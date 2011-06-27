I bought my 2010 Ford Escape used with 27,000 miles on it in October, 2012. I had a drive shaft issue which was fixed by the dealer as a recall item. When I reached roughly the 40,000 mile mark in early 2014 I began to see problems with my door latches opening with the remote key fob ( I realize the mileage has NOTHING to do with the door agitators). Since I didn't always open all 4 doors and it was happening only once in a while it wasn't that much of a hindrance. My driver side always (and still does) work with an old fashioned key turn process. Fast forward to the fall of 2014 and now 3 of my 4 doors were giving me problems. I took it to the dealer and the verbal quote to fix the problem was "around $2000.00". I knew the problem wasn't going to fix itself but it was more than I could afford at the time. It was especially difficult to imagine that a car worth around $10,000 had 20% of its value in door latches and agitators. Beginning summer of 2015 all four doors were/are only working with the remote about 1 out of 10 times. But my driver side rear door now wasn't opening AT ALL. I took it back to the dealer, who was extremely courteous, and they gave me a written quote of $2,200 for the 4 door latches/agitators plus another $500.00 for the door that wouldn't open problem. So now I have a car worth about $8,500 with about 25-30% of its value in those door latches. The car was perfect for my size (6'4) and worked great when all of the current issues were not issues. In doing my research, it is difficult for me to believe that there hasn't been a recall on this problem since so many other people have had door latch/agitator problems with Ford Escapes. The dealership(s) (I have spoken to 2 certified Ford Dealerships in the process) have NEVER seen all 4 door latches go. The fact that they occasionally work tells me that it could be another issue but the dealership is pretty confident that it is the agitator. Hopefully a recall becomes available in the near future or I may be forced to trade this car in rather than put out so much money for such a seemingly minor issue. I may be better off selling off parts since they apparently carry way more value than a traditional trade-in.

Read more