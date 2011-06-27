Vehicle overview

When it comes to four-wheeled beasts of burden, it's hard to find a more capable choice than the 2010 Ford Econoline Cargo van. Though changes to this strictly utilitarian segment happen about as often as Donald Trump changes hairstyles, the Ford Econoline has nonetheless received some notable updates over the last few years that give it an edge over its age-old rivals from Chevy and GMC.

The recently introduced Mercedes-Benz-built Sprinter van (marketed under the Dodge brand in the U.S. until this year) is also competition, given its space-efficient tall-roof option and fuel-efficient diesel engine. However, the Sprinter is considerably more expensive, doesn't offer nearly as much towing capacity, and, at over a foot taller than the American vans, might not fit in all garages.

The Econoline is also notable for its optional Ford Work Solutions. This brilliant piece of technology allows commercial buyers to keep track (via radio-frequency tags) of their power tools and manage their fleet via a telematics and diagnostics system. There is even an available Microsoft-powered in-dash computer that provides high-speed Internet access as well as mobile printing via an available wireless printer. The Econoline Cargo van may date back to when stonewashed jeans were still kind of cool, but Ford has done an admirable job of keeping the van's technological side up-to-date.

Behind the wheel, Ford's van drives adequately, though the Sprinter still offers superior handling and refinement. Interestingly, Ford has also introduced its new Transit Connect this year, a small and nimble van ideally suited for urban tasks. But the Econoline Cargo otherwise offers extensive customizability -- and as for the handling, we doubt commercial van shoppers really care how quickly these behemoths can go around corners. The 2010 Ford Econoline Cargo may be a child of the 20th century, but numerous updates through the years have kept it competitive in this utilitarian segment. As such, it earns our recommendation, though we'd advise sampling the competition as well to determine which van best meets your needs.