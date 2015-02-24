Used 2004 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

14,476 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escape Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT in White
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    172,227 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $750

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    155,924 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,885

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    192,904 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,363

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT in Gold
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    247,967 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    97,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,970

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLT

    121,549 miles

    $4,320

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape Limited in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Escape Limited

    153,154 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Escape Limited

    178,992 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLS
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLS

    263,410 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Escape XLS in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Escape XLS

    149,667 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,220

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape Limited in Gray
    used

    2005 Ford Escape Limited

    135,572 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,494

    $1,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape XLT in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Escape XLT

    193,614 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,999

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape Limited
    used

    2005 Ford Escape Limited

    68,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,499

    $806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Escape XLT

    145,748 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape XLT in Gray
    used

    2005 Ford Escape XLT

    200,193 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape Limited in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Escape Limited

    154,220 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    $657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Escape Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Ford Escape Limited

    135,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,799

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2 in Black
    used

    2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2

    158,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $409 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2004 Ford Escape

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6278 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 278 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Good to go
David M Decker,02/24/2015
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this sweet heart with 120k and have put another 50K on in the last 2 years. 4x4 easy to handle and shift. We live in Alaska atop the hillside in Anchorage. and have some pretty icy roads and rough weather. I can leave town and trust my bride, daughter and her baby will be safe in our trusted little rig. Tracks and climbs like one of the big boys, pretty reasonable on the fuel, though if your not towing anything and don't live at altitude you might consider the 4 cyl. The 6 is good but not needed most of the time. A delight to drive. Lost the Transmission and had to replace it, but found on out of a wreck, (crap shoot I know but 20K miles later it's doing fine.) Keep those fluids changed and topped off or you'll pay the same price, these rigs like to eat their trannys if you don't keep up the service. One of the most popular and trusted rigs in Alaska for family and general cross state travel.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Escape
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Escape info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings