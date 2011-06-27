  1. Home
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations.
  • Offers very few convenience features, engines can't match GM in terms of power.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Buying a commercial van for business use is easy. Pick from Dodge, Ford or General Motors. The Ford is now a decade old in terms of design and engineering, but remains competitive to the Dodge (dating to 1971) and Chevy/GMC twins (circa 1996). If Ford can outfit one they way you want, there's no reason to look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since the van's introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is extensive. There are the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational- or commercial-use trim. Recreational trim is for vans that get outfitted as conversions or RVs, while commercial models are those employed by tradespeople to cart equipment from job to job. It is upon the latter that we will concentrate here.

Econolines come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, tilt steering wheel, air conditioning and four-wheel antilock brakes. Major optional equipment for vans (depending on the model) includes an all-around window package, exterior and interior trim upgrades, cruise control, interior racks and bins and a sliding cargo door.

The Econoline is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s, E-250s and E-250 Extended models come with a standard 191-horsepower 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 and E-250 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.

Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across all models. Trailer ratings range from 6,600 pounds for an E-150 with the six-cylinder engine to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty. In terms of payload, the range goes from 6,700 pounds GVWR for the E-150 to 9,500 lbs GVWR for the regular-length E-350. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All three vehicles are similar in price and size. The GM vans have the advantage in horsepower, but otherwise your buying decision should come down to pricing and getting a van configured the way you want.

2002 Highlights

A tilt steering wheel, full-length vinyl floor covering and a low fuel indicator have been added as standard equipment. If cruise control is ordered, the switches are backlit at night and a cruise-on indicator glows in the gauge cluster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo.

See all 5 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

e-150 is great!
Paul,07/29/2009
I bought this van with 45,000 miles. I get 18-20 MPG as long as I drive under 70 miles per hour. On one tank I got 21 MPG, but that was with driving speeds under 60 miles per hour and little stop and go driving. Many reviews state that the V6 is under powered. The V6 is a work truck engine and is not a sports car engine. Its got plenty of power for the weight rating, just don't expect rapid acceleration. Th van hauls a lot of stuff. If you baby these vans, they will last. I change fluids often. It runs great and very dependable. I now have put 11,000 miles on the van without a single problem. I paid 3 times less than a used Dodge Sprinter...same utility and the same mileage.
ENGINE TOO SMALL
STEVE HENRIKSEN,09/28/2003
I THINK THE 4.2 OR 4.6 WHICH EVER IT IS,IS TOO SMALL FOR THE WEIGHT OF THE VAN.THE GAS TANK HOLDS 35 GAL. I CAN GO 500 MILES ON HIGHWAY BUT ONLY AROUND 375 AROUND TOWN.
Needed a reliable van
Barry,04/26/2009
I am a disabled driver. My E-250 van has been modified to fit my needs. The floor is lowered 6 inches, which is done by jacking the body off the frame and lowering body where needed. Appropriate relocation of gas tank, exhaust and whatever else gets done. Spacers (approved) are installed as needed with suspension modifications if needed. A two post, high capacity side lift is installed with full electric controls for opening and closing doors. Van has been very reliable. 14 mpg in town, 20 on a long trip. Has 5.4 engine, 4 sp od trans, 3.73 trac lock differential and 16 inch E load rated tires. Next time I'll get a softer tire, which should improve ride.FOR ME, THIS FORD IS A DREAM.
DO NOT BUY!!!
4uhoney,02/10/2010
I bought this van brand new, its been a rattle box if I wasn't the orig owner I'd think it was in a bad accident but hasn't. The fuel mileage is horrible, gets 11 miles x gallon hway, thats since new and with no load it has the v6 engine which does ok for the weight of the vehicle. Its horrible on ice or snow or even just wet surfaces. Mechanically its been excellent, never any problem yet of any kind w eng or trans., although front end is weak, still original battery.
See all 5 reviews of the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo

Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

