  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2003 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations.
  • Offers very few convenience features, engines can't match power of GM's offerings.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,295 - $3,676
Used Econoline Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Buying a commercial van for business use is easy. Pick from Dodge, Ford or General Motors. The E-Series is now a decade old in terms of design and engineering, but it remains competitive. If Ford can outfit one they way you want, there's no reason to look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since the van's introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current Econoline lineup is extensive. There are the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational-use (Econoline Wagon) or commercial-use (Econoline Van) trim. Recreational trim is for large families or people who want customized conversion vans or RVs, while the Econoline Van commercial models are used by tradespeople to cart equipment from job to job. It is upon the latter that we will concentrate here.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van for business use, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana or the Dodge Ram Wagon. Each are similar in price and size. The GM vans have the advantage in horsepower, but otherwise your buying decision should come down to pricing and getting a van configured the way you want.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: Ford's commercial-use Econoline Van is available to the general public in half-ton, three-quarter-ton and one-ton sizes. For those whose hauling needs aren't too intensive, there is the base E-150 model. If you have a bit more on your plate, select the E-250, which comes in two lengths -- regular (211.9 inches) and EXT (231.9). Finally, for contractors with the heaviest payloads (up to 4,000 pounds), there is the E-350 van, also available in regular and extended lengths.

In base form, the vans are equipped rather sparsely -- two vinyl bucket seats, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel adjustment, power mirrors, a two-speaker stereo and 16-inch tires with steel rims. Among the available options are functional items like a second-row bench (so that you can carry the whole crew), a towing package and shorter axle ratios for enhanced towing ability (most with a limited-slip differential), as well as "luxuries" like cloth upholstery, captain's chairs, cruise control, a six-speaker stereo with a cassette deck and a power group with keyless entry and power windows and locks. Powertrains and Performance: The Econoline is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s, E-250s and E-250 Extended models come with a standard 191-horsepower 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 and E-250 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 225 hp and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-hp 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque.

Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across the model line. Trailer ratings range from 6,600 lbs for an E-150 with the V6 to 10,000 lbs for an E-350 Super Duty with the 4.10 axle ratio. In terms of the payloads you can carry, the range goes from 6,700 lbs GVWR for the E-150 to 9,500 lbs GVWR for the regular-length E-350. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up 309 cubic feet of it.

Safety: All Econolines come standard with four-wheel ABS, second-generation front airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners for the driver and passenger. E-150s come with rear drum brakes, while E-250s and 350s have four-wheel discs. Interior Design and Special Features: Besides adding an optional second-row bench to accommodate your staff, you can increase your van's day-to-day livability (for people, anyway) by equipping it with swing-out side glass and fixed rear glass and/or a sliding side cargo door (in place of the standard hinged doors).

Driving Impressions: Despite their old-fashioned suspension designs, Econolines feel relatively stable and confident when driven on the highway. Given their size, of course, they can be rather cumbersome to park or maneuver through heavy traffic. However, the virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, all vans get power exterior mirrors, and you can get a deluxe set of mirrors with puddle lamps as an option. Additionally, you can select an optional sliding side cargo door in lieu of the standard hinged side doors. Other changes include new cloth headliners, a few new interior and exterior color choices and a new grille with an integrated blue oval emblem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid, well built, dependable
sac7000,06/10/2003
After one month of ownership I am very happy with my new van. Very well built, extremely quiet, even more quiet then my 1997 Chevy Cavilier was. Handles like a dream with excellent visiblity and a solid braking when needed. I bought this van remembering how much fun I had owning a 78 Ford van years ago. It's big, it's comfortable and I feel very safe in it.
350,000 miles going strong
dlf105,04/20/2010
I bought this van over a year ago with 330,000 miles on it, its the ext. 3/4 ton version with a 4.6l. I was skeptical at first but for $1500 I figured it was worth a shot. We drive it everywhere, its been on several 6-8 hours trips. I use it to haul Mx bikes to the races. The 4.6l gets around 16-17 mpg on the highway fully loaded which is 4 bikes, 4 guys and all of our gear for a weekend of racing and riding. If you need something to haul stuff, this is it. Find one that was well maintained and you can't go wrong.
satisfied customer
db,02/06/2007
Never had to return to dealer. Changed oil every 3000 miles. Had transmission serviced regularly. Changed brakes at 95,000 miles. 18 mpg hwy.
Maybe the most gas thirsty vehicle
datadave,02/11/2009
I love my new (used) van. However it is misnamed Econoline. I got the 6 cylinder to save at least a gallon or two mpg but see little difference with the more powerful V8 so consider a very thirsty 8 as the 6 is fairly underpowered up hills. Also, need winter tires if in snow or ice, worst traction of any vehicle. Typical van! I knew that going into this, so I am very happy otherwise. It's a great tool shed on wheels, and visibility and safety seems above others. Drive slow and coast (in gear) down hills and maybe gain a mile per gallon. Yet to get above 16 and half mpg even with a v6. Otherwise awesome.
See all 8 reviews of the 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo

Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo.

Can't find a used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,314.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,676.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,934.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles