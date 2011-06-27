  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2006 Ford Escape
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,950$2,995$3,568
Clean$1,796$2,756$3,279
Average$1,489$2,276$2,701
Rough$1,181$1,797$2,123
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,989$2,927$3,440
Clean$1,832$2,692$3,161
Average$1,518$2,224$2,604
Rough$1,204$1,755$2,047
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,383$3,842$4,640
Clean$2,195$3,534$4,265
Average$1,819$2,919$3,513
Rough$1,443$2,304$2,761
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,913$2,943$3,507
Clean$1,762$2,707$3,223
Average$1,460$2,236$2,655
Rough$1,158$1,765$2,087
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,371$2,795
Clean$1,471$2,181$2,569
Average$1,219$1,801$2,116
Rough$967$1,422$1,663
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$2,593$3,068
Clean$1,589$2,385$2,819
Average$1,316$1,970$2,323
Rough$1,044$1,555$1,826
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$1,664$1,826
Clean$1,265$1,531$1,678
Average$1,048$1,265$1,382
Rough$831$998$1,087
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,823$2,691$3,168
Clean$1,679$2,476$2,911
Average$1,391$2,045$2,398
Rough$1,104$1,614$1,885
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,698$3,234
Clean$1,582$2,482$2,972
Average$1,311$2,050$2,448
Rough$1,040$1,618$1,925
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,347$2,810
Clean$1,383$2,159$2,583
Average$1,146$1,783$2,127
Rough$909$1,408$1,672
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,515$2,978
Clean$1,538$2,313$2,736
Average$1,274$1,911$2,254
Rough$1,011$1,508$1,772
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$2,570$3,046
Clean$1,566$2,364$2,799
Average$1,298$1,953$2,306
Rough$1,029$1,541$1,813
Sell my 2006 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford Escape ranges from $909 to $2,810, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.