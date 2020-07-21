Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 200,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,499$937 Below Market
- 153,621 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,106 Below Market
- 69,222 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,998$1,238 Below Market
- 129,357 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
- 156,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,870$716 Below Market
- 131,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 121,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 49,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,600
- 123,502 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 82,856 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,998
- 92,535 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,360
- 221,483 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,989
- 181,057 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 135,326 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,999
- 120,107 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 207,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,950
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Some good - Some not,01/28/2010
Ordered this van new March 08. It's my 4th Ford cargo van. Agree about brakes, steering and load capacity are great, but does have harsh ride and wanders more on interstate compared to 2004 model. I believe increased vehicle height contributes to more wind problems. Had the 5.4L V8 on my old one and very sorry I went to small V8. Less power, less gas mileage and many engine problems. Terrible vibration on hard acceleration that dealer cannot fix and blames on valve float??? Dealer and Ford area rep. say it is the same in other 2008 models they tested and not to worry about it. Also, hesitation after almost coming to a stop and hitting the gas. Loved the 2004 in comparison.
