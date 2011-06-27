2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive people-hauling ability, increased horsepower, wide range of configurations.
- Really too big for normal family use.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline full-size vans and wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.
The current lineup is quite extensive. The E-150 and E-350 Super Duty Wagons are the two Econolines designed to haul passengers. Econoline Wagons -- all on a 138-inch wheelbase -- accommodate seven or eight (E-150), 12 (E-350) or 15 (E-350 extended) passengers. Trailer ratings range from 4,700 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty Extended Wagon with a 4.10 rear-axle ratio and either a 6.8-liter V10 or a 7.3-liter diesel.
The 5.4-liter Triton V8 and 6.8-liter V10 engines both serve up more power for 2000. The V8's horsepower increases from 235 to 255, and the V10 increases from 265 to 305. Torque increases from 335 pound-feet to 350 for the V8 and from 410 to 420 for the V10. All engines are teamed with an automatic overdrive transmission, and all gasoline engines feature a fail-safe cooling system to help protect against engine damage in case of a coolant loss.
Driving a Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Club Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.
If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with either the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. No other manufacturer has deemed it worthy to bully its way into the full-size van market. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The Express, Savana and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the GM big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge