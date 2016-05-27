Used 2010 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 137,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$2,015 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D7XAKA10514
Stock: 7376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$1,913 Below Market
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
2010 Ford Escape XLT. 32 service records, one owner, clean CARFAX. Good brakes and tires. 100% ready to go. Call Matt 216-496-2711.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D74AKA04336
Stock: 4336c
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,750$1,602 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9DGXAKB54763
Stock: B54763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,831$1,506 Below Market
Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick - Gorham / New Hampshire
Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported, 4x4, All Wheel Drive, Recent Trade In, Service Records Available, AWD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, GVWR: 4,600 lbs Payload Package, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2010 Ford Escape XLT Gold Leaf Metallic Odometer is 42464 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG At Berlin City Nissan of Portland you can buy with confidence knowing all of our vehicles undergo a rigorous reconditioning process and come with 60 days/2,000 miles warranty. If for any reason you are not fully satisfied with your purchase, bring it back within 4 days or 200 miles, no questions asked. Want to save more time? We'll even deliver it to your doorstep within 24 hours. Thats how we make car buying easy. *Online sale prices include rebate/discount for financing with Berlin City Nissan. Sale prices may vary based on not financing with Berlin City Nissan. All figures are estimates only and are not guaranteed as accurate. Dealer document processing charge of $699 not included in quoted price. Sales tax or other taxes, tag, title, registration fees, and government fees is not included in quoted price. All vehicles subject to prior sale. See sales for further details and your personalized quote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9D73AKC44319
Stock: NU23941B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 116,343 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998$2,129 Below Market
Freedom Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Virden / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D79AKB41465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,565 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$1,553 Below Market
Capital City Auto Brokers - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0DG5AKA01347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988$926 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
One Owner!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0EG9AKC76346
Stock: J200223B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 96,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$513 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2010 FORD ESCAPE LIMITED ///// 1 OWNER ///// CLEAN AUTO CHECK ///// LOW MILES ///// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ///// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ///// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922 Visit Bergenfield auto mall online at bergenfieldautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 201-374-2922 today to schedule your test drive. To our CustomersWe are concerned about your health and safety. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are operating by appointment only. We arestill working by phone and email. Please apply online purchase documents can be signed online as well. We offer videocall demos where you can see and inspect the vehicle for your confidence. Free delivery in New Jersey only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9EG0AKC82637
Stock: FE2637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,019 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9D75AKA86310
Stock: 0218-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 110,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,793
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax, only 3 previous owners, and below average mileage! The 2010 Escape was the FIRST SUV in the United States to come equipped with Active Park Assist, and THIS ONE has it! Painted in unique Sangria Red Metallic, this car is bound to receive compliments! It comes with Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Moonroof, Upgraded Wheel Package, Bluetooth Connectivity, Active Park Assist, USB/iPod Interface, SYNC Technology, Dual Zone Climate Control, and more! If you're looking for a self-parking, comfortable, and VERY spacious mid-size SUV without having to spend your savings, this 2010 Escape Limited could be the perfect SUV for you! Come check it out! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0EG8AKB75685
Stock: AKB75685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 113,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991$1,155 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR JAMES OR DEE HUNTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS. OR VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST , MESA AZ 85207 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Ford Escape looks like a little truck among small SUVs. Its styling reminds us of Ford's larger, truck-based sport utility vehicles. This is one of Ford's best interiors in terms of the look and feel of materials used. The Escape's front seats have enough cushion and support to limit fatigue during longer drives. This 2 owner model has a clean carfax Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 17 Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Running Boards, Roof Rack, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9DG7AKA95333
Stock: C5333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,899$624 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather Seating 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT 1FMCU9D70AKD09241 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 2.5L I4 F DOHC 16V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Exterior Styling The Escape was the most traditionally SUV-looking compact SUV when it first came out, and with its 2008 restyling it took another step away from cute and toward ute. It looks more like a Ford Explorer now, but with a plunging chrome grille in some trim levels that would be equally at home on a Volkswagen or Audi. If you like the effect on those cars, you ll probably like it here. With the exception of the Jeep Patriot, compact SUVs seem to be going in a more refined, less tough styling direction while still trying not to be too cute with some success. There are no cosmetic changes for 2009, but Ford has reworked the spoiler under the front bumper and added rear tire spoilers, which look like squat little mudflaps in front of the rear wheels. Both are steps to improve aerodynamics and thus efficiency. The lower two of three trim levels, the XLS and XLT have the full chrome treatment, including the grille, the roof rails (standard on the XLT) and the trim above the rear license plate. The top trim level, the Limited, is all body-colored, with standard black roof rails. If you like the shiny stuff, you can get it on a Limited, too, with the optional Chrome Appearance Package, which my Escape Limited had. Fog lights are standard on the two higher trims. All models come with 16-inch wheels they re steel on the XLS and varying styles of aluminum alloy on the higher trim levels. Seventeen-inchers are optional on all Escapes except the XLS, which can upgrade to aluminum, but only with a 16-inch diameter. Ride Handling Thanks to changes in shock-absorber tuning for 2009, the Escape rides better than ever. Like most unibody SUVs, it s still firm, but it isn t bouncy like the truck-based, body-on-frame type used to be. It damps out the harshest road surfaces better than the 2008 and the 2009 Jeep Patriot, a close American-made competitor. The Escape is maneuverable and handles reasonably well, though it has always felt a bit more top-heavy to me than many car-based compacts, and the rollover rating detailed in the Safety section below supports this notion. I must say, though, the new suspension tuning and rear stabilizer bar seem to decrease the body roll and make the Escape feel a little more grounded. An electronic stability system is standard on both front- and all-wheel-drive models, and that lends confidence. Going Stopping The Escape s new drivetrains were overdue. The 2008 s 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter V-6 both teamed with a four-speed automatic transmission in a market that was moving toward five- and six-speed automatics (or CVTs). Now the automatic is a six-speed, and you can still get a five-speed manual with the base four-cylinder and front-wheel drive. With the automatic transmission and either engine, you get your choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Perhaps the most relevant change for 2009 is the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder, which produces 171 horsepower, a healthy 12 percent improvement over the 2.3-liter s 153 hp. The first Escape s 2.0-liter just wasn t powerful enough, and the 2.3-liter made it a more viable model, but it was poky and not a good choice for anyone who wanted to drive in hilly country and/or with a full load. Between the larger engine and six-speed, the 2009 is a whole new deal. It s by no means a rocket, but its appeal is much broader, just in time for the highest interest in four-cylinders we ve seen in decades. Though it s the same displacement, the 3.0-liter V-6 is also more powerful, up to 240 from 200 hp. Throw in the six-speed, and the 0-60 mph time is down almost 2 seconds, a welcome improvement when a 2008 Escape Limited 4 4 took about 10 seconds to do the job. The new transmission s contribution is overwhelmingly positive, but I do think it needs further refinement. It sometimes suffers from indecision when you d like it to pick a gear especially when trying to pass in the four-cylinder. It seems like automakers are becoming conservative in the way they calibrate their automatics, to improve fuel economy. This makes for less frequent kickdown. Whatever Ford has done seems to have worked. All versions of the 2009 except the four-cylinder manual have higher EPA highway mileage figures. The four-cylinder automatic is up 2 mpg in front-wheel drive and 1 mpg in 4 4 versions. The V-6 has gained 2 highway mpg across the board. Getting more power and improved mileage is a very good thing. Compact SUV Gas Mileage EPA-estimated city/highway, mpg Ford Escape Honda CR-V Hyundai Tucson Jeep Patriot Toyota RAV4 4-cyl. manual FWD 22/28 20/26 23/28 4-cyl. manual 4WD 19/24 23/28 4-cyl. automatic FWD 20/28 20/27 20/25 23/27* 22/28 4-cyl. automatic 4WD 19/25 20/26 21/24** 21/27 V-6 automatic FWD 18/26 18/24 19/27 V-6 automatic 4WD 17/24 18/23 19/26 *With 2.0-liter engine 2.4-liter is 21/25 mpg. **With CVT and Freedom Drive I 4WD with Freedom Drive II 4WD: 20/22 mpg. Source: EPA estimates for 2009 models. Along with the standard stability system come antilock brakes and traction control. Another $1,750 gets you four-wheel drive in any trim level, but only with the automatic transmission. The system is essentially fully automatic all-wheel drive that you don t have to monkey around with. The Escape has rear drum and front disc brakes, where competitors like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4 have four-wheel discs. The Jeep Patriot has rear drums only on its lowest front-wheel-drive trim level. The Inside Ford restyled the interior for 2008, adding dark gauges with blue backlighting and a high-mounted display. The readouts are separated from the controls they represent, which drew mixed reactions. For example, the temperature settings for the dual-zone climate control are shown in the high display, even though the knobs are low below the navigation screen, should you choose the option. Also, the display s center characters are blue, but the flanking digits are pale green. You don t have to be an artiste to have a problem with this. You can t do anything about that, but you can vary the illumination color of the cupholders and footwells if you opt for the Leather Comfort Package, which also includes leather upholstery, as you might have guessed. Our two test cars are a great example of how different trim levels and/or equipment can vary in ways you might not expect. Specifically, I preferred the standard interior over the more expensive one with leather. Same trim level, XLT, but I found the fabric to be of higher quality for what it is than the leather, which is too shiny and seemed low-grade. It s about execution I ve seen genuine wood that looks like plastic, and plastic that you d swear is real wood. The cloth model s color palette also worked better for me. I m not usually an artiste myself, but the leather model s darker charcoal color made the center control panel s faux aluminum if that s what they were going for look desperately unconvincing. It blended in better with the other Escape s lighter stone shades. Each trim level has its own upholstery grade: cloth, premium cloth and leather in the XLS, XLT and Limited, respectively, so be sure you know what you ll be getting if you order. Overall, the Escape s materials are now good quality, but they aren t up to the level of some newer models, including the redesigned Saturn Vue. Ford took steps last year to quiet the Escape s cabin, with some success, but wind noise is still plenty noticeable at higher speeds. A couple of our editors complained about the engine noise in the four-cylinder, but I disagree. Tastes differ, but my tolerance for noise is less than most. (Chicago is home to cicadas, the loudest insects in the world, and I once plotted to rear a colony of cicada-killing wasps yes, they exist just to get some peace.) There s a difference between noise and sound. Small engines produce sound when they re revving, and this one s a bit raspy under heavy acceleration, but many sound wimpier than this one. Thanks to the jump from four speeds to six, it needn t rev as high in normal driving, making it more livable than ever. The front seats are reasonably roomy and comfortable, but standard manual adjustments are few in the XLS. A driver s height adjustment comes with power seats in the XLT and Limited trim levels. The steering wheel tilts but unfortunately doesn t telescope. Unfortunately, the backseat has less legroom than the class leaders, and it doesn t adjust forward and back as some newer SUVs allow. Though the seats fold flat, the backrest angle isn t adjustable, either. Storage provisions in the cabin include a modest-sized glove compartment and door pockets. The center storage console has a couple unique facets: A small removable tray can be attached to the back of the console, behind the cupholders that serve the backseat. As one of my photos shows, the main bin also comes out, and the space underneath is remarkably roomy. Safety For 2009, the Escape (and its sister models, the Mazda Tribute and Mercury Mariner) finally reach parity with the overwhelming majority of small SUVs in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests. Its Acceptable front-impact rating is now Good, one step up and the highest rating possible. Equipped with the standard side-impact and side curtain airbags, called Safety Canopy, the Escape scores Good in the side-impact test. In government rollover ratings, the Escape is one of only two car-based SUVs with a rating of three stars rather than four the other is the Honda Element. This means these two have a higher percentage chance of rolling over in a single-vehicle accident than do the other car-based models including all other compacts tested. The other three-star SUVs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9D70AKD09241
Stock: 12103G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 221,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$619 Below Market
Fuoco Motor GMC - Grand Junction / Colorado
Fuoco Motor Company has been owned by the same family for over 80 years. Come-by today for a test drive and experience the Fuoco way of doing business.Sold AS/IS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9DG4AKA46333
Stock: 2190382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 107,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999$904 Below Market
Volkswagen of Panama City - Panama City / Florida
2.5L 4 CYLINDER, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CLOTH INTERIOR, 6 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, SECURI CODE KEYLESS ENTRY, Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D7XAKD25829
Stock: AKD25829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 116,755 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,580$600 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Silver 2010 Ford Escape XLT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Nissan Manassas only! All Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day 1000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report and backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee. See Sheehy Nissan Manassas for details- this vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D77AKA94033
Stock: D043416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 117,802 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$425 Below Market
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Come test drive this 2010 Ford Escape! This SUV combines world-recognized style and capability with pickup truck practicality and plenty of off-road grunt! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: a tachometer, remote keyless entry, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0D76AKC44732
Stock: G1699A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 66,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$988 Below Market
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Waseem at 913-999-4214 or Brad at 913-638-3858 **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9DG3AKC68314
Stock: AA2022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,425$718 Below Market
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2010 Ford Escape XLT R1 AWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 39959 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGParks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9D77AKC03840
Stock: 178274U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
