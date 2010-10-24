Used 2001 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

2001 Ford Escape XLT 4 Wheel Drive 3.0 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Running Boards, Towing Package, Tilt Wheel, Stereo CD, Tinted Windows, Runs And Drives Great, Rated At 24 to 26 MPG Highway, Only $2495 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMYU04101KA93291

Stock: a93291

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2019