2004 Ford Econoline Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations, powerful diesel engine option.
- Offers very few convenience features, aged design, gas-powered V8 engines can't match strength of GM's offerings.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,371 - $3,666
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the addition of a powerful new diesel helps in the engine department, the E-Series is still a relic compared to the recently revamped full-size vans from GM.
2004 Highlights
The 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel has been replaced by a more powerful 6.0-liter diesel that puts out 230 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Ford's Torqshift five-speed automatic transmission comes standard with the 6.0-liter. Additionally, the V6 engine has been dropped, leaving the 4.6-liter V8 as the base engine on E-150 and E-250 vans. All E-150s have rear disc brakes this year, and a full-floor vinyl covering is now optional rather than standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
johns painting,11/10/2003
The van is reliable and is a very good looking van. it starts,runs,and rids very nice. HOWEVER, the brakes and the front end needs attention by ford.My van and many others i spoke with say the same but then its to late it's yours and not covered. 25,000mi and two break jobs with new everything rotors and pads. it,s now 30,000mi and its time again. $1,800 later.
Marc99GT,01/04/2010
I purchased a 2004 E250 Cargo van in 2006 when I began my mobile automotive repair business. It had 29K miles when I bought it. I used it daily and it was very reliable. 3 years of hard driving and it only needed brakes, oil changes, wiper blades and a drive belt. Unfortunately, I was involved in a head on collision and the van was totaled with 60K miles. I walked away from the accident with a broken bone in my foot, and torn ligaments as well, but otherwise intact. They are great vans and I highly recommend them and a bulkhead if you are carrying tools.
Charles Hatch,05/17/2004
Have 7000, perfect performance, no faults, 20 mpg
Ron Johnson,02/08/2004
Let's face, large vans are purely utilitarian vehicles. However, if you need one for whatever reason, Ford makes a far better product than its competitors. This is true whether the yardstick is reliability, drivability, build quality or passenger comfort.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
