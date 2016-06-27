Used 2012 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

237 listings
E-Series Van Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 237 listings
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    182,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,667 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    129,261 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $2,807 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    128,149 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $3,554 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    185,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    164,408 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $5,617 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    187,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,766 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    57,980 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    138,366 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,900

    $1,441 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    70,919 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    131,978 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,997

    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    115,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $1,406 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in Gray
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    21,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,990

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    13,479 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,880

    $217 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    92,967 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    88,493 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    98,464 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,800

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    155,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $667 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2012 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    91,654 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-Series Van

Read recent reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Overall Consumer Rating
11 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 1
    (100%)
Poor Ford Quality--Both Product and Service
Jeff,06/27/2016
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
We have a 2012 E-250 van that needs a new transmission. The van is 688 miles past the warranty. Ford does not want to stand behind their vehicles and cover the repair. The 60k warranty ran out just about a week prior to the transmission problem. This seems very disappointing that the vehicle breaks this soon and that Ford will not stand behind their products. Ford has diagnosed the problem and say that they would need to put in a new transmission. They have estimated the repair at $3500. Ford has offered to pay $1400 of the repair. That seems totally disgraceful to me. I can understand if the entire cost cannot be covered because it is technically outside the warranty line, but $1400 is not even 1/2 of the cost.
Report abuse
