Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

Ordered this van new March 08. It's my 4th Ford cargo van. Agree about brakes, steering and load capacity are great, but does have harsh ride and wanders more on interstate compared to 2004 model. I believe increased vehicle height contributes to more wind problems. Had the 5.4L V8 on my old one and very sorry I went to small V8. Less power, less gas mileage and many engine problems. Terrible vibration on hard acceleration that dealer cannot fix and blames on valve float??? Dealer and Ford area rep. say it is the same in other 2008 models they tested and not to worry about it. Also, hesitation after almost coming to a stop and hitting the gas. Loved the 2004 in comparison.

