Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

Kal's Auto Sales II - Detroit / Michigan

Guaranteed Credit Approval...Drive away in the vehicle of your dream with as little as $795 Down! All vehicles are ready for delivery. 200 Vehicles To Choose From. No money out of pocket just sign & drive with good credit. You can see all of our cars car faxes and prices on our website https://kalsauto.com/detroit.aspx?clearall=1 Make sure to LIKE and FOLLOW are pages @Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kalsauotodetroit/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalsautosalesMI/ A+ With BBB. We finance everyone. GET PRE-APPROVED NOW.To get started click the apply online button.- DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS ZERO DOWN!- BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT BANKRUPTCIES REPOSSESSION SOCIAL SECURITY OR DISABILITY INCOME. ARE ALL WELCOME!TOP DOLLAR TRADE IN.Kal's Auto Sales II 5130 E 8 Mile Rd Detroit Mi 48234 313.891.0000 Office 586-945-3312 24/7 Text line

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE1EW1DDB18311

Stock: 2-2128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

