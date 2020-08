Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE2ELXCDB25090

Stock: B25090

Certified Pre-Owned: No