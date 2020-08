Used 2014 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **4.6 V8 GAS**UTILITY SHELVES**CARGO PARTITION**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 4.6L V8 EFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power Windows, Reverse Sensing System, Traction control. 2014 Ford E-150 Commercial RWD Cargo Van

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Van E-150 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE1EW5EDA71348

Stock: 30144

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-08-2020