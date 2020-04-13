Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me
237 listings
- 75,528 miles
$11,900$2,884 Below Market
- 131,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,750$4,431 Below Market
- 139,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$2,239 Below Market
- 162,812 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$3,245 Below Market
- 101,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$2,477 Below Market
- 85,811 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990$3,022 Below Market
- 159,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$1,983 Below Market
- 93,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,430 Below Market
- 106,148 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,700$2,111 Below Market
- 165,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$1,499 Below Market
- 81,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,495$1,889 Below Market
- 143,124 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499$1,365 Below Market
- 132,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999$2,448 Below Market
- 58,260 miles
$13,999$1,733 Below Market
- 101,324 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 144,392 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$1,113 Below Market
- 147,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499$999 Below Market
- 75,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,345$292 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Read recent reviews for the Ford E-Series Van
Write a review
Overall Consumer Rating11 Review

John Davis,07/24/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this van from Florida RV sales and service and the company did an rv build. I live in Texas and did not have a chance to look at it in person. Florida RV sales and service bought this van on my behalf at an auction. I am sick that I own this van. It has no power and the cruise control is useless unless it is going down hill. At the slightest incline the transmission will down shift. This van is the biggest mistake I’ve ever made buying a vehicle. Absolutely no power in the 4.6 motor. I will never buy another Ford again because of this.
