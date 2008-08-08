Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me
82 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 180,237 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,488$820 Below Market
- 33,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,495$358 Below Market
- 73,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$8,989$1,305 Below Market
- 21,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
- 147,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,435$223 Below Market
- 51,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 211,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 203,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 138,933 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995
- 176,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 230,368 miles
$3,500$1,400 Below Market
- 226,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500$1,509 Below Market
- 126,177 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$36,600
- 95,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 166,455 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,377
- 237,807 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
- 144,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Cargo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating42 Reviews
Report abuse
Wood Dude,08/08/2008
The E350 V-10 is very well built, takes on big task, trailers my 3800 lb 12' work trailer with no problem at almost 425 ft lbs of torque and over 350 hp it's the next best power plant next to power stroke 6.0 liter. It came with the tow package and 4 speed eod tranny. The soft bin storage system is built fairly well for costs. Sliding door operates very well and the vented side glass windows are nice but I never need to open them. Fuel economy is at 9.75 mpg with 3000lb trailer without 10.50. Empty mileage at 11.25 mpg. Front ball joints replaced at 50k, rear brakes replaced at 45k, uses oil but no smoke? Highly Probable will sell in 2008!
Related Ford Econoline Cargo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Charlottesville VA
- Used Ford Focus ST Manassas VA
- Used Ford Freestar Ontario CA
- Used Ford Focus Shreveport LA
- Used Ford E-Series Van Stone Mountain GA
- Used Ford Expedition Murfreesboro TN
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 New Haven CT
- Used Ford Thunderbird Madison WI
- Used Ford Taurus Allentown PA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Springfield IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Focus 2010 Orange CA
- Used Ford Fusion 2015 Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2011 Baltimore MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News