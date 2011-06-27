  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2004 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations, powerful diesel engine option.
  • Offers very few convenience features, aged design, gas-powered V8 engines can't match strength of GM's offerings.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,371 - $3,666
Used Econoline Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the addition of a powerful new diesel helps in the engine department, the E-Series is still a relic compared to the recently revamped full-size vans from GM.

2004 Highlights

The 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel has been replaced by a more powerful 6.0-liter diesel that puts out 230 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Ford's Torqshift five-speed automatic transmission comes standard with the 6.0-liter. Additionally, the V6 engine has been dropped, leaving the 4.6-liter V8 as the base engine on E-150 and E-250 vans. All E-150s have rear disc brakes this year, and a full-floor vinyl covering is now optional rather than standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

e-150 needs attention
johns painting,11/10/2003
The van is reliable and is a very good looking van. it starts,runs,and rids very nice. HOWEVER, the brakes and the front end needs attention by ford.My van and many others i spoke with say the same but then its to late it's yours and not covered. 25,000mi and two break jobs with new everything rotors and pads. it,s now 30,000mi and its time again. $1,800 later.
Excellent while it lasted
Marc99GT,01/04/2010
I purchased a 2004 E250 Cargo van in 2006 when I began my mobile automotive repair business. It had 29K miles when I bought it. I used it daily and it was very reliable. 3 years of hard driving and it only needed brakes, oil changes, wiper blades and a drive belt. Unfortunately, I was involved in a head on collision and the van was totaled with 60K miles. I walked away from the accident with a broken bone in my foot, and torn ligaments as well, but otherwise intact. They are great vans and I highly recommend them and a bulkhead if you are carrying tools.
Econoline
Charles Hatch,05/17/2004
Have 7000, perfect performance, no faults, 20 mpg
The Best Large Van on the Market
Ron Johnson,02/08/2004
Let's face, large vans are purely utilitarian vehicles. However, if you need one for whatever reason, Ford makes a far better product than its competitors. This is true whether the yardstick is reliability, drivability, build quality or passenger comfort.
See all 7 reviews of the 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo

Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,116.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,668.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles