Used 2004 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
14,476 listings
- 172,227 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$750$1,551 Below Market
- 155,924 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,885$477 Below Market
- 192,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,363$583 Below Market
- 247,967 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
- 97,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,970
- 121,549 miles
$4,320
- 153,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 178,992 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 263,410 miles
$2,995
- 149,667 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,220
- 135,572 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,494$1,523 Below Market
- 193,614 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,999$556 Below Market
- 68,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,499$806 Below Market
- 145,748 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$518 Below Market
- 200,193 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 154,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000$657 Below Market
- 135,488 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,799$219 Below Market
- 158,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$409 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Write a reviewSee all 278 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6278 Reviews
Report abuse
David M Decker,02/24/2015
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this sweet heart with 120k and have put another 50K on in the last 2 years. 4x4 easy to handle and shift. We live in Alaska atop the hillside in Anchorage. and have some pretty icy roads and rough weather. I can leave town and trust my bride, daughter and her baby will be safe in our trusted little rig. Tracks and climbs like one of the big boys, pretty reasonable on the fuel, though if your not towing anything and don't live at altitude you might consider the 4 cyl. The 6 is good but not needed most of the time. A delight to drive. Lost the Transmission and had to replace it, but found on out of a wreck, (crap shoot I know but 20K miles later it's doing fine.) Keep those fluids changed and topped off or you'll pay the same price, these rigs like to eat their trannys if you don't keep up the service. One of the most popular and trusted rigs in Alaska for family and general cross state travel.
