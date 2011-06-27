  1. Home
2007 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable seating front and rear, ample cargo capacity, handsome styling.
  • So-so acceleration with either engine, disappointing fuel economy with V6, choppy ride quality, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now one of the older models in the small-SUV category, the 2007 Ford Escape remains an acceptable candidate, thanks to its spacious and functional cabin, but consumers would be wise to try the newer competition before making a decision.

Vehicle overview

The small-SUV segment was growing fast when Ford introduced its car-based Escape sport-ute for 2001. Six years later it's a larger, more competitive category, yet the Escape continues to sell well, despite the fact that it's received minimal changes over the years. Credit is due Ford for getting it right the first time. Even today the 2007 Ford Escape meets the minimum needs of most compact-SUV buyers: It's roomy enough for a family of four, easy to drive in the city and, equipped with the V6 engine, adequately powerful on the highway. However, the competition has moved on considerably in the small-SUV class this year, and several of the Escape's peers now offer more powerful and fuel-efficient engines, along with superior driving dynamics.

Ford designed and engineered the Escape in conjunction with Mazda, which has a lot to do with this SUV's dynamics. Although the chassis tuning on the Escape has always been a bit softer than that of its corporate twin, the Tribute, it was one of the most athletic small SUVs available at the time of its introduction. Now, however, it's merely one of many easy-to-drive car-based SUVs, and several competing models feel sportier when going around corners. Ride quality, too, is decent, but some of the newer models in the compact class do a better job of smoothing out pavement imperfections. Overall, the 2007 Ford Escape is an adequate performer, and with the optional all-wheel-drive system, it can tackle rain, snow and the occasional dirt road.

Compared to the newer s in this price range, the 2007 Ford Escape is missing a few key features. On the safety side, it's not available with stability control, and when it comes to convenience items, features like a navigation system and Bluetooth capability are missing from the options list. Entertainment options are also a bit limited, as neither a rear DVD player nor an auxiliary MP3 player jack is available. If these features are important to you, the Escape might not be a good fit. And not only do recently redesigned competitors like the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4 offer these items, they provide better acceleration and handling to boot. If the 2007 Ford Escape was the only small SUV you ever drove, you'd probably be perfectly happy with it, but alongside newer rivals, Ford's entry-level sport-ute is beginning to slip.

2007 Ford Escape models

The 2007 Ford Escape is a compact, four-door SUV available in four trim levels: XLS, XLT, XLT Sport and Limited. Equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, XLS versions start you out with basic amenities like air-conditioning, keyless entry, a CD player and power windows and mirrors. The Escape XLT is likely the best bet for most buyers, as it adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control and an in-dash CD changer, while also offering the option of a V6 engine. The XLT Sport has a monochromatic exterior treatment, black step bars, machined aluminum wheels and keypad entry. The high-line Escape Limited also comes with body-color trim, as well as leather upholstery, automatic headlamps and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Options include a moonroof, an upgraded 320-watt audio system with a subwoofer and, on the Limited only, heated seats and mirrors.

2007 Highlights

Changes are minor on the 2007 Ford Escape. There's a new Silver Appearance Package that provides a variety of silver metallic exterior accents. Besides that, the XLT Sport model switches from two-tone to monochromatic exterior paint and keypad entry is standard on XLT Sport and Limited models. Finally, Ford has increased its powertrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles for all '07 models.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the 2007 Ford Escape are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Standard on the XLS and XLT is a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 153 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. It can be matched to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic. There's also the more potent 3.0-liter V6, which makes 200 hp and 193 lb-ft of torque. It is optional on the XLT and standard on XLT Sport and Limited models. The V6 comes with an automatic transmission only, and on models with towing preparation, allows the Escape to pull trailers of up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

ABS is standard on all Escapes, and V6 models have four-wheel disc brakes. The optional Safety Package includes front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. A reverse-sensing system is optional on the Limited. Stability control is not available.

The Escape fared well in government crash testing, earning a perfect five stars for the driver in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Escape received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side airbags, the Escape merits a "Good" rating (the highest) from the IIHS for side-impact protection; without the bags, it rates "Poor" (the lowest).

Driving

Once a standout for its impressive road manners, the Ford Escape's updated competition now has it feeling rather ordinary. True, it's sure-footed when going around corners, and its steering is reasonably responsive. Ride quality is a bit less impressive, though, as the Escape has a busy feel on expressway pavement, and considerable wind and road noise finds its way into the cabin. Ford's 3.0-liter V6 continues to offer respectable acceleration, but the four-speed automatic transmission sometimes leaves it flat-footed during passing attempts. More worrisome is the disappointing fuel economy you get with the V6; real-world mileage is typically in the high teens. The four-cylinder is not as smooth or potent, but its passable performance and higher gas mileage could make it the better option for budget-minded buyers.

Interior

The Escape has never been known for its exciting interior, but most buyers will find the layout functional and user-friendly. The front seats can accommodate adults of all sizes, while the backseat is comfortable for kids and passable for adults. There are 33 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity, a good figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Escape.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
61 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Check undercarriage before buying it
Jose,05/03/2017
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Sub frame and control arms are likely to rust rapidly leaving the control arms loose; this causes vibrations, reduce tires lifetime and eventually can even leads to accidents. Check undercarriage thoroughly before acquiring any second-hand Escape.
awesome suv
Forrest Gump,06/29/2006
Just got my new 2007 Escape XLT, and its only been a few hundred miles, and I love every minute of driving it. It has great pickup, drives like a car, and handles some limited off-roading I've done so far. The seamless 4wd is great - I couldn't get the car to spin in the rain, and it pulled right out of the sand. I can't wait to see how it will be in the snow. Great 6-disc CD changer, nice sounding stereo with good bass. This is the perfect SUV: good size, power and fuel economy. What more do you need?
New transmission needed...
angyl421,08/08/2011
I've had my Escape for about 3 years now and have loved it up until this point. As I was driving home last week my O/D light began flashing. I took the car to my mechanic and was told I needed a new transmission. I only have 51,000 miles on my car. Other than that, it does have some loud road noise- especially at around 45-50 mph. Other than that, the car has treated me well, too bad I have to get rid of it.
Had a hard time giving it to my son.
Lance Corporal,06/29/2017
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
Recently my wife and i decided to get our 17 year old son his own car. For some reason he WANTED a manual transmission and he wanted a small SUV. After looking for several months I ran across a one owner 2007 Ford Escape with the 2.3L motor and the five speed manual. According to the Ford Escape forums, this is the combination you want as the 2.3L uses a timing chain and not a timing belt and if you get the manual transmission it can easily go 200K+ miles. This particular one had been garage kept and had 102K miles, no wrecks, no nicks in the paint, upholstery had no tears and looked brand new, the only option it had was AWD and power windows. As a bonus all the fluids had been changed and it had new tires. I bought it at a reasonable price and drove it for two months until my son could get his license. What an absolute blast that little SUV is to drive! For a four cylinder it will accelerate quite quickly! For in town driving it is the bomb! On the highway it does well though you don't want to go above 70 as you feel like an insect skittering on top of water but that could be the tires. With the AWD it delivers a constant 24.5 MPG with the AC on, we went a week with the AC off and it got 25.5 MPG. I am 6'3" and never felt crowded in the vehicle. My son is 6' tall and loves the vehicle but I had a hard time turning the keys over as I really fell in love with this little SUV. Note: For some reason I do prefer the styling of this year SUV over the later years. To me it seems it has more visibility than the later ones. Parents - if you are considering one for your kid, do get the manual shift! A ki can't hold a cell phone while shifting gears!
See all 61 reviews of the 2007 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2007 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

