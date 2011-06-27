  1. Home
1997 Ford E-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans receive minior enhancements. The new 4.2L V6 replaces the 4.9L as standard, and optional power plants now include the new Triton 4.6L and 5.4L V8s. A new front bumper and grille refresh the outside while a revised dash and front console, redesigned seats, an extra power point and seatbelt pre-tensioners round out the inside changes. A 3.31 limited-slip rear axle is offered and the three-speed automatic transmission is deleted.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford E-150.

5(18%)
4(55%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
3.8
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good van for the money
rooddog,02/02/2006
We were looking for a van 3 years ago to replace our Dodge Caravan. I wanted a truck but we had to settle on one vehicle and this was it. Since then we have (a) hauled kids (b) hauled materials, including 4x8 sheets of drywall inside (c) done a lot of camping. This van works good for all aspects. This has been reliable and taken us everywhere we needed to go. The 4.8 V8 works fine, but if you can find one with a 5.3 V8 you'll be happier with the power and the gas mileage will be the same. The V6 is underpowered, even if you are only hauling people, and it gets the same mileage! Repair costs can be above average but the frequency of repairs has been the least of all our vehicles.
206,500 And Going Strong
New Covenant Windows,09/20/2005
Our 1997 Club Wagon 4.2L V6 has 206,500 miles and we still use it frequently for our family. We bought the van when it was a year old and since then have only had a few major repairs -- like a transmission tailshaft seal, alternator replacement and some sporadic brake problems. The motor runs well and has decent power for a V6, but it isn't getting the best economy anymore -- about 16 mpg. It still has the original 4r-70W 4 speed automatic transmission. It slips a little in reverse and shudders at stops once in a while but otherwise no major problems. The brakes aren't the best, we tend to go through front pads frequently (every 30K or so).
Courier Work Van
Colin459,05/28/2003
This van was a very good work van with the exception of the transmission. I put 250,000 miles on this van but went through 3 transmissions. I did do a lot of stop and go driving though.
Got a Lemon
stillbuyinfordsfords,06/22/2003
Luckily I bought the 70000 mile extended warranty. At 50000 miles the transmission went out requiring a complete rebuild. At 65000 miles the engine leaked coolant into the crankcase requiring a new longblock.Most irritating was that the radiator was replaced by Ford with a faulty radiator which I drove 18000 miles in 8 months---Fords policy is 12 mo. or 12000---which means I had to Pay. In one three month period the dealership had the van longer than I did!.I hope that this is indicative of the newer vans--my 1990 has 200000 on it and going strong.Warning! don't buy the V6 standard engine---it's absolutely gutless in every sense of the word.
See all 11 reviews of the 1997 Ford E-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford E-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford E-150

