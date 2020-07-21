Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

82 listings
Econoline Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 82 listings
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    200,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,499

    $937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    153,621 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    69,222 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $1,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    129,357 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    156,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,870

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    131,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    121,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    49,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,600

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    123,502 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    82,856 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    92,535 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,360

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    221,483 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,989

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    181,057 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    135,326 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    120,107 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    207,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Cargo searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo

Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo
Overall Consumer Rating
3.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (40%)
  • 2
    (20%)
some good - some not so good!
Some good - Some not,01/28/2010
Ordered this van new March 08. It's my 4th Ford cargo van. Agree about brakes, steering and load capacity are great, but does have harsh ride and wanders more on interstate compared to 2004 model. I believe increased vehicle height contributes to more wind problems. Had the 5.4L V8 on my old one and very sorry I went to small V8. Less power, less gas mileage and many engine problems. Terrible vibration on hard acceleration that dealer cannot fix and blames on valve float??? Dealer and Ford area rep. say it is the same in other 2008 models they tested and not to worry about it. Also, hesitation after almost coming to a stop and hitting the gas. Loved the 2004 in comparison.
Report abuse
