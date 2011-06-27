Vehicle overview

A fixture in commercial fleets across the U.S., the Ford Econoline Cargo van is also a popular choice among independent contractors and small-business owners who need a roomy vehicle to transport equipment between job sites. Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines since the full-size, rear-drive van's introduction for 1961. Thanks to low pricing, strong reliability ratings and a varied engine lineup, the 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo remains a viable choice among cargo vans, despite its aged underpinnings.

All Ford cargo vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase, but you'll want to study the offerings carefully, based on the dimensions and weight of the gear you need to carry. The E-Series lineup starts out with the half-ton E-150, which will be more than adequate for many buyers, given its minimum 1,800-pound payload rating. For those who require a heavier-duty vehicle, there's the 3/4-ton E-250 and a 20-inch-longer version called the E-250 Extended, which adds an additional 52 cubic feet of load space. Finally, for buyers who require maximum payload capacity, there's the 1-ton E-350 Super Duty as well as a longer E-350 Super Duty Extended version.

If you're planning to purchase a new full-size cargo van for business use this year, you're going to end up with the Ford Econoline, the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana twins, or the Mercedes-engineered Dodge Sprinter. Each is similar in price and size. The GM vans offer more powerful gas- and diesel-powered V8 engine options and better ride dynamics, while the Dodge, originally designed for European markets, is notable for its carlike handling, fuel-efficient engine and tall, convenience-laden cabin.

Alongside these competitors, the 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo feels dated in terms of its driving dynamics and design. But the Econoline's reputation for dependability is certainly a factor to consider, and if you can get it equipped the way you want at a price that undercuts the competition, it's a reasonable choice for a full-size cargo van.