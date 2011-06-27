  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations.
  • Offers very few convenience features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Econoline is the best full-size van on the market, and when equipped with the Traveler package, makes sense as an alternative to a large SUV.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is extensive. There is the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty, and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational- or commercial-use trim. Both come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, air conditioning and a handling package. Major optional equipment for vans (depending on the model) includes an all-around window package, exterior and interior upgrades, a trailer towing package and a sliding cargo door.

The Econoline Van is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s, E-250s and E-250 Extended models come with a standard 200-horsepower, 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 215 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower, 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across all models. Trailer ratings range from 5,100 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it! Let's see an Excursion try and match that.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All three vehicles are similar in price and size. The Express and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the Chevy big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.

2001 Highlights

2001 Econoline Vans are virtually the same as last year, with a deluxe engine cover console, a passenger-side airbag and a heavy-duty battery now being standard on all models. A Premium Van Package has been added for commercial vans. Recreational vans can be ordered with a CD-equipped stereo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 Ford E150
whcinc,01/27/2005
Best work van I have ever owned! 110,000 miles and have only replaced the brakes and tires. Excellent power, comfortable ride and overall excellent quality. It's January 2005 and this baby runs just as good as it did when I bought it. I'm am going to buy another one.
Job
dong812,10/16/2002
I drive 1250 miles a week highway and city driving gets job done every day only dislike is small side mirros never get enough mirror
E 250 V-8
RODEO MAN,01/13/2003
GREAT VAN..HAD 99 E150 V6..THE 5.4 V8 GETS SAME OR A LITTLE BETTER MPG..GO FIGURE..ACCERATION IS GREAT..BRAKING IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE 99 E150 IS HUGE; SUPPOSE 4 WHEEL ANTILOCK HAS ALOT TO DUE WITH THAT. EXTRA SPRINGS, HEAVY DUTY BRAKES OF E250 IS WORTH EVERY PENNY..VAN SITS TALLER THAN E150 SO IT WONT FIT IN STANDARD GARAGE..HWY CRUISING VERY GOOD..CRUISE CONTROL A MUST..VAN WANTS TO EXCEED POSTED SPEED LIMITS..TILT WHEEL,PW,PL,P MIRROWS ARE WORTH IT..
e-350 sd ext.
soxfan,12/14/2003
I have had this van for almost 3 years and have used it for business as a independant contractor for a major delivery co. I've put on 131k on it and I'm not sure if the engine is broken in yet.The v-10 has tons of power and the mpg is as good as the v6 vans.
See all 4 reviews of the 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

