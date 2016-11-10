More about the 2017 Ford Escape

Used 2017 Ford Escape Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Escape is offered in the following submodels: Escape SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Escape ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Escape trim styles: The Used 2017 Ford Escape SE is priced between $11,495 and $21,995 with odometer readings between 2595 and 121105 miles.

The Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is priced between $15,350 and $24,995 with odometer readings between 8308 and 91569 miles.

The Used 2017 Ford Escape S is priced between $11,500 and $16,998 with odometer readings between 11887 and 111249 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Escapes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Escape for sale near. There are currently 426 used and CPO 2017 Escapes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,495 and mileage as low as 2595 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Escape.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Escapes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,322 .

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,183 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,989 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,541 .

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Escape?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Check out Ford Escape lease specials