Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida

Cargo van in very good condition equipped with a ladder rack, shelving, power inverter, power group and much more. This Oxford White Clearcoat 2009 Ford E-Series Cargo E-150 might be just the cargo van for you. This vehicle's ravishing oxford white clearcoat exterior pairs nicely with its gray interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.SRQ AUTO LLC is family owned and operated and we take great pride in every vehicle we sell. We offer a friendly and no pressure sales atmosphere. OUR DEALER RATER IS "4.8" OUT OF A POSSIBLE "5" SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. We have a large selection of used car inventory, we are centrally located and we can help with any financing needs with our knowledgeable caring staff. We have a lender for almost every credit profile and rates as low as 2.5%. Call 941-351-9527 to Schedule a Test Drive Today! Only qualifying vehicles have the Certified Limited Warranty. Photo overlay does NOT imply that the vehicle has the Warranty. Occasionally there are errors in pricing when our inventory is fed to 3rd Party Sites. The pricing on our website is most accurate. See store for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE14WX9DA73961

Stock: F054

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020