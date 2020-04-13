Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

237 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
E-Series Van Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 237 listings
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    75,528 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    131,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,750

    $4,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    139,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $2,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    162,812 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $3,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    101,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    85,811 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $3,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    159,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $1,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    93,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    106,148 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,700

    $2,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    165,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    81,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    143,124 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $1,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    132,430 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $2,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    58,260 miles
    Good Deal

    $13,999

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150

    101,324 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty

    144,392 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    147,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250

    75,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,345

    $292 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford E-Series Van searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 237 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Van
  4. Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van

Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-Series Van

Read recent reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Overall Consumer Rating
11 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 1
    (100%)
No power. Weak motor.
John Davis,07/24/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this van from Florida RV sales and service and the company did an rv build. I live in Texas and did not have a chance to look at it in person. Florida RV sales and service bought this van on my behalf at an auction. I am sick that I own this van. It has no power and the cruise control is useless unless it is going down hill. At the slightest incline the transmission will down shift. This van is the biggest mistake I’ve ever made buying a vehicle. Absolutely no power in the 4.6 motor. I will never buy another Ford again because of this.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
E-Series Van
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford E-Series Van info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings