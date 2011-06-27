Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$3,039
|$3,681
|Clean
|$1,699
|$2,809
|$3,404
|Average
|$1,422
|$2,351
|$2,851
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,892
|$2,298
Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$3,561
|$4,352
|Clean
|$1,922
|$3,292
|$4,025
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,755
|$3,371
|Rough
|$1,296
|$2,217
|$2,717
Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,204
|$3,854
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,962
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,537
|$2,478
|$2,985
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,994
|$2,406
Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$3,022
|$3,642
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,794
|$3,368
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,338
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,881
|$2,274
Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,005
|$3,338
|$4,050
|Clean
|$1,854
|$3,086
|$3,745
|Average
|$1,552
|$2,582
|$3,137
|Rough
|$1,250
|$2,078
|$2,529