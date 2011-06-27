2002 Ford Econoline Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations.
- Offers very few convenience features, engines can't match GM in terms of power.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Buying a commercial van for business use is easy. Pick from Dodge, Ford or General Motors. The Ford is now a decade old in terms of design and engineering, but remains competitive to the Dodge (dating to 1971) and Chevy/GMC twins (circa 1996). If Ford can outfit one they way you want, there's no reason to look elsewhere.
Vehicle overview
Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since the van's introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.
The current lineup is extensive. There are the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational- or commercial-use trim. Recreational trim is for vans that get outfitted as conversions or RVs, while commercial models are those employed by tradespeople to cart equipment from job to job. It is upon the latter that we will concentrate here.
Econolines come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, tilt steering wheel, air conditioning and four-wheel antilock brakes. Major optional equipment for vans (depending on the model) includes an all-around window package, exterior and interior trim upgrades, cruise control, interior racks and bins and a sliding cargo door.
The Econoline is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s, E-250s and E-250 Extended models come with a standard 191-horsepower 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 and E-250 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.
Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across all models. Trailer ratings range from 6,600 pounds for an E-150 with the six-cylinder engine to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty. In terms of payload, the range goes from 6,700 pounds GVWR for the E-150 to 9,500 lbs GVWR for the regular-length E-350. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it.
If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All three vehicles are similar in price and size. The GM vans have the advantage in horsepower, but otherwise your buying decision should come down to pricing and getting a van configured the way you want.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500