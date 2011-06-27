  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2012 Ford Escape
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford Escape Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-tech entertainment features
  • nifty automated parking option
  • hybrid model's impressive fuel economy.
  • Feels old compared to rivals
  • poor performance from rear drum brakes
  • non-reclining and non-sliding rear seat is difficult to fold.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Escape for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$5,900 - $12,995
Used Escape for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A slew of innovative high-tech features make the 2012 Ford Escape a tempting choice in the compact crossover category. But most competitors are more appealing due to superior refinement and functionality.

Vehicle overview

Nowadays, Ford is hitting more home runs, and without any chemical augmentation, either. The 2012 Ford Escape is not exactly one of them, however, as this long-serving platform carries on unchanged until the appearance of a complete redesign slated for next year.

That's not to say the Escape has been benched for 2012. Despite its aged design, it remains a very popular vehicle among compact crossover consumers. Indeed it's consistently been among the top-selling vehicles thanks to its handsome styling, spirited performance and numerous high-tech features. Among the latter innovations is Sync, the affordable voice-activated interface for audio features. In addition the Escape now offers Auto Park, a Ford system that enables the Escape to identify a likely parallel parking spot and then steer into the slot while you just tend to the gas and brake. The Ford Escape also continues to be the only model in its class that's offered as a hybrid, which delivers about 30 mpg in combined driving.

Impressive as all that might be, potential buyers should know that the 2012 Ford Escape nonetheless lacks a few key items offered by most of its rivals, such as a telescoping steering wheel and a sliding/reclining backseat. And folding that backseat is a multistep hassle compared to the simple flip-down design of other crossovers. But it's the Escape's brakes that have it trailing the competition. Where most of them have four-wheel disc brakes, the Escape uses drum brakes in the rear that simply don't have the power or resistance to fade.

Provided it's fitted with a full array of options, a 2012 Ford Escape will likely please those who desire the latest high-tech features. But there are plenty of other heavy hitters in the compact crossover SUV segment these days, such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 that best the Ford in terms of overall refinement and functionality. Of course, we expect next year will see the redesigned Escape swinging for the fences.

2012 Ford Escape models

The 2012 Ford Escape is a compact crossover that seats five people. The standard Escape is available in XLS, XLT and Limited trim levels. The Ford Escape Hybrid comes in base and Limited trims.

Standard equipment on the XLS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, an integrated blind-spot mirror, MyKey parental controls, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Sync electronics interface (includes iPod interface and Bluetooth) and steering-wheel audio controls are optional.

The XLT adds automatic headlights, foglamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-way power driver seat, steering-wheel audio controls and satellite radio. The Leather package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats and ambient lighting. The Sun & Sync package adds Sync and a sunroof. The Sport Appearance package adds 17-inch wheels and a variety of upgraded interior and exterior trim pieces. A seven-speaker sound system upgrade is also available.

The Limited adds different 16-inch wheels, chrome exterior highlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Sync and a six-speaker sound system. Upgrading to the Limited Luxury package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Moon and Tune package adds a sunroof and the seven-speaker sound system upgrade. Stand-alone options on the Limited include automated parallel-parking assist, a rear-seat entertainment system and a navigation system (which includes the upgraded sound system with HD radio, digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link with real-time traffic, weather and other information).

The base Escape Hybrid's standard features list is similar to that of the regular Escape XLT but does include a few extras such as dual-zone automatic climate control and the Sync system. The Escape Hybrid Limited adds chrome exterior accents, a sunroof, rear parking assist, a rearview camera (with rearview mirror-mounted display), leather upholstery, heated front seats and mirrors and multicolor ambient lighting.

As with the regular Escape, the Hybrid offers a navigation system, a premium audio system and, on the Limited, automatic parallel-parking assist as options.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Ford Escape sees no changes of note. An all-new model is set to debut next year.

Performance & mpg

All trim levels of the non-hybrid 2012 Ford Escape can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. A 171-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, with a 240-hp 3.0-liter V6 optional on all but the XLS. The 2.5 can be fitted with either a five-speed manual transmission (XLS only) or a six-speed automatic. The V6 comes only with the automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the Escape V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The Escape's fuel economy with the four-cylinder, six-speed auto and front-wheel drive is 21 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops that to 20/26/22 mpg. The front-wheel-drive six-cylinder Escape returns an estimated 19/25/21 mpg, while all-wheel drive gets 18/23/20 mpg. In Edmunds testing, we found a V6-equipped model delivered adequate performance, running from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds.

The Escape Hybrid features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine teamed with a battery-powered electric motor; combined they produce 177 hp. Power is sent through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides seamless transitions between gas and electric modes. All-wheel-drive (AWD) models come with an additional electric motor to power the rear wheels when additional acceleration or traction is needed.

In the absence of instrumented test results, we expect acceleration of the Escape Hybrid to be comparable to the gasoline-powered base Ford Escape XLS, which reaches 60 mph from a standstill in about 9 seconds. EPA estimates for fuel economy put the front-wheel-drive Escape Hybrid at the top of the hybrid SUV category with 34 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 32 mpg in combined driving. The AWD version is rated at 30/27/29 mpg.

Safety

Antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length curtain-type airbags are all standard on the 2012 Ford Escape.

In the government's new, more stringent crash tests introduced for 2011 (which can't be compared to previous years' tests), the Escape earned an overall rating of three stars (out of five) for its protection in frontal-impact, side-impact and rollover tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing, the Escape scored the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests. The IIHS's roof strength test resulted in a score of "Marginal."

Unfortunately the Escape is hampered by poor braking performance. From 60 mph, the last Escape we tested stopped in a lackluster 154 feet; that's about 30 feet longer than the average class performance. Brake fade was also encountered, with stopping distances increasing with each run thereafter.

Driving

While pleasant to drive, the 2012 Ford Escape lacks the mechanical polish and sophistication of newer models from Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Subaru and Toyota. Among compact crossovers, the Escape feels the most trucklike, and its handling limits are low. The Hybrid's extra 300 pounds of hardware make it even less nimble than the regular Escape.

Nevertheless, the electric-assist power steering makes parking and low-speed maneuvers easy, and the suspension is smoother over rough pavement than older Escapes. Acceleration from all engines is adequate, though the V6 isn't as energetic as the more powerful mills found in the Equinox and RAV4.

Interior

The Escape's interior is generally attractive, and the center stack consists of neatly grouped buttons that are designed to work specifically with Ford's Sync system. This electronics interface connects with your cell phone and MP3 player, allowing you to control them through voice commands.

In terms of comfort and space, though, the Escape feels its age. Up front, the seating position is too tall, which gives the driver the feeling of hovering above the controls, and there's no telescoping steering wheel. The bottom cushion of the backseat is flat in order to promote a flat load floor when the seated is folded forward, and the seat is devoid of the reclining backrest or fore/aft adjustments seen in vehicles from the competition.

Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet (28 cubes for the Hybrid) behind the second-row seats and 66 cubic feet with the second row folded down. Folding the second row is a hassle, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tumbled forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down, a design that ensures a flat load floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Escape.

5(51%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(7%)
1(4%)
4.1
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

XLT is a great buy
jaytee,02/15/2012
My company just delivered to me, an Escape in Steel Blue with the 2.5L and 6 speed automatic. I must say that after 3 weeks I really really like this vehicle. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about in their CONS. The rear seat takes like 2 seconds to fold it flat. Plenty of power but it is a 4 cylinder after all. Still better than my V6 Avenger. Automatic shifts smoothly and quietly. Brakes are perfectly fine.
A good purchase
Phil Pimental,03/17/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned four Escapes over the years, and own a 2009 and a 2012. I have now had the 2012 for a year now and put about 10K miles on it. I have had no issues with it. It will get over 30 MPG on long trips when driven at highway speeds.
Great SUV
brendino140,01/05/2013
This was my first ford vehicle and probably will not be my last. I got the 2012 model because of the big changes for the 2013 crossover model. The escape provides a nice ride and great handling. I feel very safe driving in poor weather conditions. The interior design is great and provides great visibility. But, I recommend the V6 model for the best driving experience.
Good Commuter Car
Vic,12/22/2015
XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased this vehicle new in August 2012 and I have had no major complaints for 6 years. PROS: This is a decent commuter car, no bells and whistles, nothing fancy. This is a $20,000 car so you get what you pay for. I can answer my cell phone hands free, (SYNC & SUN Model), which is pretty cool. I have not noticed the braking system problems that so many have mentioned. It turns well and easy to navigate in parking lots. Plenty of cargo space. 6' when seat cushions are removed. I get 28 mpg for my commute to work in highway, stop and go traffic, but I have gotten 31 mpg on long highway trips. I have a 4 cylinder so there is no "get up & go", i use premimum gas, and it helps preformance immensely. Leaks around rear hatch window & probably windshield too as carpet is always wet when it rains. The door handles and the sun visors are very cheaply made, (hate them). Radio speakers are pretty generic. Backseat area is small. Only a small child would be able to sit in the middle seat. The rear folding seat is the worst design. It is a major project if you want to fold the seats down. It is a multi-step process, AND they will not lay flat unless you take the head rest off too. Ugh awful. I don't carry passengers so I took off the three headrests and seat cushions and stored them in garage. UPDATE CONS: Running the AC will greatly reduce MPG and power. I have a 4 cylinder. If i had to do over i would have bought 6 cilinder just for the "get up & go power" over 90k miles and a/c has leak somewhere in system. still works but its not cold, but its cool enough to be comfortable in summer. Update Jan 2019- 100,000 miles. No new complaints. I had it tuned up, new plugs and wires, transmission flush and I change oil every 3-5k miles. I still use premium fuel for performance.
See all 55 reviews of the 2012 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Ford Escape

Used 2012 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV, Escape Hybrid. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Escape?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Escape trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT is priced between $6,995 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 45409 and154849 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Escape Limited is priced between $5,900 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 79650 and166230 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 61074 and61074 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Escape XLS is priced between $8,895 and$8,895 with odometer readings between 102972 and102972 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2012 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 45409 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Escape.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Escapes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,171.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,822.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,059.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Escape?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escape lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford Escape info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles