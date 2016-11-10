  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(134)
Appraise this car

2017 Ford Escape Review

Pros & Cons

  • Optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine accelerates quickly
  • New tech interface features advanced voice control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
  • Steering and handling feel more like that of a car than SUV
  • More room for small stuff, and more power plugs
  • New base engine lacks punch
  • Dashboard design looks dated with many small, similar-looking buttons
  • Base-model S trim available only with older, less efficient 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Which Escape does Edmunds recommend?

The Escape SE with the optional 2.0-liter engine delivers strong acceleration and reasonable mileage without pushing the price tag above $30K. It also offers various stand-alone options so you can pick and choose features without having to select large packages that include things you don't need.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch.

The Escape offers optional all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, a spacious cargo bay and an available hands-free power liftgate. You can outfit the Escape from comfortable casual (the SE trim with no options) to rugged luxury (a loaded Titanium model that can breach $40,000). On the road, its agility instills a level of driver confidence that's rare in this class.

For 2017, Ford has trickled some desirable features such as automatic climate control down to lower Escape trim levels. The old lever-operated parking brake has been replaced by a button, which frees up space for improved small item storage. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is now available. Finally, there's a new standard 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in addition to the optional 2.0-liter turbo-four.

2017 Ford Escape models

The 2017 Escape is a compact crossover SUV that comes in S, SE and Titanium trim levels. The S is fairly bare-bones but comes with features such as a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Sync 3 tech interface and smartphone integration. Most buyers will want to start with an SE, which introduces a new engine, nicer wheels, a power-adjustable driver seat and more available options. The top-trim Titanium adds luxury touches such as leather upholstery, a hands-free power liftgate and ambient cabin lighting.

The S starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque, a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. Note that this model is generally aimed at business fleet buyers and may not be an easy find on your local dealer's lot.

Upgrading to the SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.

Optional on the SE is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 275 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, and the SE Technology package (also called Equipment Group 201A), which adds LED daytime running lights, roof rails, rear parking sensors, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the upgraded Sync 3 technology interface (including an 8-inch touchscreen), a nine-speaker sound system with dual USB ports, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The available Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and mirrors, a windshield de-icer and a 110-volt outlet (if not ordered with the Technology package). To this, the SE Leather Comfort package adds an eight-way power passenger seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment) and leather upholstery. Also available are a hands-free power liftgate (requires the SE Technology package), 18-inch wheels and remote engine start.

At the top of the line, the Titanium combines the SE packages and options listed above with a slick foot sensor that opens the power liftgate. Also included is keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 10-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio. The 2.0-liter engine is also optional for the Titanium, as is adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning.

The Titanium Technology package (Equipment Group 301A) includes xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning and intervention, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature (which includes front and side parking sensors).

A Sport Appearance package is available for the SE and Titanium. It adds black 19-inch wheels, black-painted exterior trim, LED daytime running lights and partial leather upholstery. Optional on both the SE and Titanium are a panoramic sunroof and a navigation system.

Trim tested

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our test of the 2013 Ford Escape Titanium AWD (2.0L 4-cyl. turbo; 6-speed automatic). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Escape has been revised with updates to infotainment features, driver aids, and a new 1.5-liter base engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Escape.

Driving

3.5
The turbo four-cylinder gives the Escape rapid acceleration. Unlike many competitors, it never lacks for power. The transmission is a smooth operator, and the manual mode gives easy access to engine braking.

Acceleration

4.5
The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is genuinely powerful, but you'll pay for it at the pump. We recorded 20.5 mpg in mixed driving.

Braking

3.5
Brake performance is solid and consistent. The Escape was very stable, even during our panic-simulation ABS stops.

Steering

3.0
It has an artificial steering feel, which is the norm these days for compact SUVs. Still, there's enough feedback to make you feel in control.

Handling

4.0
All-wheel-drive Escapes benefit from an advanced power distribution system that makes the Escape a capable handler as well as a solid all-weather choice. Front-wheel-drive Escapes also feel sure-footed thanks to the well-tuned suspension.

Drivability

3.0
In most situations, the transmission responds quickly. It does get caught flat-footed on occasion, but not any more often than most SUVs in this class.

Comfort

3.5
Overall comfort is good in the Escape. Its ride is amply compliant, even though it's one of the better-handling SUVs in the segment.

Seat comfort

3.0
We like the Escape's seats because they provide all-day comfort. Heating, an option on some trim levels, is a nice touch.

Ride comfort

3.0
The Escape has a surprisingly comfy ride — surprising because it trades off very little in the way of ride quality in return for its excellent handling.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The Escape's turbo four-cylinder is much quieter than some competitors, especially at wide-open throttle. It also remains very smooth even at high engine speeds.

Climate control

The climate control cluster (and LCD readout) feels as if it came from a mid-'90s Taurus, but hey, it works. You'll find large vents up front and center-console vents for rear passengers but no temperature or fan speed control.

Interior

3.5
For the most part the interior design makes sense and is easy to use. It's loaded with features, too, especially on the Titanium trim level. The quality of materials and assembly is good.

Ease of use

4.0
Ford has made it a point to place commonly used controls in reach and in sight, and it shows in the Escape. It may not look very elegant, but everything is where you would expect to find it.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
The seat height in the Escape is just right. Similar to entering a minivan, there's no bending down to get in.

Driving position

The eight-way power driver seat in the SE trim is a nice touch. The combination of the seat and a manual tilt-and-telescope steering wheel makes it easy to find a comfortable perch.

Roominess

3.0
We had no problems fitting comfortably into either the front or rear seats, but the Escape doesn't have a sense of spaciousness like the roomier Honda CR-V.

Visibility

3.0
Visibility out the front and the rear are only average. The Escape is definitely not as airy or as easy to see out of as some of its competitors.

Quality

3.0
Build quality is as good as you can expect in a vehicle in this price range. Materials appear durable and well put together.

Utility

Hard to argue with the Escape's available cargo space: 68 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. Not as much room as in the Honda CR-V but on par with rest of the class. The hands-free, foot-operated power liftgate also becomes a can't-live-without feature once you've used it.

Small-item storage

The center console space is much improved with a new push-button parking brake (good-bye, lever!). Several nooks for devices, keys, cups and bottles, and a deep, narrow center console for larger items (wallets, sunglasses). Both front seats have seatback pockets for rear passengers.

Cargo space

3.0
The 60/40-split folding rear seats fold flat and flush to enhance cargo area and utility. There's no seatback release in the cargo area, so you'll need to walk around to the rear doors, but the seat-side levers make it quick work.

Child safety seat accommodation

LATCH anchors are at the seatback surface, so there's no need to fumble and search under the cushion. Reinforcement anchors in the rear seatbacks are similarly easy to access.

Towing

Rated to tow as few as 1,500 pounds (base-model S) up to 3,500 pounds with the 2.0-liter engine and the optional Class II trailer tow package ($495). The new 1.5-liter engine models are rated at 2,000 pounds.

Technology

The new Sync 3 is a significant upgrade over the previous MyFordTouch infotainment interface. Improvements include clear touchscreen graphics, quick response time and easily navigable menus.

Audio & navigation

SE's optional nine-speaker audio system won't blow away audiophile ears but should sound fine to most (10-speaker Sony audio system not evaluated). No auxiliary audio input, but dual USB ports and seamless Bluetooth compensate. Nav system offers clean, clear map views and easy menu functions.

Smartphone integration

Easy Bluetooth pairing. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now included with optional Sync 3 system. FordPass with Sync Connect app enables various remote functions and vehicle health monitoring, even helps to find parking. AppLink (base-model S) enables voice control of various smartphone apps.

Driver aids

A rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors come standard, but blind-spot monitoring costs extra (via the SE Technology package). Forward collision alert and lane departure warning and intervention are also optional.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Escape.

5(40%)
4(28%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(15%)
3.7
134 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Escape Titanium now at 9800 miles
johnjrs3,05/26/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is the 2.0 liter brand new 2017 AWD Titanium. I should say I traded in a 2014 Escape with 61000 miles I put on it in 24 months. I drive 80 mile commute daily. Ford is now taking the Honda approach. Pay attention to details and fix the little things. There are strong improvements in the new model. Sync 3 is vastly improved easy and highly intutitive. The handling is just a little better with less steering resistance. the car is noticeably quieter. The shiny black plastic is gone replaced with a much higher quality material. The shape of the rear and the front are better looking. All in all every issue I noticed in the 2014 has been improved or eliminated as an issue. Drives like a sports car, and I look forwards to my commute each day. at 9800 miles I continue to have no problems Average mileage has improved to 26 mpg It's not much better on the interstate at around 27 or 28 The passenger seat is a little tight and my spouse complains on this issue She has a new edge which does have more comfortable passenger seats All in all still an A and I would buy again
Best new car to date...
Kate Paquin,06/18/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with the 300A (standard) package plus navigation and adaptive cruise control packages is the best new car to date. Our previous cars were two Hondas EX sedans, two G-20 sedans, a 2001 RX 300 Lexus which we still have and a 2005 Toyota Camry EXL, which we traded when we purchased the Escape. The more we use it the more we like it!!! It is the most comfortable car we have ever owned. The 10-way with lumbar front driver and front passenger seats were the first thing that got our attention. No other car in this price range has that for both front seats! The ergonomic design of the center and door arm rests is noteworthy. The new design of the console moving the gear shift down and putting the cup holders to the side plus the new electronic parking brake demanded that we chose the 2017 over the 2016 with multiple buyer incentives. Our only regret: We debated getting the 301A package and now really wish we had. At night in rural areas the headlights are not adequate. The HID lights in the 301A package would have made driving at night safer. Otherwise this is the perfect car for us as far as size, comfort, power, fuel economy and cargo is adequate for our needs.
Never judge a book by its cover!
Sarah,11/18/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased my 2017 Ford Escape AWD 2.0 L. November 2016. It is my first SUV I love it! The style is lacking compared to other competitors, like the Hyundai Santa Fe but I really enjoy the comfort, the quick acceleration, and maneuverability my whip has. The ride is so comfortable especially having black leather heated seats which is great for my low back pain. I agree that the inside panel could use some updating but it does have optional voice/touch navigation and ambient lighting with a variety of color choices. The cabin has plenty of room and it's easy to get in/out of. I did drive the 1.5L and it just didn't cut it, it seemed very resistive to acceleration. I test drove the Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda CRV, and Kia Sorento the styling and amenities were tempting (especially in the Santa Fe) but the comfort, quietness, and acceleration just didn't cut it for me. My only complaints are gas mileage (doesn't compare to my 2015 Hyundai Sonata) and that I have to remember to shut the idle button off because the vehicle will "shut off" to conserve gas and it's annoying when sitting at a stop light or the drive thru.
Comfortable car but terrible reliability
Harlan Harris,12/14/2018
SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
With the 2017 Escape, Ford had made the engine walls thin to try and save weight, thereby increasing gas mileage. At 27,000 miles the engine failed with blow by between 1 and 2 cylinders. Ford ordered a new engine and in the meantime also changed the front axle and front wheel bearings. I received the vehicle back and within a week it was back in the shop for a bad flywheel and a bad turbocharger. These items were under warranty so Ford was out $8000.00 and the vehicle was in the shop for 6 months. The vehicle then started having significant other issues that were due to mechanic issues caused by mechanic mistakes. I again received it back. I had it for 1 months and then it started making a terrible noise. I took it to a different dealer who had to again replace the flywheel due to more mechanic mistakes. So between poor quality parts and mechanic mistakes it was in the shop 9 of the first 18 months. It is fortunate it was all warranty work or the $10,000 to replace parts was the $2500 in rental car expenses would have been hard to accept. It was a comfortable and safe vehicle but overall it was a poor quality vehicle. Ford maintenance was not very good either.
See all 134 reviews of the 2017 Ford Escape
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Escape features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Escape models:

MyKey
Enables the owner to set speed limits/alerts, audio system volume and satellite radio content restrictions for other drivers of the Escape.
Lane Keeping System
Alerts the driver when the car starts to drift out of its lane by vibrating the steering wheel and adding correctional steering if needed.
Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS)
Illuminates an indicator light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot. Also includes integrated rear cross-traffic alert.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Ford Escape

Used 2017 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Escape?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Escape trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Escape SE is priced between $11,495 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 2595 and121105 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is priced between $15,350 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 8308 and91569 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Escape S is priced between $11,500 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 11887 and111249 miles.

Which used 2017 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 426 used and CPO 2017 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,495 and mileage as low as 2595 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Escape.

