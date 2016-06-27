Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me
- 182,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995$2,667 Below Market
- 129,261 miles
$8,999$2,807 Below Market
- 128,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$3,554 Below Market
- 185,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,889 Below Market
- 164,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$5,617 Below Market
- 187,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,766 Below Market
- 57,980 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,950
- 138,366 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,900$1,441 Below Market
- 70,919 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 131,978 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,997
- 115,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$1,406 Below Market
- 21,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$801 Below Market
- 13,479 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,880$217 Below Market
- 92,967 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 88,493 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
- 98,464 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,800$1,327 Below Market
- 155,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$667 Below Market
- 91,654 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Read recent reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating11 Review
Report abuse
Jeff,06/27/2016
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
We have a 2012 E-250 van that needs a new transmission. The van is 688 miles past the warranty. Ford does not want to stand behind their vehicles and cover the repair. The 60k warranty ran out just about a week prior to the transmission problem. This seems very disappointing that the vehicle breaks this soon and that Ford will not stand behind their products. Ford has diagnosed the problem and say that they would need to put in a new transmission. They have estimated the repair at $3500. Ford has offered to pay $1400 of the repair. That seems totally disgraceful to me. I can understand if the entire cost cannot be covered because it is technically outside the warranty line, but $1400 is not even 1/2 of the cost.
