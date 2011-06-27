  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2010 Ford Escape
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(131)
Appraise this car

2010 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative high-tech features, impressive crash scores, peppy performance.
  • Feels old compared to rivals, poor braking performance, non-reclining rear seat is difficult to fold.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Escape for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$6,000 - $13,995
Used Escape for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A slew of innovative high-tech features make the 2010 Ford Escape a tempting choice in the compact crossover category. But this model is showing its advanced age and most competitors are ultimately more appealing.

Vehicle overview

Remember the year 2000? Back when we were all a-flutter about hanging chads and surviving the Y2K computer bug? That year also saw the arrival of the Ford Escape, the first compact crossover SUV from an American car company, which quickly became a runaway best-seller. Although its engines, steering, styling and interior are considerably different than they were at the turn of the century, the 2010 Ford Escape still has a lot of similarity to the vehicle that launched when Bill Clinton was a lame duck. Not surprisingly, the Escape is beginning to feel its age.

It's most apparent on the inside, where the Escape lacks a few basic features now common among its newer competitors, such as a telescoping steering wheel and a backseat that reclines and slides fore and aft. As such, the Escape just isn't as comfortable or versatile as more modern rivals. Even more damning, though, are brakes (discs in front but antiquated drums in the rear) that simply don't have the power to bring the Escape to a stop as effectively as other small SUVs.

However, there are a number of high-tech goodies stashed inside this aging wrapper that make the Escape still worth a look. Ford's Sync system is certainly a deal-making technology, seamlessly integrating your cell phone and iPod/MP3 player into the car's control systems. When equipped with the optional navigation system (the same one found in all Ford's products), the Escape provides real-time information for traffic, weather, sport scores, movie times and probably your horoscope if you ask nicely enough.

New for 2010 is MyKey, which allows parents to set electronic limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their teenage driver. Think of it as an automotive V-chip (speaking of 2000-era relics). Even more notable is Auto Park. Taking a page out of the Lexus playbook, it gives the car control over its steering during parallel-parking maneuvers. We've tested it and found the Escape's system works notably better than the one found in the exponentially more expensive Lexus LS 460.

In total, a fully loaded 2010 Ford Escape will certainly please those who value having the latest technology, so it may be worthy of consideration. However, so are other top small crossover SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. Driving them all back-to-back, you might find yourself thinking the Escape, despite its techno veneer, is just a tad too dated for your tastes.

2010 Ford Escape models

The 2010 Ford Escape is a compact SUV that seats five people. It is available in XLS, XLT and Limited trim levels. A Hybrid model is addressed via a separate review.

Standard equipment on the XLS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, an integrated blind spot driver mirror, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Sync electronics interface (includes iPod interface and Bluetooth) and steering wheel audio controls are optional. The XLT adds automatic headlights, foglamps, MyKey parental controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-way power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls and satellite radio. The Leather package adds ambient lighting and leather upholstery. The Sun & Sync package adds Sync and a sunroof. The Sport Appearance package adds 17-inch wheels and a variety of upgraded interior and exterior trim pieces. A seven-speaker stereo upgrade is also available.

To the XLT's feature list, the Escape Limited adds different 16-inch wheels, chrome exterior highlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Sync and a six-speaker stereo. Upgrading to the Limited Luxury package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Moon and Tune package adds a sunroof and the seven-speaker stereo upgrade. Stand-alone options on the Limited include Auto Park and a navigation system, which includes the upgraded stereo, digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (includes real-time traffic, weather and other information).

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Ford Escape gains a new driver-side mirror that's said to improve the driver's ability to check the vehicle's blind spot. There are also a few optional features for 2010, including a rearview camera, an automatic parallel-parking "Auto Park" feature and MyKey, which allows parents to limit speed and audio volume for their teen drivers. Heated seats are also now standard on the Limited.

Performance & mpg

All trim levels of the Ford Escape can be had with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. A 171-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, with a 240-hp 3.0-liter V6 optional on all but the XLS. The 2.5 can be fitted with either a five-speed manual transmission (XLS only) or a six-speed automatic. The V6 comes only with the automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the V6 Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Fuel economy with the four-cylinder, six-speed auto and front-wheel drive is 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops that to 19/25/21 mpg. The front-wheel-drive six-cylinder Escape returns an estimated 18/26/21, while all-wheel drive gets 17/24/20.

Safety

Antilock brakes (albeit with rear drums), traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard on the 2010 Ford Escape. In government tests, the Escape earned a perfect five stars in front and side crash tests. The Escape did equally well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, scoring the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side tests.

Unfortunately, the Escape is hampered by poor braking performance. From 60 mph, the last Escape we tested stopped in a disappointing 154 feet.

Driving

While pleasant to drive, the 2010 Ford Escape lacks the mechanical polish and sophistication of newer models from Chevrolet, Honda, Subaru and Toyota. Among compact crossovers, the Escape feels the most trucklike. Nevertheless, the electric power steering makes parking and low-speed maneuvers easy, and the suspension has been tweaked to be smoother over rough pavement. Acceleration from both engines is adequate, though the V6 isn't as energetic as the more powerful mills in the Equinox and RAV4.

Interior

The Escape's cabin was given a welcome complete overhaul a few years ago, granting it nicer materials and a more attractive design. The center stack consists of neatly grouped buttons that are designed to work specifically with Ford's Sync system. This electronics interface connects with your cell phone and MP3 player, allowing you to control them through voice commands.

In terms of comfort and space, though, the Escape is starting to feel its age. Up front, the seating position is too tall, which gives the driver the feeling of hovering above the controls, and there's no telescoping steering wheel. The backseat is flat and devoid of recline or fore/aft adjustments. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down. Folding it can be tricky, though, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Escape.

5(53%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(6%)
1(4%)
4.2
131 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 2nd gen escape
Brian,05/27/2016
XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
It's my favorite car I've ever owned. 7 years and 150000 miles in it still looks and runs great. (Shame on Ford for making the 3rd Gen a bloated teeny bopper hatch back instead of a proper suv like this one.)
Great value for the money!
Unknown,04/07/2016
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I just recently bought a 2010 Ford Escape with 79k miles and the V6 engine. So far, I am very impressed! I just had some maintenance done to it to make sure everything is sound; this included transmission flush and oil change. Everything looked good according to the dealer. I have read a lot of negative reviews, but I would advise to buy one with some miles. That way, all of flaws would be worked out. So far, excellent car!
Fantastic All-around
morikowulf,11/22/2011
I recently purchased my 2010 Ford Escape used, with just over 41,000 miles as a company vehicle. Aside from being well taken car of it's a good looking car, it has taken a few day long trips now over some of the mountain roads in Colorado, and I have even taken it on some 4x4 sport trails. The handling is great, and the ride is quite comfortable. The gas mileage is great, and the car is actually more compact than my friends Outback. This is a great vehicle overall, and a blast to drive!
Drive Shaft, Door Latches and all 4 door agitators
Anthony S.,08/27/2015
XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my 2010 Ford Escape used with 27,000 miles on it in October, 2012. I had a drive shaft issue which was fixed by the dealer as a recall item. When I reached roughly the 40,000 mile mark in early 2014 I began to see problems with my door latches opening with the remote key fob ( I realize the mileage has NOTHING to do with the door agitators). Since I didn't always open all 4 doors and it was happening only once in a while it wasn't that much of a hindrance. My driver side always (and still does) work with an old fashioned key turn process. Fast forward to the fall of 2014 and now 3 of my 4 doors were giving me problems. I took it to the dealer and the verbal quote to fix the problem was "around $2000.00". I knew the problem wasn't going to fix itself but it was more than I could afford at the time. It was especially difficult to imagine that a car worth around $10,000 had 20% of its value in door latches and agitators. Beginning summer of 2015 all four doors were/are only working with the remote about 1 out of 10 times. But my driver side rear door now wasn't opening AT ALL. I took it back to the dealer, who was extremely courteous, and they gave me a written quote of $2,200 for the 4 door latches/agitators plus another $500.00 for the door that wouldn't open problem. So now I have a car worth about $8,500 with about 25-30% of its value in those door latches. The car was perfect for my size (6'4) and worked great when all of the current issues were not issues. In doing my research, it is difficult for me to believe that there hasn't been a recall on this problem since so many other people have had door latch/agitator problems with Ford Escapes. The dealership(s) (I have spoken to 2 certified Ford Dealerships in the process) have NEVER seen all 4 door latches go. The fact that they occasionally work tells me that it could be another issue but the dealership is pretty confident that it is the agitator. Hopefully a recall becomes available in the near future or I may be forced to trade this car in rather than put out so much money for such a seemingly minor issue. I may be better off selling off parts since they apparently carry way more value than a traditional trade-in.
See all 131 reviews of the 2010 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Ford Escape

Used 2010 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Escape?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Escape trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT is priced between $6,000 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 58390 and140605 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Escape Limited is priced between $6,985 and$11,595 with odometer readings between 84959 and138039 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2010 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 58390 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Escape.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Escapes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,397.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,366.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford Escape?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escape lease specials

Related Used 2010 Ford Escape info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles