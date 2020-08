Used 2003 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

XLT! Runs strong! Nice! We have a sharp Escape for you! The body is clean with no dents, some rust on the quarter panels, but still a very stylish, attractive, and presentable appearance. The interior is pristine, looks nearly new with many nice options. I really like the smooth, quiet, fuel efficient, peppy, reliable, and sporty ride, This Escape comes with tow hitch, front power bucket seats with center console, XLT package, 6 disc CD stereo, excellent tires on factory alloy wheels, auto, air, 3.0 V6, privacy glass, 4 wheel ABS brakes, roof rack, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! IF you demand a stylish, reliable, affordable, fuel efficient, and strong running SUV, this nice Escape can be for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMYU03163KA05462

Certified Pre-Owned: No