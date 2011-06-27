  1. Home
1998 Ford E-250 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1998 Ford E-250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-250.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford Trucks are #1
juiceman,10/20/2004
I have been driving Ford Trucks for many years after being forced to drive chevy's for most of my life, and without question, Ford Trucks are unmatched in quality and durabilility. When you drive one you can feel how strong it really is. I have had to replace my brakes once in 100,000 miles at 70,000 miles along with the original tires. My maintenance has been Oil Changes and a tune up at 60,000. I have spent less than $1000 in 6 years. How many Dodge or Chevy owners can say that!
FORD VAN
SCOOK,08/04/2006
All my driving is in town which is much harder on vehicle than highway. I have had only one problem in 8 years, a sensor failed under warranty. The electric mirrors are flimsy and could use improvement. The rear suspension (8600 lb.) is a little overrated as the springs have been flattened since I first loaded it up with all my tools. The paint on the bumpers is very poor quality. Since I have no repair costs except for one brake pad replacement on the front, and the routine fluid and filter changes I would say it is very dependable. I have never had it tuned up yet. It handles very well at highway speeds is very quiet. I have always been GM fan but I am impressed with this van.
FORD VAN
DKILTON,07/06/2004
THE VAN HAS BEEN OK,BUT I HAVE HAD TWO NEW ENGINES FROM ROWE.NONE THAT WERE INSTALLED CORRECT.I AM STILL GETTING A NOISE ON START UP.BAD FRONT END NO ONE CAN FIX THIS,SHAKES AT 60 MPH.HAS NEW REAR END.THE DEALER DID TAKE CARE OF MOST OF THE BILL,FORD WOULD NOT DO A THING.
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Ford E-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford E-250 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Ford E-250

