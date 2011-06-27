  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/595 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity256.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4778 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place256.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2010 lbs.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Height80.7 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • School Bus Yellow
  • True Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
