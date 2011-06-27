Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$2,995
|$3,568
|Clean
|$1,796
|$2,756
|$3,279
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,276
|$2,701
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,797
|$2,123
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$2,927
|$3,440
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,692
|$3,161
|Average
|$1,518
|$2,224
|$2,604
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,755
|$2,047
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,383
|$3,842
|$4,640
|Clean
|$2,195
|$3,534
|$4,265
|Average
|$1,819
|$2,919
|$3,513
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,304
|$2,761
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$2,943
|$3,507
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,707
|$3,223
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,236
|$2,655
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,765
|$2,087
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,371
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,181
|$2,569
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,801
|$2,116
|Rough
|$967
|$1,422
|$1,663
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,593
|$3,068
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,385
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,316
|$1,970
|$2,323
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,555
|$1,826
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$1,664
|$1,826
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,531
|$1,678
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,265
|$1,382
|Rough
|$831
|$998
|$1,087
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$2,691
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,476
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,045
|$2,398
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,614
|$1,885
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,698
|$3,234
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,482
|$2,972
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,050
|$2,448
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,618
|$1,925
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,347
|$2,810
|Clean
|$1,383
|$2,159
|$2,583
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,783
|$2,127
|Rough
|$909
|$1,408
|$1,672
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,515
|$2,978
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,313
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,911
|$2,254
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,508
|$1,772
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,570
|$3,046
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,364
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,298
|$1,953
|$2,306
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,541
|$1,813