,000 miles. Was told that this year of Escape is notorious for leaking oil and eventually needing a $5,000 repair to head gasket to fix. Advised me to continue to drive it the way it is, as the repair worth more than the car. Leak is very minimal, no low oil between changes. Seat coverings are horrible. Water even stains them, and you can't get the stains out. Dealer told me he has no idea how to get them out either. Interior and exterior rusting, even though 100% garaged and regularly cleaned/waxed. You be the judge.
Transmission cooler
jackdk,01/12/2012
After doing tons of research on line about the trans cooler defect, I see this has happened to 100's if not 1000's of people that owned 2008 Escapes. I was told Ford did do some repairs on these cars that where built early 2008, and that the CSP (Customer Satisfaction Program) expired in August 2010. My Escape was built in Sept. 2007, which should have covered it. Ford sent a CSP #09B10 to owners for a replacement because of the know defect to the cooler. Since I didn't not own the vehicle until November 2010, I had no idea of the problem, and since the original owner never took it in, I have to pay the price. Called Ford Customer Care, and both them, and the Ford dealer acknowledge the defect, but would not cover it. Since there is no recall, and the CSP is over, I had to pay $644.41 out of my pocket. This is ridicules I am paying for a defect that Ford knows about. They both told me to hold on to my receipt in case there is a recall I can get reimbursed I think this is the last Ford I will own.... Ford's GREAT idea of making the transmission cooler, and the A/C condenser all one piece. This adds a big price for the part. When your cooler needs changed the A/C Freon needs to be emptied, then fill again, which adds to the labor cost. Good thinking Ford! Even though this is connected to the drive train, and keeps your transmission from failing, its not a drive train part, and not cover cause its not internal. ...
Excellent vehicle
Chase,02/15/2016
XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Ok let me say this many post reviews based on the experiences in repair shops. And a bad experience with minor things. Overall the escape is a terrific vehicle as with anything it requires maintenence and fluid changes frequently as well as filters. I only have one negative from driving on freeways. Its the moonroof noise. I pirchased a wind deflector hopefully it helps. Over all no problems as of yet recently inspected. Repairs not so bad. But it adds up if your not quick to take care of problems as soon as it rises. Play it smart
See all 233 reviews of the 2008 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2008 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

