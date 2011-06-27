Vehicle overview

The 2013 Ford E-Series Van makes a case for automotive natural selection. As new vehicles emerge, this dinosaur of a van balances on the edge of extinction. This year marks the last time you'll be able to choose from the full traditional Econoline lineup, as a new full-size Ford Transit van is poised to replace it. There is a distinct possibility, however, that a variant of the E-Series will remain in production for pure commercial use.

Compared to pretty much any vehicle on sale today, the E-Series, or Econoline, vans are lumbering throwbacks that have fallen woefully behind the times. The E-Series Van represents a model that is geared more toward cargo hauling, as opposed to the E-Series Wagon, which is intended more for passengers. As such, the interior of the base E-Series may remind you of the inside of a tin shack rather than any other modern vehicle.

Under the abbreviated hood, the outdated theme continues. The base 4.6-liter V8 engine seems barely capable of moving this behemoth and the ride quality is notably crude by SUV standards. Not much can be done to improve ride comfort, but there are at least more powerful engines available.

In the 2013 Ford E-Series Van's defense, the Chevrolet Express Cargo and its GMC Savana twin are just as behind the times. In light of this, we suggest checking out the 2013 Nissan NV, which can be specified with a tall roof option. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter also offers roof options, as well as a driver-side sliding door and diesel engine.