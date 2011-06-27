  1. Home
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling ability, increased horsepower, wide range of configurations.
  • Really too big for normal family use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline full-size vans and wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is quite extensive. The E-150 and E-350 Super Duty Wagons are the two Econolines designed to haul passengers. Econoline Wagons -- all on a 138-inch wheelbase -- accommodate seven or eight (E-150), 12 (E-350) or 15 (E-350 extended) passengers. Trailer ratings range from 4,700 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty Extended Wagon with a 4.10 rear-axle ratio and either a 6.8-liter V10 or a 7.3-liter diesel.

The 5.4-liter Triton V8 and 6.8-liter V10 engines both serve up more power for 2000. The V8's horsepower increases from 235 to 255, and the V10 increases from 265 to 305. Torque increases from 335 pound-feet to 350 for the V8 and from 410 to 420 for the V10. All engines are teamed with an automatic overdrive transmission, and all gasoline engines feature a fail-safe cooling system to help protect against engine damage in case of a coolant loss.

Driving a Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Club Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with either the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. No other manufacturer has deemed it worthy to bully its way into the full-size van market. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The Express, Savana and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the GM big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.

2000 Highlights

The 5.4-liter V8 and the 6.8-liter V10 gas engines generate more horsepower and torque. Four-wheel antilock brakes are now standard on all models. The Light Convenience Group, including courtesy lights, a rear cargo light, a chime warning module, a "headlamps on" alert, and illuminated courtesy door lights, is now standard on all models. The handling package has been made standard on all Econolines. The towing package is standard on all wagons. The instrument panel has been simplified. Remote keyless entry and power sail-mount mirrors are standard on recreational vans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

best in its class
Shokat,01/12/2003
I have owned a whole plethera of cargo vans. I would have to say that ford makes the best one by far. Overall I would have to say that it is an excellent van for what it is.
Great Van Very Strong & Reliable
Mike G.,06/02/2005
This van is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is the strongest, toughest, and rides like a dream. After 98,000 miles it is still like a new van other than a few minor blemishes caused by me. The paint still shines and it looks like a new van in spite of it being five years old. It is comfortable to drive and is very reliable. While changing the brake pads today I had a chance to look around under the frame and this is no real rust to speak of. I have seen brand new vehicles with as much oxidation on the metal surfaces. I don't know what Ford is doing with their super duty vans, but it is great!
Bitchin' Cargo Van
Trent Collins,04/16/2002
I love this van! I'll buy one again.
ford e150
doctor c,02/24/2004
worst Ford product on the road front end problems steering clunking noises and a bogus esp warranty sold by ford the chevy is truly the only reliable van to own
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Ext Van, E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van, E-250 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van, and E-150 3dr Van.

