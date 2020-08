Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

Joe's Auto Mall - New Bedford / Massachusetts

2005 Ford E-250 Commercial White ABS brakes. CARFAX One-Owner. 12 PASSANGER VAN, VERY RARE PIECE AND WILL NOT LAST Clean CARFAX. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE...ONLY AT THE ALL-NEW NEW BEDFORD MITSUBISHI! Part of the ADAO AUTO GROUP with 4 new and used car dealerships in Dartmouth, Swansea and New Bedford. We have been in business for over 25 years and are an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited business. Our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest levels to ensure youre buying a quality reliable vehicle for years to come. All our preowned vehicles undergo a full multi-point service inspection. We sell for less!! NEW BEDFORD MITSUBISHI, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. *Model year must be 6 years old or newer and less than 75k miles. Excludes some makes and certain restrictions apply. See dealer for details. Some vehicles only have 1 key. An additional key can be purchased at dealer cost.**844-832-6837.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 with 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE24W95HA74253

Stock: 5314J

Certified Pre-Owned: No