Used 2014 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

14,476 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escape Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    102,720 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    $2,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    52,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $2,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    123,051 miles

    $7,795

    $2,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    119,506 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,788

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    47,231 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,298

    $3,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    97,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    147,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    66,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    120,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    56,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,599

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    95,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,809

    $2,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    103,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,451

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    113,835 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,008

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    93,857 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,773

    $1,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape S in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Escape S

    99,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,689

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in White
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    69,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,499

    $2,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Escape SE

    121,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,592

    $1,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Escape Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Escape Titanium

    90,333 miles

    $10,895

    $2,319 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2014 Ford Escape

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating
3.6129 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 129 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (16%)
Trouble-Free in over 65K miles.
Lawrence R Henty,03/30/2016
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
OK, so I had to replace the left front parking light bulb two weeks after we took delivery. Otherwise, the only times this car has been in the shop in its first 39K miles are the regular maintenance procedures (oil & filter changes, tire rotations, etc) done at the dealer's shop every 5K miles. Three weeks after delivery we had a 6- to 8-inch snowfall, with moderately heavy (wet) snow. I spent a couple hours driving on unsanded hills, through plowed snowbanks at driveways, around unplowed parking lots behind the business section, purposely putting this SUV into situations where getting stuck would be no surprise. The "Intelligent 4WD" performed perfectly, keeping me on the move with no loss of traction. My wife and I both drive this vehicle, and we both find the seating comfortable and the ride acceptably smooth. What it lacks in smoothness it more than makes up in handling and stability, excellent cornering, and quick responsiveness on the steering wheel and the accelerator. All-round fuel economy is 24.3 mpg; on a 2000-mile vacation trip just completed it was 27.8, with the air-conditioning operating the whole way. As a rule, we do not burn rubber on starts, but I have found no lack of power when I needed quick acceleration to merge with fast-moving traffic. The 6-speed transmission shifts smoothly, and the ecoboost turbo kicks in without the hesitation reported by some users. I often use the "S" position on the transmission selector lever to control downshifting on hills and on stop-sign approaches, to save the brakes, careful to not over-rev the engine. Both of us like the placement of the shift lever at the angled intersection of the center console and the instrument panel. At our last dealer maintenance service, the techs measured the tread in the tires, and told me all four tires show even wear, and have sufficient remaining tread to be street-legal for at least another 15K miles. There have been no interior rattles or squeaks in this car, or defects in form-fit-function. Road noise is sometimes an issue, but that depends on the type of road surface. I expected cross-wind gusts to compromise stability on the road, because of the higher profile vs. our previous sedans, but this has not proven to be an issue. One day shortly after we bought our Escape, a friend asked what I liked most about it. My instantaneous reply was " It's easy to get into and out of". (This is a big plus for folks in their 70's.) We have found the rear seat to be less comfortable than the front bucket seats, but acceptable at least for short trips. On most mornings I get heat from the dashboard ducts about half-way into the 2-mile trip to my coffee shop. On very cold (single-digit) mornings it takes most of that four-minute trip to get noticeable heat -- very acceptable. The rear cargo space is adequate for shopping trips for this two-person household. With the rear seats folded down on our recent vacation trip, the full cargo deck was more than sufficient to carry 3 large luggage bags, three smaller travel bags, a box for snacks and water bottles, and 8 large cartons of dishes which we delivered to a china & glassware replacement service, plus hanging clothes and sundry other items. My only complaint about our 2014 Escape is the "infotainment" panel located in the center of the dashboard, because its operating logic is so convoluted that it defies this simple but rational ex-computer programmer's ability to understand it. In 1979 I bought a new Sedan de Ville and kept it for 10 years. In the past, I've always considered that Caddy to be the best auto I've ever owned. But so far, this versatile 2014 Escape is far more fun to drive, and less trouble to own. Final update: Still trouble-free after 65,000 miles. Traded it so that somebody else could enjoy it. Dealer re-sold it locally.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Escape
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Escape info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings