Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is extensive. There is the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty, and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational- or commercial-use trim. Both come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, air conditioning and a handling package. Major optional equipment for vans (depending on the model) includes an all-around window package, exterior and interior upgrades, a trailer towing package and a sliding cargo door.

The Econoline Van is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s, E-250s and E-250 Extended models come with a standard 200-horsepower, 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 215 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower, 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across all models. Trailer ratings range from 5,100 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it! Let's see an Excursion try and match that.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All three vehicles are similar in price and size. The Express and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the Chevy big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.