1991 Ford E-250 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Ford E-250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$869 - $1,472
Used E-250 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford E-250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Janet Pierce,07/11/2004
I have this vehicle and need to get rid of it or trade it for its value for something smaller and economical. It has a front and rear tank and has 98000 plus miles on it. New tires, new rear gas tank and has regular oil maintenance. Just passed emission and new tags.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford E-250 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the E-250
Related Used 1991 Ford E-250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge