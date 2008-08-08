Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

82 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Econoline Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 82 listings
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    180,237 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,488

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    33,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    $358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    73,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Good Deal

    $8,989

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    21,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    147,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,435

    $223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    51,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    211,943 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    203,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    138,933 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    176,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    230,368 miles
    Fair Deal

    $3,500

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    226,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,500

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    126,177 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,600

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    95,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    166,455 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,377

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    237,807 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    144,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 82 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo

Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
E350 HD V-10
Wood Dude,08/08/2008
The E350 V-10 is very well built, takes on big task, trailers my 3800 lb 12' work trailer with no problem at almost 425 ft lbs of torque and over 350 hp it's the next best power plant next to power stroke 6.0 liter. It came with the tow package and 4 speed eod tranny. The soft bin storage system is built fairly well for costs. Sliding door operates very well and the vented side glass windows are nice but I never need to open them. Fuel economy is at 9.75 mpg with 3000lb trailer without 10.50. Empty mileage at 11.25 mpg. Front ball joints replaced at 50k, rear brakes replaced at 45k, uses oil but no smoke? Highly Probable will sell in 2008!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Econoline Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Econoline Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings