Used 2006 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

great vehicle garyr32000 , 10/05/2011 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought my escape new in 2007 and have had done nothing but change fluids, filters and oil in 60,000 miles. It has been very dependable and has nEver failed to get me from point a to point b. the only issue i have had is a little surface rust on the inside of the bottom of all doors and the hatch. I stopped that with a rust reformer made by rustoleum. Report Abuse

anonymous ojars zvaigzne , 02/24/2016 XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Things I DONT like about my Escape are: noise at highway speeds; insufficient acceleration for a v6; long reach to steering wheel (needs telescopic wheel); poor resale value. Things I DO like are: interior comfort (both, front and rear); smooth ride, for a compact suv; reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a Ford Escape, it is a Mad Max Desert Ship Aaron Harford , 08/23/2015 XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful My goodness people, I won't ever get rid of this SUV. Cali and the Mojave desert several times, 206,000 miles and still strong. I feel like its a member of my family. You cannot go wrong. Meat and potatoes, but so reliable you just cannot go wrong. I do not want a new one. Ill just get a factory engine and transmission replacement.....if it ever so happens I need it. It will probably outlast my body. lol. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Please read this before continuing. djte , 01/26/2014 38 of 40 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. I've driven a few SUVs, but this one takes the cake. I love it. It has been a very reliable car for me and my family for the last 5 years, and it's still going. Gas is OK for an SUV, but it's an SUV...I wouldnt expect amazing mileage. I've had no problems with it, no repairs needed other than a turn signal bulb. It has 123K miles on it. Spark plugs are due but that's it. It is very solid, very nicely designed, no complaints at all. As far as the negative reviews go, there can be a lot of situations leading to the problems (Previous rental, poor care, etc.) I have had none of these problems, inspect your car before you buy. Thank you Ford! Report Abuse